Marts: Steers and bulls selling to £1240 for a 430kg Limousin at Lisnaskea Mart

By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd May 2024, 10:01 BST
A smaller entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 21st May returned a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock presented.

This week steers and bulls sold to £1240 for a 430kg Limousin (£288) with a 435kg Limousin to £1200 (£276).

Lighter weights sold to £1120 for a 325kg Limousin (£361) with a 270kg Charolais selling to £1030 (£381) and a 220kg Charolais to £1100 (£391)

Weanling heifers sold to £1050 for a 340kg Simmental (£309) with a 300kg Limousin to £1030 (£343) and a 215kg Limousin to £740 (£344) and selling to a high of £400 per 100kg for a pair of Saler bred heifers.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Letterbreen producer 430kg Limousin to £1240 (£288) 435kg Limousin to £1200 (3276) 460kg Limousin to £1160, 360kg Limousin to £1150 (£319) 350kg Limousin to £1100 (£314) 330kg Limousin to £1070 (£324) 345kg Limousin to £1070 (£310) 345kg Limousin to £970 and 330kg Limousin to £920. Tempo producer 310kg Charolais to £1120 (£361) 325kg Limousin to £1100 (£338) 365kg Limousin to £1020, 380kg Limousin to £880 and 280kg Limousin to £830 (£296) Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £1030 (£381) and 220kg Charolais to £860 (£391) and Clabby producer 250kg Charolais to £860 (£344).

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 340kg Simmental to £1050 (£309) and 295kg Simmental to £800. Dromore producer 300kg Limousin to £1030 (£343) 310kg Limousin to £920 (£297) 270kg Charolais to £830 (£307) 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £820 (£293) and 215kg Limousin to £740 (£344) Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £1010 (£337) 320kg Charolais to £1010 (£316) and 225kg Charolais to £660 (£293) Lisnaskea producer 340kg Simmental to £1000 (£294) and 305kg Charolais to £870 (£285) Tempo producer 320kg Limousin to £900 and 295kg Limousin to £890. Florencecourt producer 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £880 (£314) and 245kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £740 (£302) Lisbellaw producer 390kg Hereford to £760 and 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Derrylin producer 2 x 170kg Saler to £680 (£400 per 100kg).

Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from online and ringside competition.

