Marts: Very firm demand at Clogher Mart with beef bred cows selling to £2554-20
In the fatstock ring 340 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2554-20 for a 990kg Limousin to £258 per 100kg and selling to a high of £290 per 100kg for a 790kg Limousin to £2291 and a 730kg Simmental sold to £2029-40 at £278 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1998 for a 740kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg with a 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1902-80 at £268 per 100kg and selling to £282 per 100kg for a 570kg Charolais to £1607-40.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1252-40 for a 620kg to £202 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £204 per 100kg for an 890kg Limousin to £1815-60 with a 940kg Limousin to £1861-20 at £198 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £282 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais.
Friesian steers sold to £224 for a 610kg.
Fat heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2370 for a 740kg Limousin (£320) with a 680kg Limousin to £2160 (£320).
Forward steers sold to £1900 for a 580kg Limousin (£327) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 550kg Limousin to £1820.
Med weight steers sold to £1590 for a 470kg Charolais (£338) with a 460kg Charolais to £1550 (£337).
Smaller steers sold to £1020 for a 340kg Limousin.
Heavy heifers sold to £2560 for 770kg Belgian Blue (£332) with a 610kg Charolais to £1790 (£293).
Forward heifers sold to £1800 for a 585kg Limousin (£307)
Med weight heifers sold to £1580 for a 500kg Charolais (£316) Smaller Heifers sold to £1140 for a 400kg Charolais.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1700 for a 420kg Charolais (£404) with a 330kg Limousin to £1230 (£372).
Weanling heifers sold to £1600 for a 440kg Belgian Blue (£363) and £344 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1100.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2750, £2450, and £2350.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2570 and £2440.
Incalf heifers sold to £2420, £2400 and £2120.
Bull calves sold to £650 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £675 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1115 for a Charolais.
Reared female Lumps sold to £1050 for a Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Cookstown producer 790kg Limousin to £290 (£2291) Portadown producer 570kg Charolais to £282 (£1607-40) Augher producer 730kg Simmental to £278 (£2029-40) Fivemiletown producer 740kg Limousin to £270 (£1998) Augher producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £268 (£1902-80) Fermanagh producer 710kg Limousin to £262 (£1860-20) Clogher producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£1909-20) Armagh producer 990Kg Limousin to £258 (£2554-20) Fermanagh producer 710kg Charolais to £258 (£1831-80) Fermanagh producer 640kg Charolais to £256 (£1638-40) and 720kg Charolais to £252 (£1814-40) Fermanagh producer 770kg Limousin to £248 (£1909-60) Ballygawley producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1488) Portadown producer 770kg Charolais to £248 (£1909-60) Portadown producer 600kg Limousin to £246 (£1476) and 710kg Charolais to £246 (£1746-60) Dungannon producer 780kg Limousin to £244 (£1903-20) Castlederg producer 640kg Limousin to £244 (£1561-60) Carrickmore producer 850kg Limousin to £244 (£2074) and Enniskillen producer 650kg Limousin to £242 (£1573).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £240 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £226 per 100kg.
Carrickmore producer 800kg Limousin to £176 (£1408).
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1252-40 for a 620kg to £202 per 100kg.
Other fleshed Friesian cows sold from £150 to £168 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £136 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £85 to £115 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Omagh producer 890kg Limousin to £204 (£1815-60) Omagh producer 940kg Limousin to £198 (£1861-20) Birches producer 940kg Simmental to £198 (£1861-20) Pomeroy producer 770kg Limousin to £198 (£1524-60) Trillick producer 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £188 (£1579-20) Newry producer 950kg Charolais to £182 (£1729) Omagh producer 880kg Limousin to £178 (£1566-40) Trillick producer 950kg Limousin to £178 (£1691) Carrickmore producer 800kg Limousin to £176 (£1408) and Fermanagh producer 800kg Simmental to £162 (£1296).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £264 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £258 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £256 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £240 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £224 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin Heifers sold to £290 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £276 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £268 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £258 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £226 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £221 per 100kg. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £214 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £214 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £212 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (280 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to a top of £2370 for a 740kg Limousin (£320) with a 680kg Limousin to £2160 (£320) a 730kg Charolais sold to £2320 (£318) and a 685kg Limousin sold to £2180 (£318).
Several other heavy lots sold from £268 to £to £317 per 100kg.
