Marts: Keen demand for suckler cows and heifers at Clogher Mart, prices to £2460
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the fatstock ring 370 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £2284-20 for an 810kg Limousin to £282 per 100kg this was followed by an 850kg Charolais to £2125 at £250 per 100kg a 740kg Limousin sold to £1998 at £270 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £1904 at £272 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £292 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £1868-80 followed by a 660kg Limousin to £1768-80 at £268 per 100kg with a 610kg Limousin to £1695-80 at £278 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1125-60 for a 670kg to £168.
Fat bulls sold to £2953-60 and £2475-20.
Fat steers sold to £266 per 100kg.
Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £290 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2190 for a 710kg Limousin (£308) with a 680kg Simmental to £2170 (£319) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2140.
Forward steers sold to £1850 for a 560kg Charolais (£330) with a 550kg Charolais to £1800 (£327) and selling to £339 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1730.
Med weight steers sold to £1510 for a 495kg Charolais (£305) to £327 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1390.
Smaller steers sold to £464 per 100kg for a 265kg Shorthorn beef to £1230.
Strong store heifers sold to £1960 for a 650kg Limousin (£301) with a 590kg Limousin to £1790 (£303).
Forward heifers sold to £1640 for a 525kg Limousin (£312) with a 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301).
Med weight heifers sold to £1540 for a 495kg Limousin (£311) with a 475kg Limousin to £1530 (£322).
Smaller heifers sold to £1220 for a 385kg Limousin £317.
Weanling males £1620 for strong 505kg Charolais (£321).
Light Weights sold to £1480 for a 450kg Limousin (£329) and selling to £378 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin to £1400.
Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 420kg Charolais (£309) with a 315kg Charolais to £1120 (£355) and selling to £361 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1210.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2460 and £2340.
Suckler outfits sold to £2460 and £2370
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2180 and £2000.
Bull calves sold to £600 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £460 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1110 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1030 for Hereford.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Lisbellaw producer 640kg Limousin to £292 (£1868-80) Dungannon producer 810kg Limousin to £282 (£2284-20) and Beragh producer 610kg Limousin to £279 (£1695-80) Aughnacloy producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £272 (£1577-80) Benburb producer 700kg Limousin to £272 (£1904) 630kg Limousin to £268 (£1688-40) 670kg Limousin to £264 (£1768-80 and a 670kg Limousin to £260 (£1742) Plumbridge producer 740kg Limousin to £270 (£1998) Dungannon producer 660kg Limousin to £268 (£1768-80) Pomeroy producer 640kg Limousin to £266 (£1702-40) 660kg Limousin to £266 (£1755-60) and 630kg Charolais to £250 (£1575) Augher producer 510kg Limousin to £262 (£1336-20) Newtownbutler producer 720kg Charolais to £260 (£1872) Dungannon producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £256 (£1894-40) Omagh producer 690kg Charolais to £254 (£1752-60) Maguiresbridge producer 850kg Charolais to £250 (£2125) Plumbridge producer 670kg Limousin to £250 (£1675) and Newry producer 590kg Limousin to £248 (£1463-20).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £246 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £246 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £248 to £292 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1125-60 for a 670kg to £168 others selling from £148 to £162 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £118 to £136 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £114 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Augher producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £250 (£1875) Clogher producer 1000kg Limousin to £224 (£2240) Dundrod producer 840kg Limousin to £208 (£1747-20) Clogher producer 1420kg Charolais to £208 (£2953-60) Clogher producer 1190kg Limousin to £208 (£2475-20) Craigavon producer 880kg Limousin to £206 (£1812-80) Omagh producer 870kg Limousin to £182 (£1583-40) Derrylin producer 930kg Limousin to £176 (£1636-80) and Maguiresbridge producer 730kg Charolais to £158 (£1153-40).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £266 per 100kg for 650kg. Limousin steers sold to £262 per 100kg for 590kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £240 per 100kg for 610kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £240 per 100kg for 550kg. Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg for 580kg. Speckled Park steers sold to £226 per 100kg for 560kg.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for 520kg.Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 580kg. Limousin heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for 630kg. Belgian Blue Heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for 740kg. Hereford heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 570kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £244 for 590kg.
