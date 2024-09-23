Marts: Suckler outfits selling from £3070 to £3080 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 260 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £2165-80 for a 910kg Charolais to £238 per 100kg followed by a 950kg Hereford to £2090 at £220 per 100kg and selling to a high of £270 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £1890 with a 720kg Limousin to £260 per 100kg to £1872.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1738-80 for a 630kg Limousin to £276 per 100kg with a 630kg Limousin to £1726-20 at£274 per 100kg and a 650kg Limousin to £1768 at £272 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1427-60 for an 830kg to £172 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2641-80 for a 1110kg Charolais to £238 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £252 per 100kg for an 840kg Aberdeen Angus (£2116-80).
Fat heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 690kg to £1973-40.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2570 for an 815kg Charolais (£315) with a 690kg Charolais to £2250 (£326) and a 665kg Charolais to £2120 (£318).
Forward steers sold to £1850 for a 590kg Limousin (£313) with a 580kg Limousin to £1840 (£317).
Med weight steers sold to £1740 for a 430kg Charolais (£404) with a 450kg Charolais to £1660 (£369) and a 435kg Limousin to £1580 (£363).
Smaller steers sold to £1260 for a 335kg Limousin (£376).
Strong heifers sold to £2300 for an 800kg Charolais (£287) with a 610kg Limousin to £1740 (£285).
Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 585kg Charolais (£301) with a 550kg Limousin to £1640 (£298).
Med weight heifers sold to £1490 for a 490kg Limousin (£304) with a 455kg Limousin to £1400 (£307).
Smaller heifers sold to £1160 for a 400kg Limousin.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1590 for a strong 495kg Limousin (£321).
Lighter weight males sold to £1220 for a 275kg Charolais (£443) with a 270kg Charolais to £1160 (£429).
Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 390kg Charolais (£307) with a 325kg Limousin to £1170 (£360) and selling to a high of £430 per 100kg for a 195kg Simmental to £840.
Dairy cows seven heifers sold to £2280 and £2200.
Suckler outfits sold to £3080 and £3070.
Bull calves sold to £660 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £610 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1065 and £1050 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold £1050 twice for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Kilkeel producer 630kg Limousin to £276 (£1738-80) Aughnacloy producer 630kg Limousin to £274 (£1726-20) and 650kg Limousin to £272 (£1768) Fermanagh producer 590kg Limousin to £272 (£1604-80) Kilkeel producer 700kg Limousin to £270 (£1890) Clogher producer 680kg Limousin to £264 (£1795-20) Augher producer 670kg Limousin to £262 (£1755-20) and 630kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £244 (£1537-20) Fermanagh producer 630kg Limousin to £262 (£1650-60) Dungannon producer 720kg Limousin to £260 (£1872) 640kg Limousin to £248 (£1587-20) and 700kg Limousin to £244 (£1708) Ballygawley producer 480kg Limousin to £258 (£1238-40) Clogher producer 650kg Limousin to £252 (£1638) Portadown producer 530kg Shorthorn to £252 (£1335-60) Castlederg producer 620kg Simmental to £250 (£1550) Fivemiletown producer 660kg Saler to £248 (£1636-80) Fermanagh producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £244 (£1561-60) and Clogher producer 760kg Limousin to £244 (£1854-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £242 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £244 to £276 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1427-60 for an 830kg to £172 per 100kg with other fleshed Friesians sold from £160 to £168 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £124 to £146 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Pomeroy producer 1110kg Charolais to £238 per 100kg (£2641-80) Armagh producer 880kg Limousin to £230 (£2024) Ballygawley producer 990kg Shorthorn to £180 (£1710) Fermanagh producer 1070kg Hereford to £180 (£1926) Dungannon producer 950kg Aberdeen Angus to £176 (£1672).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 690kg to (£1835-40) Charolais steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 670kg to (£1768-80) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £252 per 100kg for an 840kg to (£2116-80) Shorthorn steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1612) Fries steers sold to £217 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1280).
