Marts: Strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling steers and bulls to £1340
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1340 for a 480kg Limousin (£279) with a 425kg Limousin to £1270 (£299) and a 410kg Simmental to £1200 (£293) selling to £327 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £900.
Weanling heifers sold to £1000 for a 395 kg Limousin (£253) with a 340kg Limousin to £910 (£268) smaller sorts sold to £620 for a 245kg Belgian Blue.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Boho producer 480kg Limousin to £1340 (£279) 425kg Limousin to £1270 (£299) 420kg Limousin to £1060, 350kg Limousin to £1040 (£297) 430kg Limousin to £930, 340kg Limousin to £870, and 340kg Limousin to £740. Derrylin producer 410kg Simmental to £1200 (£293) Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Charolais to £1190 (£298) and 450kg Charolais to £1050. Magheraveely producer 275kg Charolais to £900 (£327) and 310kg Hereford to £840.
Weanling heifers
Maguiresbridge producer 395kg Limousin to £1000 (£253) and 340kg Limousin to £910. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Hereford to £900, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £820 x 2. Magheraveely producer 245kg Belgian Blue to £620.
Lots more livestock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.
