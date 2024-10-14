Marts: Keen demand for suckler cows and heifers at Clogher Mart, prices to £2460

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

1308 cattle presented for sale at Clogher Mart on Saturday 12th October returned another good steady demand for all stock on offer in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 370 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £2284-20 for an 810kg Limousin to £282 per 100kg this was followed by an 850kg Charolais to £2125 at £250 per 100kg a 740kg Limousin sold to £1998 at £270 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £1904 at £272 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £292 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £1868-80 followed by a 660kg Limousin to £1768-80 at £268 per 100kg with a 610kg Limousin to £1695-80 at £278 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1125-60 for a 670kg to £168.

Fat bulls sold to £2953-60 and £2475-20.

Fat steers sold to £266 per 100kg.

Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £290 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2190 for a 710kg Limousin (£308) with a 680kg Simmental to £2170 (£319) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2140.

Forward steers sold to £1850 for a 560kg Charolais (£330) with a 550kg Charolais to £1800 (£327) and selling to £339 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1730.

Med weight steers sold to £1510 for a 495kg Charolais (£305) to £327 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1390.

Smaller steers sold to £464 per 100kg for a 265kg Shorthorn beef to £1230.

Strong store heifers sold to £1960 for a 650kg Limousin (£301) with a 590kg Limousin to £1790 (£303).

Forward heifers sold to £1640 for a 525kg Limousin (£312) with a 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301).

Med weight heifers sold to £1540 for a 495kg Limousin (£311) with a 475kg Limousin to £1530 (£322).

Smaller heifers sold to £1220 for a 385kg Limousin £317.

Weanling males £1620 for strong 505kg Charolais (£321).

Light Weights sold to £1480 for a 450kg Limousin (£329) and selling to £378 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin to £1400.

Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 420kg Charolais (£309) with a 315kg Charolais to £1120 (£355) and selling to £361 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1210.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2460 and £2340.

Suckler outfits sold to £2460 and £2370

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2180 and £2000.

Bull calves sold to £600 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £460 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £1110 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £1030 for Hereford.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Lisbellaw producer 640kg Limousin to £292 (£1868-80) Dungannon producer 810kg Limousin to £282 (£2284-20) and Beragh producer 610kg Limousin to £279 (£1695-80) Aughnacloy producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £272 (£1577-80) Benburb producer 700kg Limousin to £272 (£1904) 630kg Limousin to £268 (£1688-40) 670kg Limousin to £264 (£1768-80 and a 670kg Limousin to £260 (£1742) Plumbridge producer 740kg Limousin to £270 (£1998) Dungannon producer 660kg Limousin to £268 (£1768-80) Pomeroy producer 640kg Limousin to £266 (£1702-40) 660kg Limousin to £266 (£1755-60) and 630kg Charolais to £250 (£1575) Augher producer 510kg Limousin to £262 (£1336-20) Newtownbutler producer 720kg Charolais to £260 (£1872) Dungannon producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £256 (£1894-40) Omagh producer 690kg Charolais to £254 (£1752-60) Maguiresbridge producer 850kg Charolais to £250 (£2125) Plumbridge producer 670kg Limousin to £250 (£1675) and Newry producer 590kg Limousin to £248 (£1463-20).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £246 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £246 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £248 to £292 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1125-60 for a 670kg to £168 others selling from £148 to £162 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £118 to £136 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £114 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Augher producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £250 (£1875) Clogher producer 1000kg Limousin to £224 (£2240) Dundrod producer 840kg Limousin to £208 (£1747-20) Clogher producer 1420kg Charolais to £208 (£2953-60) Clogher producer 1190kg Limousin to £208 (£2475-20) Craigavon producer 880kg Limousin to £206 (£1812-80) Omagh producer 870kg Limousin to £182 (£1583-40) Derrylin producer 930kg Limousin to £176 (£1636-80) and Maguiresbridge producer 730kg Charolais to £158 (£1153-40).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £266 per 100kg for 650kg. Limousin steers sold to £262 per 100kg for 590kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £240 per 100kg for 610kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £240 per 100kg for 550kg. Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg for 580kg. Speckled Park steers sold to £226 per 100kg for 560kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for 520kg.Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 580kg. Limousin heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for 630kg. Belgian Blue Heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for 740kg. Hereford heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 570kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £244 for 590kg.