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1900 for a 580kg Limousin (£327) with a 550kg Limousin to £1820 (£331) others sold from £285 to £318 per 100kg.
Leading prices
S Goodwin Dungannon 740kg Limousin to £2370 (£320) 680kg Limousin to £2160 (£320) and 680kg Limousin to £2100 (£309) J Jordan Dungannon 730kg Limousin to £2320 (£318) 750kg Charolais to £2190 (£292) 705kg Charolais to £2140 (£303) and 680kg Limousin to £2130 (£313) K Lockhart Tynan 790kg Limousin to £2290 (£290) and 770kg Limousin to £2190 (£284) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 845kg Belgian Blue to £2270 (£268) and 785kg Charolais to £2150 (£274) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 715kg Charolais to £2270 (£317) Co. Armagh producer 775kg Charolais to £2230 (£287) and 690kg Charolais to £2180 (£316) M/S K and S Smyth Castlewellan 710kg Limousin to £2190 (£308) 725kg Limousin to £2190 (£302) 685kg Limousin to £2180 (£318) and 670kg Limousin to £2130 (£318) M Davidson Cookstown 740kg Limousin to £2160 (£292) and M McClean Moneymore 705kg Limousin to £2160 (£306).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg
Sold to £1900 for a 580kg Limousin (£327) 590kg Charolais to £1880 (£318) 565kg Charolais to £1850 (£327) 580kg Limousin to £1840 (£317) and 550kg Limousin to £1820 (£331) for J McSorley Beragh. Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 590kg Charolais to £1830 (£310) 550kg Charolais to £1780 (£323) 550kg Charolais to £1740 (£316) 550kg Charolais to £1730 (£314) 560kg Charolais to £1710 (£305) and 555kg Charolais to £1700 (£306) H Bothwell Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £1750 (£307) J McClean Dungannon 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1730 (£303) Fermanagh producer 560kg Charolais to £1600 (£285) and M Lenny Ballygawley 510kg Limousin to £1600 (£313).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1590 for a 470kg Charolais (£338) with a 460kg Charolais to £1550 (£337) and a 475kg Limousin to £1580 (£332).
Several other quality lots sold from £280 to £329 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M Lenny Ballygawley 470kg Charolais to £1590 (£338) 475kg Charolais to £1550 (£337) 480kg Limousin to £1480 (£308) and 465kg Limousin to £1420 (£305) J McSorley Beragh 475kg Limousin to £1580 (£332) and 490kg Limousin to £1580 (£322) Kesh producer 460kg Charolais to £1550 (£337) 465kg Charolais to £1530 (£329) and 435kg Charolais to £1390 (£319) J Holmes Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1500 (£300) and 470kg Charolais to £1390 (£295) J Clearn Dungannon 470kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1490 (£317) 440kg Limousin to £1410 (£320) and 500kg Hereford to £1400 (£280) T Cassidy Fermanagh 475kg Charolais to £1470 (£309) Streamville Farm Lisburn 450kg Limousin to £1470 (£326) and 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) M McClean Moneymore 495kg Limousin to £1460 (£295) S Primrose Fivemiletown 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£283) and J Edgar Downpatrick 470kg British Blue to £1380 (£293)
Smaller steers 350kg and under
Streamville Farm Lisburn 340kg Limousin to £1020. C Smyth Rosslea 300kg Charolais to £970. E King Portadown 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. K McGrane Armagh 350kg Friesian to £650.
Store heifers (140 lots)
A steady demand this week with a 770kg Belgian Blue selling to £2560 (£332) with a 760kg Charolais to £1900 (£250) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1790.
Several other strong heifers sold from £245 to £289 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1800 for a 585kg Limousin (£307) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 530kg Limousin to £1690 others sold from £285 to £301 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J Edgar Downpatrick 770kg Belgian Blue to £2560 (£332) M Martin Fermanagh 760kg Charolais to £1900 (£250) F Smyth Omagh 610kg Charolais to £1790 (£293) L and J Irwin Fivemiletown 665kg Aberdeen Angus to £1740 (£261) 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£245) and 620kg Hereford to £1620 (£261) I Telford Fintona 595kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£289) 615kg Belgian Blue to £1670 (£271) and 590kg Belgian Blue to £1630 (£276) E Mallon Armagh 625kg Charolais to £1700 (£272) Downpatrick producer 640kg Limousin to £1660 (£259) andI Gilbert Dungannon 595kg Simmental to £1570 (£264).
