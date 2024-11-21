Marts: Sharp trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £188
Fat lambs selling to £157 and fat ewes to £188.
Fat lambs
Ian McMillan, Bushmills, 32kgs £157. Gerald Black, Armoy, 25kgs £153. Bushmills farmer, 30kgs £153. Ballymoney farmer, 29kgs £151. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 27kgs £150. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 25kgs £147.50. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £147.50. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, 25kgs £147. B Mullan, Stranocum, 24kgs £147.50. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 23kgs £147. Brendan McAllister, Glenarm, 26kgs Blackface, £145.50. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 24kgs £145. Ballycastle farmer, 23kgs £143. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 25kgs £143. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 24kgs £142. Jonathan Gamble, Ballymoney, 25kgs £145.
Store lambs
John Holmes, Armoy, 27 Texel, £132. Brendan McAlister, Glenarm, 11 Blackface, £123. Francis Quinn, Cushendall, 10 Texel, £123. Stranocum farmer, 24 Crossbreds £120. J Holmes, Armoy, 33 Texel, £118.50. Sandra Dobbin, Clough, 8 Crossbred, £102. Gerald McAuley, Armoy, 12 Crossbred, £107.50. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, 13 Texel, £115.
Breeding rams
B McCurdy, Bushmills, aged Texel, £250, aged Charollais, £200. Carnlough farmer, Suffolk/Texel, £136.
Fat ewes
Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Crossbreds £188. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Suffolk, £152. L Millen, Coleraine, Crossbreds £120. T Hanna, Ballymoney, Texel, £162. J Hamilton, Glenarm, Crossbreds £118.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
