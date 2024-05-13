Marts: Strong demand for beef bred cows at Clogher Mart, price to £2252-80
In the fatstock ring 308 lots listed returned a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2252-80 for an 880kg Limousin to £256 per 100kg and selling to £260 per 100kg for an 850kg Charolais to £2210.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to a high of £2338-40 for a 740kg Limousin to £316 per 100kg with a 760kg Belgian Blue to £2112-80 at £278 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1350-04 for a 740kg to £170 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2214-80 for an 1130kg Charolais to £196 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 730kg Limousin.
Friesian steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 660kg.
Fat heifers sold to £282 for a 660kg Limousin.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2550 for an 800kg Limousin (£318) with a 735kg Limousin to £2340 (£318).
Forward steers sold to £1770 for a 535kg Limousin (£318) with a 540kg Limousin to £1700 (£315) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1660.
Med weight steers sold to £1530 for a 485kg Limousin (£315) and selling to £326 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1470.
Smaller steers 350kg sold to £800.
Heavy heifers sold to £1820 for a 675kg Charolais (£269) to £289 per 100kg for a 585kg Charolais to £1690.
Forward heifers sold to £1770 for a 550kg Belgian Blue (£322).
Med weight heifers sold to £1480 for a 450kg Belgian Blue (£329) to £351 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1440.
Smaller heifers sold to £1200 for a 395kg Limousin (£304).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1510 for a 370kg Charolais (£408) with a 335kg Charolais to £1360 (£406).
Weanling heifers sold to £1520 for a 425kg Charolais (£357) selling to £379 per 100kg for a 395kg Charolais to £1500.
Dairy cows sold to £1760 and £1650.
Breeding bulls sold to £3550 and £3000 for pedigree registered Limousins.
Suckler outfits sold to £2700 twice £2640 and £2600.
Incalf heifers sold to £2740 and £2570.
Bull calves sold to £500 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £400 for Fleckvieh.
Reared male lumps sold to £900 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £850 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Omagh producer 740kg Limousin to £316 (£2338-40) 760kg Belgian Blue to £278 (£2112-80) and 730kg Belgian Blue to £254 (£1854-20) Ballygawley producer 660kg Limousin to £282 (£1861-20) Rosslea producer 590kg Charolais to £268 (£1581-20) Clogher producer 730kg Charolais to £264 (£1927-20) Dungannon producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £264 (£1795-20) Newtownbutler producer 520kg Hereford to £262 (£1362-40) Dungannon producer 850kg Charolais to £260 (£2210) Dungannon producer 650kg Limousin to £260 (£1690) Ballygaley producer 760kg Charolais to £258 (£1960-80) Kilkeel producer 720kg Simmental to £258 (£1857-60) Cookstown producer 880kg Limousin to £256 (£2252-80) Rosslea producer 700kg Limousin to £256 (£1792) Derryadd producer 500kg Limousin to £256 (£1280) Augher producer 730kg Limousin to £254 (£1854-20) and 790kg Limousin to £250 (£1975) Dungannon producer 540kg Simmental to £252 (£1360-80) Ballygawley producer 780kg Charolais to £252 (£1965-60) and Augher producer 780kg Limousin to £252 (£1965-60).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £234 to £248 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £216 to £230 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £254 to £316 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1350-04 for a 740kg to £170 with others selling £156 to £168 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £126 to £148 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £100 to £120 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Stewartstown producer 990kg Charolais to £206 (£2039-40) Ballygawley producer 1130kg Charolais to £196 (£2214-80) Newtownbutler producer 890kg Limousin to £186 (£1655-40) Newry producer 740kg Charolais to £178 (£1317-20) Ballygawley producer 820kg Charolais to £176 (£1443-20) Clogher producer 1030kg Hereford to £176 (£1812-80) Fivemiletown producer 960kg Charolais to £158 (£1516-80) and Dungannon producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £140 (£980).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £276 per 100kg for 730kg. Charolais steers sold to £268 per 100kg for 580kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £264 per 100kg for 660kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £262 per 100kg for 530kg. Simmental steers sold to £258 per 100kg for 490kg. Hereford steers sold to £242 per 100kg for 420kg. Friesian steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 660kg others sold from £206 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £282 per 100kg for 660kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 430kg. Charolais heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 620kg. Holstein heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for 760kg (£1824) Hereford heifers sold to £236 per 100kg and Speckled Park heifers sold to £234 per 100kg.