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1687-40) Charolais heifers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1550-40) Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£1622-60) Simmental heifers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 630kg to (£1638) Shorthorn heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1436-40) Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1561-60) and 700kg Limousin to £2170 (£310).
Store bullocks (313 lots)
Another good entry this week sold to a firm demand with heavy steers selling to £2570 for an 815kg Charolais (£315) and selling to £326 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £2250 with a 665kg Charolais to £2120 (£318) other quality steers sold from £259 to £310 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1850 for a 590kg Limousin (£313) with a 580kg Limousin to £1840 (£317) and selling to £321 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin to £1690 others sold from £296 to £312 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Dungannon producer 815kg Charolais to £2570 (£315) 690kg Charolais to £2250 (£326) and 665kg Charolais to £2120 (£318) H Montgomery Craigavon 765kg Charolais to £2250 (£295) 750kg Limousin to £2230 (£297) 800kg Charolais to £2220 (£277) 720kg Limousin to £2210 (£307) 750kg Charolais to £2190 (£292) 770kg Limousin to £2120 (£275) and 750kg Charolais to £2100 (£280) C O'Neill Moy 860kg Charolais to £2250 (£261) 825kg Charolais to £2140 (£259) J Jordan Dungannon 725kg Charolais to £2190 (£292) and 700kg Limousin to £2170 (£310) H Robinson Portadown 750kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2170 (£289) and 740kg Limousin to £2140 (£289) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 805kg Charolais to £2100 (£261) T Willis Dungannon 700kg Limousin to £2100 (£300) P Burnett Co Down 685kg Limousin to £2080 (£303) A Norris Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £2080 (£291) Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1850 for a 590kg Limousin (£313) for S Mallon Dungannon. J and P Mallon Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1840 (£317) 580kg Limousin to £1750 (£301) 570kg Limousin to £1740 (£305) 580kg Limousin to £1740 (£300) and 540kg Limousin to £1640 (£305) N Morrow Caledon 590kg Charolais to £1840 (£312) and 560kg Charolais to £1730 (£309) A Sloane Armagh 595kg Charolais to £1780 (£299) O McElvogue Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1770 (£305) M McClave Rosslea 550kg Charolais to £1690 (£307) 530kg Charolais to £1640 (£309) and 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298) J Jordan Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1690 (£296) and D Lavery Loughgall sold a Friesan steer 590kg to £1280 (£217) 580kg Friesian to £1250 (£215) 585kg Friesian to £1200 (£205) and 535kg Friesian to £1090 (£203).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
This weight range sells to a very sharp demand with a 430kg Charolais selling to £1740 (£404 per 100kg) with a 450kg Charolais to £1660 (£369) and a 435kg Limousin to £1580 (£363).
Other quality steers sold from £305 to £342 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M McClave Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1740 (£404) J J Beggan Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £1660 (£369) 485kg Charolais to £1660 (£342) 435kg Limousin to £1580 (£363) 490kg Charolais to £1540 (£314) and 445kg Charolais to £1490 (£335) A Lynch Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1580 (£322) 465kg Limousin to £1510 (£324) and 460kg Limousin to £1470 (£319) J Holland Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1580 (£316) M Clarke Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1520 (£307) and 480kg Charolais to £1450 (£302) J Mallon Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308) M Fegan Keady 470kg Charolais to £1490 (£317) and 465kg Charolais to £1430 (£307) S Hughes Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1480 (£305) J B Cunningham Beragh 480kg Limousin to £1480 (£308) F G Haughey Fintona 470kg Charolais to £1470 (£312) F Mallon Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1450 (£296) and Clogher producer 465kg Limousin to £1450 (£312).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
Clogher producer 335kg Limousin to £1260 (£376) 345kg Limousin to £1100 (£319) and 325kg Limousin to £1020 (£314) R B Williamson Loughgall 345kg Belgian Blue £900, 350Kg Charolais to £800, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £720, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £720, 245kg Belgian Blue to £490 and 310kg Friesian to £460.