Store bullocks (305 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2190 for a 710kg Limousin (£308) a 680kg Simmental sold to £2170 (£319) with a 665kg Limousin selling to a top of £322 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2140.
Several other quality lots sold from £258 to £314 per 100kg.
Forward steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1850 for a 560kg Charolais (£330) with a 550kg Charolais to £1800 (£327) and a 545kg Limousin to £1720 (£315).
Others sold from £278 to £310 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S K and S Smyth Castlewellan 710kg Limousin to £2190 (£308) 680kg Simmental to £2170 (£319) 665kg Limousin to £2140 (£322) and 630kg Limousin to £1930 (£306) F Owens Sixmilecross 825kg Limousin to £2160 (£262) 820kg Limousin to £2160 (£263) 790kg Limousin to £2100 (£266) 705kg Limousin to £2080 (£295) 760kg Limousin to £2050 (£270) 780kg Limousin to £2040 (£261) and 730kg Limousin to £1950 (£267) H Robinson Portadown 685kg Limousin to £2080 (£303) Dungannon producer 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2040 (£300) and 630kg Limousin to £1980 (£314) C McKeown Adboe 785kg Charolais to £2040 (£260) and 725kg Simmental to £1940 (£267) E Morton Armagh 705kg Limousin to £2040 (£289) E James Dungannon 750kg Limousin to £2000 (£266) W Hughes Armagh 760kg Charolais to £1990 (£262) and J Lendrum Fivemiletown 750kg Charolais to £1940 (£258).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg
Sold to £1850 for a 560kg Charolais (£330) with a 530kg Charolais to £1620 (£305) for J Kelly Dungannon. C Mallon Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1800 (£310) D McCann Trillick 550kg Charolais to £1800 (£327) S Smyth Rosslea 510kg Charolais to £1730 (£339) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 545kg Limousin to £1720 (£315) 565kg Limousin to £1720 (£304) and 550kg Limousin to £1700 (£309) and R Sommerville Omagh 560kg Limousin to £1560 (£278).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1510 for a 495kg Charolais (£305) a 450kg Simmental sold to £1440 (£320) with a and a 450kg Charolais sold to £1460 (£324) and selling to £327 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1390.
Leading prices
William Bell Tractors Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1510 (£305) and 480kg Charolais to £1400 (£291) M Hollywood Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1500 (£300) S Smyth Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1480 (£315) and 465kg Limousin to £1470 (£316) F McStay Lurgan 470kg Limousin to £1470 (£312) 450kg Charolais to £1460 (£324) 495kg Simmental to £1460 (£295) 455kg Limousin to450kg Simmental to £1440 (£320) 425kg Charolais to £1390 (£327) and 500kg Simmental to £1390 (£278) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1470 (£294) S Allen Portadown 470kg Limousin to £1470 (£312) 485kg Limousin to £1390 (£286) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£303) J McCaffery Derrylin 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 x 2 (£290) and 480kg Charolais to £1400 (£291) and S McAleer Dromore 475kg Charolais to £1440 (£303).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
G Allen Portadown 265kg Shorthorn beef to £1230 (£464) S Allen Portadown 335kg Limousin to £980. I Maguire Fivemiletown 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £620.
Store heifers (120 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1960 for a 650kg Limousin (£301) with a 590kg Limousin to £1790 (£303).
Other quality lots sold from £268 to £295 per 100kg.
Forward heifers 505kg to 550kg sold to £1640 for a 525kg Limousin (£312) with a 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301) others sold from £273 to £297 per 100kg.
Leading prices
A Donaghy Dungannon 650kg Limousin to £1960 (£301) and 600kg Limousin to £1760 (£293) J Fowler Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1790 (£303) 650kg Limousin to £1780 (£274) and 560kg Limousin to £1610 (£287) J McCrystal Ballygawley 585kg Limousin to £1730 (£295) C McConville Armagh 580kg Limousin to £1660 (£286) S Hayes Dungannon 560kg Limousin to £1630 (£291) C M Hughes Killylea 575kg Charolais to £1560 (£271) O Kearney Armagh 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£278) and 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£268) and E Nicholl Moneymore 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500.
