Marts: Steers and bulls selling to £1240 for a 430kg Limousin at Lisnaskea Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A smaller entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 21st May returned a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock presented.

This week steers and bulls sold to £1240 for a 430kg Limousin (£288) with a 435kg Limousin to £1200 (£276).

Lighter weights sold to £1120 for a 325kg Limousin (£361) with a 270kg Charolais selling to £1030 (£381) and a 220kg Charolais to £1100 (£391)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling heifers sold to £1050 for a 340kg Simmental (£309) with a 300kg Limousin to £1030 (£343) and a 215kg Limousin to £740 (£344) and selling to a high of £400 per 100kg for a pair of Saler bred heifers.

Farming Life livestock markets

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Letterbreen producer 430kg Limousin to £1240 (£288) 435kg Limousin to £1200 (3276) 460kg Limousin to £1160, 360kg Limousin to £1150 (£319) 350kg Limousin to £1100 (£314) 330kg Limousin to £1070 (£324) 345kg Limousin to £1070 (£310) 345kg Limousin to £970 and 330kg Limousin to £920. Tempo producer 310kg Charolais to £1120 (£361) 325kg Limousin to £1100 (£338) 365kg Limousin to £1020, 380kg Limousin to £880 and 280kg Limousin to £830 (£296) Newtownbutler producer 270kg Charolais to £1030 (£381) and 220kg Charolais to £860 (£391) and Clabby producer 250kg Charolais to £860 (£344).

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 340kg Simmental to £1050 (£309) and 295kg Simmental to £800. Dromore producer 300kg Limousin to £1030 (£343) 310kg Limousin to £920 (£297) 270kg Charolais to £830 (£307) 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £820 (£293) and 215kg Limousin to £740 (£344) Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £1010 (£337) 320kg Charolais to £1010 (£316) and 225kg Charolais to £660 (£293) Lisnaskea producer 340kg Simmental to £1000 (£294) and 305kg Charolais to £870 (£285) Tempo producer 320kg Limousin to £900 and 295kg Limousin to £890. Florencecourt producer 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £880 (£314) and 245kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £740 (£302) Lisbellaw producer 390kg Hereford to £760 and 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Derrylin producer 2 x 170kg Saler to £680 (£400 per 100kg).