Store bullocks
A very sharp demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2550 for an 800kg Limousin (£318) with a 735kg Limousin to £2340 (£318) several other quality lots sold from £261 to £318 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1770 for a 535kg Limousin (£318) with a 540kg Limousin to £1700 (£315) others sold from £288 to £322 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1660.
Leading prices
D Murray Magheralin 800kg Limousin to £2550 (£318) and 735kg Limousin to £2340 (£318) Dungannon producer 695kg Limousin to £2180 (£313) 685kg Belgian Blue to £2180 (£318) and 675kg Limousin to £2150 (£318) R R McFarland Dungannon 725kg Limousin to £2100 (£289) 715kg Limousin to £2000 (£279) and 720kg Charolais to £1990 (£276) P Turbitt Ballygawley 765kg Charolais to £2100 (£274) 755kg Charolais to £2040 (£270) and 765kg Charolais to £2000 (£261) A Agnew Caledon 735kg Charolais to £2100 (£285) 735kg Charolais to £2090 (£284) 740kg Limousin to £2090 (£282) and 735kg Charolais to £2050 (£279) J Doyle Ballinamallard 750kg Charolais to £2090 (£278) 755kg Charolais to £2080 (£275) 730kg Charolais to £2030 (£278) and 735kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980 (£269) and B Whyte Keady 720kg Charolais to £2080 (£289).
Forward steers 505kg to 575kg
Sold to £1750 for a 570kg Limousin (£307) £1700 for a 535kg Limousin (£318) and 515kg Limousin to £1660 (£322) for B and D Doris Lurgan.J Irwin Clogher 540kg Limousin to £1700 (£315) and 575kg Limousin to £1750 (£304) M McElvogue Dungannon 560kg Limousin to £1690 (£302) G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 560kg Charolais to £1740 (£310) and 575kg Charolais to £1660 (£288) and D Monaghan Cookstown 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£289) and 505kg Charolais to £1590 (£315).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1530 for a 485kg Limousin (£315) and selling to £326 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais to £1470 and a 435kg Belgian Blue to £1420.
Other quality lots sold from £268 to £325 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S B and D Doris Lurgan 485kg Limousin to £1530 (£315) M Brennan Cookstown 425kg Charolais to £1530 (£322) Dungannon producer 480kg Charolais to £1510 (£314) B Cassidy Rosslea 465kg Charolais to £1490 (£320) 475kg Charolais to £1480 (£320) 475kg Charolais to £1480 (£311) 490kg Limousin to £1470 (£300) and 480kg Charolais to £1420 (£296) E Cassidy Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £1470 (£326) 485kg Charolais to £1450 (£299) and 465kg Limousin to £1330 (£286) J R McAree Keady 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 (£296) and 475kg Limousin to £1310 (£275) D Monaghan Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £1430 (£304) P McClave Rosslea 435kg Belgian Blue to £1420 (£326) Fermanagh producer 445kg Daq. to £1370 (£308) and 415kg Belgian Blue to £1350 (£325) T Curry Fermanagh 500kg Hereford to £1340 (£268) C Williamson Portadown 495kg Limousin to £1330 (£268) and 415kg Charolais to £1320 (£318) and M/S G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 420kg Charolais to £1320 (£314).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
W Vogan Killylea 350kg Hereford to £800. P Edwards Ballygawley 345kg Hereford to £730. A Latimer Fermanagh 335kg Friesian to £670. G Jordan Newtownbutler sold a batch of Friesians 250kg to 300kg to make £600 each.
store HEIFERS
A brisk demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1820 for a 675kg Charolais (£269) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 585kg Charolais to £1690.
Other quality lots sold from £265 to £285 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1770 for a 550kg Belgian Blue (£322) with others selling from £270 to £305 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 675kg Charolais to £1820 (£269) Geo Black Ballygawley 655kg Limousin to £1780 (£271) 655kg Charolais to £1730 (£264) 585kg Charolais to £1690 (£289) and 630kg Charolais to £1670 (£265) J Doyle Ballinamallard 640kg Limousin to £1740 (£272) 630kg Charolais to £1740 (£276) and 565kg Charolais to £1540 (£272) J Morton Armagh 585kg Limousin to £1670 (£285) and 570kg Charolais to £1640 (£287) and S Elliott Florencecourt 560kg Charolais to £1580 (£282).