Forward heifers 505kg to 550kg
Sold to £1640 for a 525kg Limousin (£312) with a 510kg Limousin to £1510 (£296) S M Livestock Portadown 530kg Limousin to £1560 (£294) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301) C G McKenna Cookstown 505kg Charolais to £1500. (£297) C M Hughes Killylea 545kg Charolais to £1490 (£273) M Mimnagh Omagh 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) and F Donaghy Omagh 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1540 for a 495kg Limousin (£311) with a 475kg Limousin to £1530 (£322).
Others sold from £282 to £302 per 100kg.
Sample prices
S Hayes Dungannon 495kg Limousins to £1540 x 2 (£311) 475kg Limousin to £1530 (£322) 500kg Limousin to £1420 (£284) 465kg Limousin to £1360 (£292) and 460kg Limousin to £1350 (£293) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 485kg Charolais to £1510 (£311) 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) and 485kg Charolais to £1420 (£292) M Mimnagh Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) and 470kg Charolais to £1410 (£300) J Cassidy Kinawley 495kg Limousin to £1440 (£291) F Donaghy Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1430 (£295) C McConville Armagh 475kg Limousin to £1380 (£296) B P Hughes Benburb 465kg Limousin to £1380 (£296) H Gibson Sixmilecross 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) 480kg Limousin to £1340 (£279) and 440kg Charolais to £1330 (£302) J McCrystal Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) and M Holland Clogher 455kg Hereford to £1330 (£292).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
H Gibson Sixmilecross 385kg Charolais to£1220 (£317) S Mullen Loughgall 385kg Limousin to £1160 375kg Simmental to £1060, 375kg Simmental to £1040, and 370kg Simmental to £1000. J McGinn Clogher 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100. M Holland Clogher 385kg Hereford to £1060, 365kg Hereford to £1060, and 365kg Hereford to £1000. D McFarland Ballygawley 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. S Hayes Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £970. O Kearney Armagh 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. M McLoughlin Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £910 and 390kg Belted Galloway to £900. E Nicholl Moneymore 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £680.
Weanlings (200 lots)
A good turnout this week sold to a firm demand with steers and bulls selling to £1620 for a strong 505kg Charolais (£321) with a 460kg Charolais to £1560 (£339).
Lighter weight males sold to £1480 for a 450kg Limousin (£329) and selling to a high of £378 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin to £1400 with a 355kg Charolais to £1290 (£363).
Several other lightweight males sold from £328 to £358 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1300 for a 420kg Charolais (£309) with a 390kg Charolais to £1280 (£328) and selling to a high of £361 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1210 with a 315kg Charolais to £1120 (£355).
Several others sold from £267 to £351 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Strong Males 460kg to 520kg sold to £1620 for a 505kg Charolais (£321) and 460kg Charolais to £1560 (£339) for T J Turbitt Ballygawley. P Brogan Greencastle 520kg Limousin to £1560 (£300) P L McElgunn Fermanagh 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290) P McConnell Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1400 (£301) A McKenna Augher 460kg Limousin to £1380 (£300) D Gibson Armagh 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£266) T Bowen Dungannon 480kg Simmental to £1310 (£273) Lighter weight Males 355kg to 450kg sold to £1480 for a 450kg Limousin (£329) to N Armstrong Lisbellaw. S Wylie Aughnacloy 370kg Limousin to £1400 (£378) E Mallon Middletown 430kg Charolais to £1340 (£311) P Flannigan Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1340 (£348) and 355kg Charolais to £1290 (£363) S Tierney Dungannon 405kg Charolais to £1330 (£328) G Mullholland Aghalee 380kg Limousin to £1320 (£347) and 380 kg Limousin to £1280 (£337) P Brogan Greencastle 430kg Limousin to £1300 (£302) Forrestview Farms Ltd. Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £1290 (£358) and M/S E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 370kg Charolais to £1270 (£343) and 400kg Charolais to £1270 (£317).
