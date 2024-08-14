Marts: Strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling steers and bulls to £1340

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A very strong demand for an increased entry on offer on Tuesday 13th August at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales producing a complete clearance of all stock.

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1340 for a 480kg Limousin (£279) with a 425kg Limousin to £1270 (£299) and a 410kg Simmental to £1200 (£293) selling to £327 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £900.

Weanling heifers sold to £1000 for a 395 kg Limousin (£253) with a 340kg Limousin to £910 (£268) smaller sorts sold to £620 for a 245kg Belgian Blue.

Sample prices

Farming Life livestock markets

Weanling steers and bulls

Boho producer 480kg Limousin to £1340 (£279) 425kg Limousin to £1270 (£299) 420kg Limousin to £1060, 350kg Limousin to £1040 (£297) 430kg Limousin to £930, 340kg Limousin to £870, and 340kg Limousin to £740. Derrylin producer 410kg Simmental to £1200 (£293) Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Charolais to £1190 (£298) and 450kg Charolais to £1050. Magheraveely producer 275kg Charolais to £900 (£327) and 310kg Hereford to £840.

Weanling heifers

Maguiresbridge producer 395kg Limousin to £1000 (£253) and 340kg Limousin to £910. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Hereford to £900, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £820 x 2. Magheraveely producer 245kg Belgian Blue to £620.

Lots more livestock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.