Forward heifers 505kg to 555kg
Sold to £1770 for a 550kg Belgian Blue to W R Graham Fermanagh. J Morton Armagh 535kg Charolais to £1560 (£291) V O'Hanlon Ballygawley 505kg Limousin to £1540 (£305) A Norris Dungannon 555kg Limousin to £1500 (£270) 530kg Limousin to £1500 (£283) and 520kg Limousin to £1500 (£288) and F Flynn Newtownbutler 520kg Limousin to £1500 (£288) and 525kg Charolais to £1490 (£284)
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
Quality lots selling to £1480 for a 450kg Belgian Blue (£329) and selling to £351 per 100kg for a 410kg Limousin to £1440.
Other quality lots selling from £254 to £312 per 100kg.
Leading prices
W R Adams Fivemiletown 450kg Belgian Blue to £1480 (£329) M/S R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1470 (£294) and 480kg Hereford to £1220. Fermanagh producer 465kg Charolais to £1450 (£312) 410kg Limousin to £1440 (£351) 450kg Limousin to £1360 (£302) and 415kg Limousin to £1260 (£303) W G Hoey Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) 480kg Charolais to £1420 (£296) and 425kg Limousin to £1290 (£303) D Murray Magheralin 495kg Limousin to £1400 (£283) S Elliott Florencecourt 470kg Charolais to £1370 (£291) 445kg Charolais to £1320 (£296) 500kg Charolais to £1310 (£262) and 445kg Charolais to £1260 (£283) M Mimnagh Omagh 495kg Charolais to £1340 (£271) and 475kg Limousin to £1230 (£259) M/S J J and S Beggan Rosslea 485kg Charolais to £1270 (£262) A Leonard Enniskillen 465kg Charolais to £1260 (£271) and M/S G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 465kg Belgian Blue to £1220 (£265)
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
P McVeigh Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £1200 (£304) 400kg Limousin to £1060,370kg Limousin to £1000, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 and 365kg Limousin to £990. Fermanagh producer 365kg Limousin to £1140 (£312) and 370kg Limousin to £1090. S Elliott Florencecourt 370kg Charolais to £1100 (£297) E McCaffery Tempo 395kg Charolais to £1070, 390kg Charolais to £1050, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £980, 385kg Charolais to £970, and 380kg Charolais to £940.K McCaffery Tempo 385kg Charolais to £1060. W G Hoey Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1050. P McCaffery Tempo 370kg Charolais to £1040. F Mullin Sixmilecross 325kg Charolais to £980, 370kg Charolais to £920 and 330kg Charolais to £900. J Livingstone 360kg Charolais to £950.
Weanlings
A very firm demand in this section with weanling steers and bulls selling to £1510 for a 370kg Charolais (£408) with a 335kg Charolais to £1360 (£406).
Other quality lots selling from £265 to £362 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers sold to £1520 for a 425kg Charolais (£357) with a 395kg Charolais to £1500 (£379) and a 410kg Charolais to £1520 (£370).
Other quality lots sold from £261 to £352 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
P Maguire Brookeborough 370kg Charolais to £1510 (£408) and 335kg Charolais to £1360 (£406) M/S C and W Gallagher Tempo 455kg Limousin to £1480 (£325) 430kg Limousin to £1380 (£321) and 465kg Limousin to £1330 (£286) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 410kg Charolais to £1360 (£331) E Cassidy Rosslea 405kg Charolais to £1350 (£333) J Beggan Rosslea 405kg Limousin to £1310 (£323) J McCaffery Fermanagh 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£309) K Pickering 480kg Hereford to £1270 (£264) 480kg Hereford to £1260 (£262) 445kg Hereford to £1240 (£278) and 430kg Hereford to £1140 (£265) P Maguire Tempo 400kg Charolais to £1220 (£305) and 395kg Charolais to £1180 (£298) B Courtney 390kg Limousin to £1190 (£305) B Pryce Rosslea 375kg Limousin to £1190 (£317) M Boyle Fivemiletown 320kg Limousin to £1160 (£362) Fermanagh producer 325kg Charolais to £1140 (£351) and B Courtney Fermanagh 340kg Limousin to £1140 (£335).