Weanling heifers
Lightweight heifers 315kg to 420kg sold to £1300 for a 420kg Charolais (£309) to R Watson Augher. M Donaghy Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1280 (£328) J Jackson Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £1210 (£361) 335kg Charolais to £1130 (£337) and 315kg Charolais to £1120 (£355) K McGarvey Beragh 360kg Limousin to £1160 (£322) T Bowen Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £1160 (£351) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 415kg Charolais to £1160 (£279) and 415kg Charolais to £1110 (£267) W H Harpur Castlederg 400kg Charolais to £1160 (£290) G Taggart Coalisland 345kg Limousin to £1110 (£321) and 335kg Limousin to £1070 (£319) M A Garry Dromore 360kg Limousin to 31100 (£305) 365kg Charolais to £1060 (£290) and 350kg Charolais to £1020 (£291) Joe Kelly Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1100 (£289) S Corrigan Trillick 395kg Charolais to £1060 (£268) and P McElgunn Fermanagh 360kg Charolais to £1020 (£283).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very keen interest in this section with many more quality lots required to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.
This week a Ballygawley producer sold calved heifers to £2460 and £2340. Fermanagh producer £2240 for calved heifer. Armagh producer £2140 for calved third calver and £1980 for calved second calver.
Suckler cows and heifers
A very keen demand this week again with D Williamson Portadown selling a heifer with heifer calf to £2460 and a heifer with bull calf to £1730. D McFadden Omagh £2370 for 2013 cow with bull calf £1540 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £1480 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Co Armagh producer £2300 for second calver with heifer calf. S T Mullen Beragh £2100 for heifer with bull calf and £1480 for heifer with heifer calf. B McBride Trillick £1900 for heifer with bull calf. P Stratton Tempo £1720 for heifer with bull calf. J McCarney Brookeborough £1540 for 2019 cow with heifer calf.
Other outfits sold from £1100 to £1380.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2180 for J Mairs Aghalee. J McCaffery Fermanagh £2000. R Ruddell Craigavon £1400 x 2 £1380, £1320, £1300, and £1260 (scanned incalf due March onwards to Limousin bull).
Dropped calves and reared lumps (260 lots)
A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £600 for a Belgian Blue and £530 for a Charolais. from P J Mallon Dungannon. A C Lunny Aghalane £400 for Aberdeen Angus; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £395 for Aberdeen Angus; R Beacom Lisbellaw £385 for Aberdeen Angus; R W West Maguiresbridge £375and £345 for Aberdeen Angus; D R Graham Lisbellaw £360 for Simmental; H Morrison Brookeborough £360 for Hereford and £345 for Belgian Blue; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £350 for Aberdeen Angus and £340 for British Blue and Glenrea Farms Ballygawley £340 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
Ballygreenan Farms Augher £460 for Limousin; G Sloan Ballygawley £450 x 2 for Speckled Park; Co Armagh producer £440 for Charolais; Omagh producer £420, £400, for Limousins and £360 x 2 for Simmentals; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £380 for British Blue and Dungannon producer £340x 2 £330 and £320 for Aberdeen Angus
Reared male lumps
J and P Trueman Ballygawley £1110 for Charolais. P J Monaghan Omagh £1100, £1070 for Charolais £1045 and £810 for Limousins with £990 for Simmental; G Sloan Ballygawley £1060 for Limousin; P Irwin Fivemiletown £960 for Limousin; P McConnell Clogher £955 for Charolais; J Rafferty Pomeroy £945 for Charolais; C Donnelly Eskra £930 for Charolais and £925 for Limousin; D and E Beggan Rosslea £920 and £815 for Limousins; I Bothwell Drumcose £870 for Hereford and N McFadden Portadown £860, £850, £800 x 2 and £750 for Simmentals.
Female lumps
A J Patton Augher £1030 for Hereford and £750 for Shorthorn dairy; G O'Donnell Castlederg £910 for Charolais; P Irwin Fivemiletown £840 for Limousin and £820 for Charolais; J and P Trueman Ballygawley £820 for Limousin; P J Monaghan Omagh £800 for Charolais; I Bothwell Drumcose £770 for Charolais; Co Armagh producer £740 for Charolais; G Sloan Ballygawley £740 for Charolais; M C McCann Sixmilecross £710 for Charolais; R Clarke Augher £700 for Aberdeen Angus and £690 for Hereford; C Donnelly Eskra £685 for Simmental; N O'Donnell Drumahoe £660 for Aberdeen Angus; D W C Beattie Omagh £660 for Aberdeen Angus; Keady producer £650 for Aberdeen Angus and £640 for Limousin and A and N Johnston Newtownbutler £635 and £630 for Aberdeen Angus.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.