Store heifers (150 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with strong heifers selling to £2300 for an 800kg Charolais (£287) with a 610kg Charolais to £1740 (£285) others sold from £254 to £285 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 585Kg Charolais (£301) with a 550kg Limousin to £1640 (£298).
Others sold from £281 to £296 per 100kg.
Leading prices
William Hoey Fivemiletown 800kg Charolais to £2300 (£287) 760kg Charolais to £2080 (£273) 730kg Charolais to £1980 (£271) 650kg Charolais to £1800 (£277) and 610kg Charolais to £1750 (£285) Barrickhill Farms Dungannon 625kg Charolais to £1750 (£280) C Keys Fivemiletown 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£254) A Sloane Armagh 590kg Charolais to £1640 (£278) and 625kg Charolais to £1600 (£256) K Mallon Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1630 (£281) Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 565kg Charolais (£301) for L McCann Seskinore A Lynch Ballygawley 560kg Limousin to £1650 (£294) W J McCaffrey Ballygawley 550kg Limousin to £1640 (£298) S Hayes Dungannon 550kg Limousin to £1650 (£296) and 570kg Limousin to £1610 (£282) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 570kg Charolais to £1630 (£286) and 565kg Charolais to £1600 (£283) A Sloane Armagh 550kg Charolais to £1610 and K Mallon Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1580 (£292).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with a 490kg Limousin selling to £1490 (£304) with a 455kg Limousin selling to £1400 (£307).
Most other quality heifers selling from £266 to £297 per 100kg.
Leading prices
D Williamson Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1490 (£304) and 495kg Charolais to £1450 (£293) K Mallon Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) 500kg Charolais to £1430 (£286) A Sloane Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) W Gilmour Dromore 485kg Limousin to £1440 (£297) W J McCaffrey Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1440 (£294) S Hayes Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) 490kg Limousin to £1380 (£281) 490kg Limousin to £1360 (£277) 485kg Limousin to £1330 (£274) 4550kg Limousin to £1290 (£283) and 460kg Limousin to £1290 (£280) S Mallon Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1400 (£307) 470kg Limousin to £1360 (£289) 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270) and 480kg Limousin to £1300 (£271) L Donnelly Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1390 (£283) and 450kg Limousin to £1300 (£271) and F Flynn Fermanagh 500kg Charolais to £1330 (£266).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
L Donnelly Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £1160 (£290) and 385kg Limousin to £1090. B Ward Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1030. D Noble Ballinamallard 400kg Limousin to £1030. S Gormley Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £1000. K and A Clarke Tynan 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. T McClean Donaghmore 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. D Eagleson Aughnacloy 380kg Simmental to £940. P Ward Donaghmore 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. N Morrow Clabby 315kg Simmental to £790. B Rice Mayobridge 330kg Hereford to £760. H Givan Aughnacloy 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £750.
Weanlings
A very strong demand in this popular section with strong males selling to £1590 for a 495kg Limousin (£321) with a 525kg Charolais to £1430 (£272).
Lighter weights sold to £1530 for a 445kg Limousin (£344) a 315kg Charolais sold to £1280 (£406) with a 275kg Charolais to £1220 (£443) and a 270kg Charolais to £1160 (£429) all good quality males sold from £327 to £393 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1200 for a 390kg Charolais (£307) with a 325kg Limousin to £1170 (£360) a 265kg Charolais sold to £890 (£336) with a 230kg Limousin to £810 (£352) and selling to to a high of £430 per 100kg for a 195kg Simmental to £840.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
E McCaughey Fintona 495kg Limousin to £1590 (£321) and 525kg Charolais to £1430 (£272) B Doherty Clogher 445kg Limousin to £1530 (£344) 440kg Limousin to £1510 (£343) and 425kg Limousin to £1390 (£327) T Singleton Ballygawley 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1380 (£368) 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1240 (£370) 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1200 (£369) 300kg Limousin to £1180 (£393) and 305kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1120 (£367) Rosslea producer 315kg Charolais to £1280 (£406) M Garland Omagh 385kg Charolais to £1260 (£327) Tempo producer 365kg Limousin to £1260 (£345) and 375kg Limousin to £1250 (£370) K McIvor Seskinore 275kg Charolais to £1220 (£443) E Lavery Aghagallon 460kg Hereford to £1210 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£266) M McConnell Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1200 (£320) and R McConnell Clogher 270kg Charolais to £1160 (£429).