Store bullocks (305 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2190 for a 710kg Limousin (£308) a 680kg Simmental sold to £2170 (£319) with a 665kg Limousin selling to a top of £322 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2140.

Several other quality lots sold from £258 to £314 per 100kg.

Forward steers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1850 for a 560kg Charolais (£330) with a 550kg Charolais to £1800 (£327) and a 545kg Limousin to £1720 (£315).

Others sold from £278 to £310 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M/S K and S Smyth Castlewellan 710kg Limousin to £2190 (£308) 680kg Simmental to £2170 (£319) 665kg Limousin to £2140 (£322) and 630kg Limousin to £1930 (£306) F Owens Sixmilecross 825kg Limousin to £2160 (£262) 820kg Limousin to £2160 (£263) 790kg Limousin to £2100 (£266) 705kg Limousin to £2080 (£295) 760kg Limousin to £2050 (£270) 780kg Limousin to £2040 (£261) and 730kg Limousin to £1950 (£267) H Robinson Portadown 685kg Limousin to £2080 (£303) Dungannon producer 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2040 (£300) and 630kg Limousin to £1980 (£314) C McKeown Adboe 785kg Charolais to £2040 (£260) and 725kg Simmental to £1940 (£267) E Morton Armagh 705kg Limousin to £2040 (£289) E James Dungannon 750kg Limousin to £2000 (£266) W Hughes Armagh 760kg Charolais to £1990 (£262) and J Lendrum Fivemiletown 750kg Charolais to £1940 (£258).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg

Sold to £1850 for a 560kg Charolais (£330) with a 530kg Charolais to £1620 (£305) for J Kelly Dungannon. C Mallon Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1800 (£310) D McCann Trillick 550kg Charolais to £1800 (£327) S Smyth Rosslea 510kg Charolais to £1730 (£339) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 545kg Limousin to £1720 (£315) 565kg Limousin to £1720 (£304) and 550kg Limousin to £1700 (£309) and R Sommerville Omagh 560kg Limousin to £1560 (£278).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1510 for a 495kg Charolais (£305) a 450kg Simmental sold to £1440 (£320) with a and a 450kg Charolais sold to £1460 (£324) and selling to £327 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1390.

Leading prices

William Bell Tractors Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1510 (£305) and 480kg Charolais to £1400 (£291) M Hollywood Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1500 (£300) S Smyth Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £1480 (£315) and 465kg Limousin to £1470 (£316) F McStay Lurgan 470kg Limousin to £1470 (£312) 450kg Charolais to £1460 (£324) 495kg Simmental to £1460 (£295) 455kg Limousin to450kg Simmental to £1440 (£320) 425kg Charolais to £1390 (£327) and 500kg Simmental to £1390 (£278) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1470 (£294) S Allen Portadown 470kg Limousin to £1470 (£312) 485kg Limousin to £1390 (£286) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£303) J McCaffery Derrylin 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 x 2 (£290) and 480kg Charolais to £1400 (£291) and S McAleer Dromore 475kg Charolais to £1440 (£303).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

G Allen Portadown 265kg Shorthorn beef to £1230 (£464) S Allen Portadown 335kg Limousin to £980. I Maguire Fivemiletown 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £620.

Store heifers (120 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1960 for a 650kg Limousin (£301) with a 590kg Limousin to £1790 (£303).

Other quality lots sold from £268 to £295 per 100kg.

Forward heifers 505kg to 550kg sold to £1640 for a 525kg Limousin (£312) with a 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301) others sold from £273 to £297 per 100kg.

Leading prices

A Donaghy Dungannon 650kg Limousin to £1960 (£301) and 600kg Limousin to £1760 (£293) J Fowler Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1790 (£303) 650kg Limousin to £1780 (£274) and 560kg Limousin to £1610 (£287) J McCrystal Ballygawley 585kg Limousin to £1730 (£295) C McConville Armagh 580kg Limousin to £1660 (£286) S Hayes Dungannon 560kg Limousin to £1630 (£291) C M Hughes Killylea 575kg Charolais to £1560 (£271) O Kearney Armagh 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£278) and 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£268) and E Nicholl Moneymore 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500.

