Marts: Sucklers sold to a ceiling of £2320 for a cow and bull calf at Omagh Mart

Monday 17th June 2024: A steady show of cattle, with more dairy-bred stock on offer selling briskly in all weight divisions.

Bullocks

C B Starrs, Fintona 435k £1480; 465k £1510; 420k £1200, I Clements, Gortaclare 580k £1640; 545k £1610, H G Donnelly, Sixmilecross 565k £1450; 590k £1470; 595k £1460, M McCracken, Mountfield 425k £1440; 385k £1270, C O’Hagan, Eskra 495k £1460; 370k £1030, Patk McNulty, Mountfield 435k £1440; 485k £1460, N Crozier, Ederney 410k £1200, M O’Kane, Drumquin 470k £1340, D McAleer, Cloughfin 415k £1170; 390k £1180, B Breen, Eskra 350k £1140; 335k £1080; 360k £1090; 300k £960 and B McAleer, Arvalee 330k £1100; 340k £1090.

Heifers

D Carolan, Cranagh 670k £1740; 605k £1610; 585k £1580, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 620k £1710; 595k £1690, P Owens, Sixmilecross 515k £1580; 545k £1480; 475k £1390, N Melaugh, Strabane 600k £1690, W Browne, Clanabogan 545k £1510; 500k £1470; 495k £1410, M Quinn, Dromore 560k £1510, A Barrett, Trillick 460k £1390; 400k £1410; 360k £1200, C O’Hagan, Eskra 455k £1300, P McNulty, Mountfield 450k £1300; 500k £1420, D McAleer, Cloughfin 430k £1220; 345k £1060, W J Patterson, Striff 500k £1400; 415k £1170, G McCarney, Seskinore 310k £1080; 335k £1060 and M McQuaid, Irvinestown 395k £1180.

Fat cows

G Corcoran, Arvalee 530k £233, M O’Kane, Drumquin 510k £224, King Farms, Knockmoyle 740k £224, J C Norris, Omagh 630k £221, Jason Smyth, Killen 660k £221, N Melaugh, Strabane 770k £209, E Coyle, Ligford 610k £206 and B Montague, Cloughfin 670k £198.

Friesian cows

F Dunne, Maguiresbridge 500k £172; 630k £135, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge 750k £144, T R Smith, Castlederg 520k £126 and R Darragh, Castlederg 650k £122.

Dropped calves

E Reid, Trillick £680 Charolais bull, A Moses, Sixmilecross £590 (2); £560 (3) and £555 (2) Aberdeen Angus bulls, Alan Armstrong, Omagh £520 (3) and £495 (2) Aberdeen Angus bulls, R Killen, Newbuildings £545 and £510 Belgian Blue heifers, J McCullagh, Plumbridge £500 Simmental bull, K Warnock, Trillick £455 Limousin bull, S McMenamin, Drumquin £430 Hereford heifer, H Owens, Sixmilecross £450 and £445 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £440 Charolais bull, M Love, Coa £43 Belgian Blue bull, William McCreery, Castlederg £430 Simmental bull, S Anderson, Pomeroy £415 Limousin bull; £40 Limousin heifer, R Leitch, Carncorn £400 (2) Saler heifers and A McCarney, Fintona £400 and £370 Hereford bulls.

Weanlings

M Davis, Killeter £920 Limousin heifer, Niall McNulty, Dromore £910 Limousin heifer; £900 Limousin bull, G Monaghan, Trillick £830 Limousin heifer; £810 Limousin bull, E Reid, Trillick £765 Charolais bull, M McQuaid, Irvinestown £710 Charolais bull, T Donohoe, Derrylin £675 Belgian Blue bull, A McKelvey, Newtownstewart £460 Friesian heifer and R Hawkes, Beragh £420 and £395.

Friesian bulls