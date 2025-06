Marts: Steady trade for sheep at Saintfield Mart, ewes selling to £208

Good entry of 1000 sheep at Tuesday’s sale which sold to a steady trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lambs sold to £135. Ewes sold to £208.

Lambs - Moneyreagh producer 5 Texel 27kg £135, Downpatrick producer 13 Texel 30kg £134.50, Dromore producer 43 Texel 25kg £131, Crossgar producer 8 Texel 26kg £131, Castlewellan producer 31 Texel/Suffolk 25kg £130, Downpatrick producer 19 Texel 25kg £130, Comber producer 6 Dorset 26kg £130, Comber producer 12 Crossbreds 26kg £130, Downpatrick producer 15 Texel 27kg £130, Portaferry producer 8 Charollais 27kg £129.50, Downpatrick producer 22 Texel 25kg £129, Lisburn producer 24 Texel 25kg £128, Downpatrick producer 18 Charollais 24kg £127, Greyabbey producer 12 Charollais 24kg £126.50, Ballygowan producer 16 Texel 24kg £126, Moneyreagh producer 10 Texel 24kg £126, Crumlin producer 46 Texel 24kg £125, Castlewellan producer 16 Suffolk 24kg £124, Strangford producer 3 Texel 24kg £124, Comber producer 16 Texel 24kg £122, Ballygowan producer 35 Charollais 23kg £121.50, Downpatrick producer 11 Charollais 23kg £121, Lisburn producer 28 Charollais 23kg £120, Saintfield producer 32 Texel 23kg £120, Portaferry producer 8 Texel 23kg £119.50, Saintfield producer 14 Texel 22kg £118, Downpatrick producer 8 Texel 23kg £117.50, Killinchy producer 10 Charollais 23kg £117, Comber producer 22 Charollais 23kg £116, Seaforde producer 15 Texel 22kg £115.50, Comber producer 18 Texel 21kg £111, Finnis producer 11 Texel 21kg £110, Comber producer 17 Texel 21kg £109.50, Ballykinlar producer 10 Texel 21kg £109, Cloughey producer 4 Charollais 21kg £109, Saintfield producer 8 Charollais 20kg £108.50, Newtownards producer 21 Texel 20kg £108, Downpatrick producer 12 Charollais 19kg £105, Comber producer 15 Charollais 20kg £104.50, Ballynahinch producer 9 Charollais 19kg £103.50, Castlewellan producer 16 Texel 19kg £103.50, Saintfield producer 15 Charollais 19kg £102, Comber producer 14 Texel 18kg £97, Kircubbin producer 20 Texel 17kg £95, Lisburn producer 14 Charollais 17kg £94, Dromore producer 22 Texel 18kg £94, Hillsborough producer 17 Charollais 17kg £92, Dromore producer 26 Suffolk 18kg £91, Ballygowan producer 12 Texel 18kg £90, Lisburn producer 9 Texel 17kg £89, Crossgar producer 22 Texel 16kg £86, Comber producer 12 Charollais 16kg £83 and Castlewellan producer 16 Texel 16kg £80.

Ewes - Moneyrea producer 2 Texel £208, Comber producer Texel £200, Downpatrick producer 3 Suffolk £186, 9 Suffolk £162, Carryduff producer Texel £180, Newtownards producer 6 Charollais £174, Dromore producer 4 Texel £170, 3 Suffolk £158, Downpatrick producer 8 Suffolk £162, Lisburn producer 6 Texel £160, Moira producer 6 Charollais £158, 4 Charollais £142, Comber producer 5 Suffolk £158, 3 Suffolk £144, Dromara producer 5 Suffolk £156, Lisburn producer 7 Suffolk £150, 4 Mule £128, Crossgar producer 9 Suffolk £150, Hillsborough producer 5 Suffolk £147, Downpatrick producer 3 Suffolk £144, 7 Mule £125, Ballygowan producer 10 Mule £128 and Lisburn producer 5 Mule £123, 7 Mule £115.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart

Another excellent entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale which sold to sky high prices with a very strong demand for all stock.

Fat cattle: Sold to £2325 for 760kg Charolais bullock, £306 per 100kg.

Heifers sold to £2130 for a 750kg Charolais, £284 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 760kg £306 £2325, 770kg £302 £2325, Charolais heifer 750kg £284 £2130, Castlewellan producer Limousin/Aberdeen Angus heifers 690kg £288 £1987, 700kg £275 £1925, 720kg £258 £1857, 710kg £260 £1846, Saintfield producer Limousin bullocks 760kg £230 £1748, 710kg £226 £1605, Castlewellan producer Limousin cows 750kg £229 £1717, 640kg £226 £1446, Comber producer Limousin bullock 620kg £274 £1698, Ballygowan producer Hereford cow 840kg £180 £1512, Saintfield producer Limousin heifers 540kg £270 £1458, 500kg £260 £1300, Dromore producer Limousin cows 640kg £225 £1440, 520kg £258 £1341, Newtownards producer Friesian cow 740kg £168 £1243 and Dromore producer Friesian cow 680kg £154 £1047, 710kg £127 £901.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullocks: Sold to an exceptional trade of £1730 for a 520kg Charolais (333ppk) with other bullocks from the same pen selling to 362ppk - 470kg £1700.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Charolais 520kg £1730, 510kg £1710, 470kg £1700, 480kg £1700, 490kg £1700, 500kg £1700, 510kg £1700, 520kg £1690, 500kg £1680, 460kg £1670, 460kg £1650, 470kg £1650, 490kg £1650, 460kg £1620, 480kg £1620, 470kg £1570, 470kg £1540, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 600kg £1730, 570kg £1700, 600kg £1700, 590kg £1690, 600kg £1680, 620kg £1680, 600kg £1670, 600kg £1660, 600kg £1550, Saintfield producer Charolais 640kg £1680, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 470kg £1670, 470kg £1590, 450kg £1580, Killyleagh producer Limousins 450kg £1660 and Ballynahinch producer Limousins 470kg £1600, 440kg £1500.

Heifers: Sold to £1500 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (300ppk).

Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue 500kg £1500, Lisburn producer Charolais 470kg £1480, 450kg £1450, 470kg £1450, 450kg £1420, Comber producer Limousin 440kg £1460, 460kg £1440, 430kg £1400, 450kg £1370, Saintfield producer Charolais 460kg £1440 and Moira producer Limousins 470kg £1420, 440kg £1400, 400kg £1360, 430kg £1330.

Dropped calves: Sold to £500 for a Limousin bull calf.

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin bull £500, £450, £410, £400 twice, Aberdeen Angus heifers £390, £280, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bull £470, Hereford heifers £385 £380, £340, £295 and Portavogie producer Limousin bulls £450, £420, £400 twice, £350, £340, £320, £310, £300.