Forward heifers 505kg to 550kg

Sold to £1640 for a 525kg Limousin (£312) with a 510kg Limousin to £1510 (£296) S M Livestock Portadown 530kg Limousin to £1560 (£294) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301) C G McKenna Cookstown 505kg Charolais to £1500. (£297) C M Hughes Killylea 545kg Charolais to £1490 (£273) M Mimnagh Omagh 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) and F Donaghy Omagh 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1540 for a 495kg Limousin (£311) with a 475kg Limousin to £1530 (£322).

Others sold from £282 to £302 per 100kg.

Sample prices

S Hayes Dungannon 495kg Limousins to £1540 x 2 (£311) 475kg Limousin to £1530 (£322) 500kg Limousin to £1420 (£284) 465kg Limousin to £1360 (£292) and 460kg Limousin to £1350 (£293) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 485kg Charolais to £1510 (£311) 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) and 485kg Charolais to £1420 (£292) M Mimnagh Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) and 470kg Charolais to £1410 (£300) J Cassidy Kinawley 495kg Limousin to £1440 (£291) F Donaghy Omagh 485kg Charolais to £1430 (£295) C McConville Armagh 475kg Limousin to £1380 (£296) B P Hughes Benburb 465kg Limousin to £1380 (£296) H Gibson Sixmilecross 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) 480kg Limousin to £1340 (£279) and 440kg Charolais to £1330 (£302) J McCrystal Ballygawley 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) and M Holland Clogher 455kg Hereford to £1330 (£292).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

H Gibson Sixmilecross 385kg Charolais to£1220 (£317) S Mullen Loughgall 385kg Limousin to £1160 375kg Simmental to £1060, 375kg Simmental to £1040, and 370kg Simmental to £1000. J McGinn Clogher 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100. M Holland Clogher 385kg Hereford to £1060, 365kg Hereford to £1060, and 365kg Hereford to £1000. D McFarland Ballygawley 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. S Hayes Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £970. O Kearney Armagh 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. M McLoughlin Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £910 and 390kg Belted Galloway to £900. E Nicholl Moneymore 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £680.

Weanlings (200 lots)

A good turnout this week sold to a firm demand with steers and bulls selling to £1620 for a strong 505kg Charolais (£321) with a 460kg Charolais to £1560 (£339).

Lighter weight males sold to £1480 for a 450kg Limousin (£329) and selling to a high of £378 per 100kg for a 370kg Limousin to £1400 with a 355kg Charolais to £1290 (£363).

Several other lightweight males sold from £328 to £358 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1300 for a 420kg Charolais (£309) with a 390kg Charolais to £1280 (£328) and selling to a high of £361 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1210 with a 315kg Charolais to £1120 (£355).

Several others sold from £267 to £351 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Strong Males 460kg to 520kg sold to £1620 for a 505kg Charolais (£321) and 460kg Charolais to £1560 (£339) for T J Turbitt Ballygawley. P Brogan Greencastle 520kg Limousin to £1560 (£300) P L McElgunn Fermanagh 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290) P McConnell Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1400 (£301) A McKenna Augher 460kg Limousin to £1380 (£300) D Gibson Armagh 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£266) T Bowen Dungannon 480kg Simmental to £1310 (£273) Lighter weight Males 355kg to 450kg sold to £1480 for a 450kg Limousin (£329) to N Armstrong Lisbellaw. S Wylie Aughnacloy 370kg Limousin to £1400 (£378) E Mallon Middletown 430kg Charolais to £1340 (£311) P Flannigan Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1340 (£348) and 355kg Charolais to £1290 (£363) S Tierney Dungannon 405kg Charolais to £1330 (£328) G Mullholland Aghalee 380kg Limousin to £1320 (£347) and 380 kg Limousin to £1280 (£337) P Brogan Greencastle 430kg Limousin to £1300 (£302) Forrestview Farms Ltd. Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £1290 (£358) and M/S E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 370kg Charolais to £1270 (£343) and 400kg Charolais to £1270 (£317).