Weanling heifers
S J Mallon Cookstown 390kg Charolais to £1200 (£307) Clogher producer 325kg Limousin to £1170 (£360) Tempo producer 375kg Limousin to £1120 (£298) and 380kg Limousin to £940. P Mullan Dungannon 450kg Shorthorn to £1060, 430kg Shorthorn to £1000, 395kg Hereford to £970, and 265kg Charolais to £890 (£336) J Burton Dungannon 350kg Limousin to £1030 (£294) and 350kg Limousin to £990 (£283) H Crawford Fintona 405kg Belgian Blue to £950and 285kg Charolais to £840 (£294) J Ruddock Portadown 410kg Simmental to £920. S M and B Boyle Balygawley 365kg Limousin to £900 and 395kg Belgian Blue to £890. R McConnell Clogher 285kg Charolais to £870 (£305) P McCallan Carrickmore 270kg Simmental to £860 (£318) 255kg Limousin to £860 (£337) and 195kg Simmental to £840 (£430) and N Armstrong Trillick 230kg Limousin to £810 (£352).
Dairy cows and heifers
A keen demand this week again with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2280, £1800 and £1690. Tempo producer £2200 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £2100 and £1650 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £2100 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £2000 and £1780 for calved heifers. Hereford Bull (born 22-09-2020) sold for £1680.
Suckler cows and calves
A large selection on offer this week sold to a good steady demand with local producer Roly Domer selling a 2016 cow with bull calf to £3080 and a 2015 cow with a heifer calf to £3070. P Kernan Killylea £2570 for heifer with bull calf. T Cassidy Augher £2350 for heifer with bull calf. P McCallan Carrickmore £2170 for 2019 cow with bull calf. £2070 for 2019 cow with bull calf, £2060 for 2020 cow with bull calf. £1910 for heifer with heifer calf. £1820 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. £1790 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. £1680 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. andLocal producer £1650 twice for 2020 cows with heifer calves. M B Tracey Gortin £2070 for heifer with heifer calf. Co Armagh producer 2019 cow with heifer calf. £2060 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. G McDonald Ballygawley £2000 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1900 for heifer with heifer calf. C McBrien Derrylin £1820 for second calver with bull calf.
Several other outfits sold from £1200 to £1470.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A much larger entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £660 for a Charolais to an Aughnacloy producer. C Molloy Dungannon £600 for Limousin; Stewartstown producer £550 for Limousin and £465 for Belgian Blue and J Hughes Stewartstown £485 for Limousin
Heifer calves
Aughnacloy producer £610 for Charolais and £580 for Charolais; J Hughes Stewartstown £575, £565, £520 and £450 for Limousins; P G McGee Augher £475 for Aberdeen Angus and K Moore Augher £470 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps
M Armstrong Derrygonnelly £1065, £1050, £980, £975, £850 and £820 for Charolais with £940 and £900 for Limousins; C McCarron Fermanagh £1020 and £860 for Limousins; S Johnston Crumlin £950 and £735 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £870 for Limousin; F Cunningham Antrim £840 for Belgian Blue; L Elliott Fivemiletown £840 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £810 for Belgian Blue and £700 for Aberdeen Angus; W and J Bryson Crumlin £770 for Charolais; Rosslea producer £720 for Limousin and Des Capper Portadown £700 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
S Johnston Crumlin £1050 x 2 and £710 for Charolais; M Armstrong Derrygonnelly £910, £880 x 2 and £870 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £890 and £620 for Limousins; P Brogan Greencastle £870 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Crumlin £840 for Simmental and £680 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £740 for Charolais; K Stewart Sixmilecross £690 and £590 for Blonde d'Aquitaines; Des Capper Portadown £670 for Limousin and K Moore Augher £660 for Charolais.