Weanling heifers
M Brennan Cookstown 410kg Charolais to £1520 (£370) and 365kg Limousin to £1100 (£301) J P Maguire Brookeborough 425kg Charolais to £1520 (£357) P McConnell Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1500 (£379) R McNally Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £1470 (£367) 400kg Limousin to £1410 (£352) and 395kg Limousin to £1190 (£301) J Beggan Rosslea 435kg Limousin to £1320 (£303) 390kg Limousin to £1250 (£320) and 375kg Limousin to £1120 (£298) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1240 (£339) and 455kg Charolais to £1220 (£268) E McWilliams Seskinore 385kg Limousin to £1200 (£311) and 335kg Limousin to £1080 (£322) L G Gray Newtownbutler 380kg Charolais to £1200 (£315) P Maguire Tempo 460kg Limousin to £1200 (£261) J Doyle Ballinamallard 355kg Limousin to £1130 (£318) C and D Connelly Newtownbutler 390kg Charolais to £1100 (£282) and 400kg Charolais to £1100 (£275) and A Beggan Rosslea 345kg Charolais to £1070 (£310).
Dairy cows and heifers
A steady demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £1760 and £1220 for an Armagh producer. Dungannon producer £1650, £1500, £1240 and £1200.
Springing heifers sold to £1100 and £1050. Co Armagh producer £950.
Maiden heifers sold to £770 x 2 for a Co Armagh producer.
Breeding bulls
Irvinestown producer £3550 for pedigree registered Limousin; Tempo producer £3000 for pedigree registered Limousin; Keady producer £1550 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. £2220 and £2200 for pedigree non registered Limousins Fivemiletown producer £2000 for pedigree non registered Charolais and Pomeroy producer £1820 for pedigree registered Limousin.
Suckler cows and calves
A full yard this week again sold to a very strong demand with a local producer Michael McCaughey selling a heifer with a bull calf to £2740, heifers with heifer calves to £2700 and £2600. J Armstrong Maguiresbridge £2700 for heifer with bull calf and £2640 for heifer with heifer calf. M/S W and D Irwin Newtownbutler £2550 for second calver with bull calf and £1880 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Banbridge producer £2300 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Stewartstown producer £2210 for second calver with heifer calf, £1735 for 2018 cow with heifer calf, £1710 for 2015 cow with heifer calf, and 1570 for 2016 cow with bull calf. J and P Trueman Ballygawley £2040 for second calver with heifer calf and £1540 for a 2015 cow with bull calf. D Breen Tempo.
Other outfits sold from £1120 to £1340.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to a high of £2730 and £2570 for Belgian Blue bred heifers from D McCaffery, Co Antrim, who also sold Limousin heifers (due approximately six weeks to Limousin bull) to make £1620, £1560, £1520, £1460, £1430, and £1420. Derrygonnelly producer £1180 twice and £1120 for Shorthorn and Hereford bred Cows. Kinawley producer £1450.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A large turnout this week sold to a very keen demand with young bull calves selling to £500 for a Limousin to William Gray Tynan. D McKenna Clogher £410 for Aberdeen Angus; A Norris Dungannon £385 for Charolais; L Corrigan Sixmilecross £365 for Simmental; J Morton Kinawley £335 for Belgian Blue; G Mellon Fintona £325 for Shorthorn. R J Crawford Stewartstown £295 for Shorthorn. C Quinn Ballygawley £280 for Limousin.
Heifer calves
I Martin Fintona £400, £340 and £285 for Fleckvieh; W J Smith Castlederg £300 for Hereford; T Simpson Ederney £300 for Limousin; D McKenna Clogher £285 for Aberdeen Angus; T McKernan Middletown £240 x 2 for Limousins; D Taggart Omagh £195 x 2 for Shorthorns and C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £190 for Aberdeen Angus
Reared male lumps
C Nolan Fivemiletown £900 and £740 for Charolais; P McConnell Clogher £910, £840 x 2 and £755 for Charolais with £650 for a Limousin; B Doyle Newtownhamilton £760 for Limousin; T Parks Craigavon £740 x 3 Herefords; R Gourley Cookstown £680 for Charolais; I Dunwoody Armagh £640, £590 x 2 and £550 for Belgian Blues; New Park Farms Ltd, Dromore £630 for Limousin; L Gray Tynan £600 for Limousin and S Cox Kinawley £590 and £580 for Limousins.
Reared female lumps
S McConnell Clogher £850 for Charolais and £720 for Simmental; I Dunwoody Armagh £770, £760 and £670 x 2 and £580 x 2 for Belgian Blues; B Doyle Newtownhamilton £645 for Limousin and £575 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £605 for Limousin and £605 for Charolais; F O'Neill Ballygawley £600 for Belgian Blue and I Martin Fintona £520 for Fleckvieh.