Weanling heifers

Lightweight heifers 315kg to 420kg sold to £1300 for a 420kg Charolais (£309) to R Watson Augher. M Donaghy Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1280 (£328) J Jackson Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £1210 (£361) 335kg Charolais to £1130 (£337) and 315kg Charolais to £1120 (£355) K McGarvey Beragh 360kg Limousin to £1160 (£322) T Bowen Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £1160 (£351) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 415kg Charolais to £1160 (£279) and 415kg Charolais to £1110 (£267) W H Harpur Castlederg 400kg Charolais to £1160 (£290) G Taggart Coalisland 345kg Limousin to £1110 (£321) and 335kg Limousin to £1070 (£319) M A Garry Dromore 360kg Limousin to 31100 (£305) 365kg Charolais to £1060 (£290) and 350kg Charolais to £1020 (£291) Joe Kelly Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1100 (£289) S Corrigan Trillick 395kg Charolais to £1060 (£268) and P McElgunn Fermanagh 360kg Charolais to £1020 (£283).

Dairy cows and heifers

A very keen interest in this section with many more quality lots required to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.

This week a Ballygawley producer sold calved heifers to £2460 and £2340. Fermanagh producer £2240 for calved heifer. Armagh producer £2140 for calved third calver and £1980 for calved second calver.

Suckler cows and heifers

A very keen demand this week again with D Williamson Portadown selling a heifer with heifer calf to £2460 and a heifer with bull calf to £1730. D McFadden Omagh £2370 for 2013 cow with bull calf £1540 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £1480 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Co Armagh producer £2300 for second calver with heifer calf. S T Mullen Beragh £2100 for heifer with bull calf and £1480 for heifer with heifer calf. B McBride Trillick £1900 for heifer with bull calf. P Stratton Tempo £1720 for heifer with bull calf. J McCarney Brookeborough £1540 for 2019 cow with heifer calf.

Other outfits sold from £1100 to £1380.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2180 for J Mairs Aghalee. J McCaffery Fermanagh £2000. R Ruddell Craigavon £1400 x 2 £1380, £1320, £1300, and £1260 (scanned incalf due March onwards to Limousin bull).

Dropped calves and reared lumps (260 lots)

A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £600 for a Belgian Blue and £530 for a Charolais. from P J Mallon Dungannon. A C Lunny Aghalane £400 for Aberdeen Angus; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £395 for Aberdeen Angus; R Beacom Lisbellaw £385 for Aberdeen Angus; R W West Maguiresbridge £375and £345 for Aberdeen Angus; D R Graham Lisbellaw £360 for Simmental; H Morrison Brookeborough £360 for Hereford and £345 for Belgian Blue; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £350 for Aberdeen Angus and £340 for British Blue and Glenrea Farms Ballygawley £340 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Ballygreenan Farms Augher £460 for Limousin; G Sloan Ballygawley £450 x 2 for Speckled Park; Co Armagh producer £440 for Charolais; Omagh producer £420, £400, for Limousins and £360 x 2 for Simmentals; R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £380 for British Blue and Dungannon producer £340x 2 £330 and £320 for Aberdeen Angus

Reared male lumps

J and P Trueman Ballygawley £1110 for Charolais. P J Monaghan Omagh £1100, £1070 for Charolais £1045 and £810 for Limousins with £990 for Simmental; G Sloan Ballygawley £1060 for Limousin; P Irwin Fivemiletown £960 for Limousin; P McConnell Clogher £955 for Charolais; J Rafferty Pomeroy £945 for Charolais; C Donnelly Eskra £930 for Charolais and £925 for Limousin; D and E Beggan Rosslea £920 and £815 for Limousins; I Bothwell Drumcose £870 for Hereford and N McFadden Portadown £860, £850, £800 x 2 and £750 for Simmentals.

Female lumps

A J Patton Augher £1030 for Hereford and £750 for Shorthorn dairy; G O'Donnell Castlederg £910 for Charolais; P Irwin Fivemiletown £840 for Limousin and £820 for Charolais; J and P Trueman Ballygawley £820 for Limousin; P J Monaghan Omagh £800 for Charolais; I Bothwell Drumcose £770 for Charolais; Co Armagh producer £740 for Charolais; G Sloan Ballygawley £740 for Charolais; M C McCann Sixmilecross £710 for Charolais; R Clarke Augher £700 for Aberdeen Angus and £690 for Hereford; C Donnelly Eskra £685 for Simmental; N O'Donnell Drumahoe £660 for Aberdeen Angus; D W C Beattie Omagh £660 for Aberdeen Angus; Keady producer £650 for Aberdeen Angus and £640 for Limousin and A and N Johnston Newtownbutler £635 and £630 for Aberdeen Angus.