Forward heifers 505kg to 585kg
Sold to £1800 for a 585kg Limousin (£307) for W R Graham Fermanagh. N McNutt Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1720 (£294) H Brown Pomeroy 565kg Charolais to £1700 (£301) and 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£293) J Courtney Enniskillen 530kg Limousin to £1690 (£319) F Foster Loughgall 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£290) D Williamson Portadown 570kg Limousin to £1630 (£286) and A Kelly Sixmilecross 540kg Limousin to £1540.
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with a 500kg Charolais selling to £1580 (£316) with a 465kg Limousins to £1460 twice (£314).
Several others sold from £270 to £306 per 100kg.
Leading prices
C Kelly Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1580 (£316) 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) 470kg Charolais to £1380 (£293) and 485kg Charolais to £1370 (£282) F J Cashel Fermanagh 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) and 440kg Charolais to £1310 (£297) R J Irwin Loughgall 465kg Limms to £1460 x 2 (£314) and 470kg Aubrac to £1390 (£295) D Williamson Portadown 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) 495kg Shorthorn beef to £1340 (£270 and 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) H Brown Pomeroy 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£294) T Cassidy Fermanagh 485kg Charolais to £1390 (£286) Keady producer 490kg Limousin to £1360 (£277) W Gilmour Dromore 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) Banbridge producer 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) A Kelly Sixmilecross 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277) and 460kg Limousin to £1300 (£282) and Kesh producer 455kg Limousin to £1300 (£285)
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
C Kelly Dungannon 400kg Charolais to£1140. Kesh producer 390kg Charolais to £1100, 375kg Limousin to £1040 and 370kg Limousin to £1040. C Smyth Rosslea 375kg Charolais to £1100, 365kg Charolais to £1100, 370kg Limousin to £1040 and 340kg Charolais to £900. T Cassidy Fermanagh 385kg Charolais to £1090, 365kg Charolais to £1090, 365kg Charolais to £1050 and 340kg Charolais to £1030. M A Garry Dromore 395kg Limousin to £1080. J Edgar Downpatrick 400kg Belgian Blue to £1010. D Jordan Fermanagh 380kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 370kg Belgian Blue to £900. R Hemphill Castlederg 380kg Charolais to £930. K R Morrow Clogher 375kg Hereford to £870 and 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. D Connelly Trillick 385kg Stabiliser to £840.
Weanlings (175 lots)
A good turnout of quality lots this week with lightweight males selling to £1700 for a 420kg Charolais (£404).
With others selling to a high of £372 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin to £1230.
Stronger males sold to £1650 for a 510kg Simmental (£323) with a 445kg Limousin to £1420 (£319).
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1600 for a strong 440kg Belgian Blue (£363).
Lighter weights sold to £344 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1100 and reaching £1320 for a 400kg Limousin (£330).
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Lightweight males sold to £1700 for a 420kg Charolais (£404) with a 400kg Limousin to £1380 (£345) for T Rowntree Armagh. M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336) Darren McKenna Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1340 (£357) and 365kg Charolais to £1300 (£356) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to 31310 (£327) M Grimes Carrickmore 395kg Limousin to £1290 (£326) Fermanagh producer 395kg Limousin to £1280 (£324) B O'Hara Coagh 385kg Limousin to £1280 (£332) M McGuone Pomeroy 360kg Charolais to £1260 (£350) and D Gormley Pomeroy 330kg Limousin to £1230 (£372).
Stronger males sold to £1650 for a 510kg Simmental (£323) 470kg Limousin to £1540 (£327) and 445kg Limousin to £1420 (£319) for B McQuade Armagh. B McNamee Sixmilecross 505kg Charolais to £1380 (£273) Fermanagh producer 470kg Charolais to £1380 (£293) and 440kg Charolais to £1350 (£307) K Flanagan Fermanagh 470kg Charolaisto £1360 (£289) O Donegan Fermanagh 480kg Charolais to £1350 (£281) and M Hackett Augher 445kg Charolais to £1330 (£299).
Weanling heifers
Strong female weanlings sold to £1600 for a 440kg Belgian Blue (£363) for J McQuaid Fivemiletown. P Harte Armagh 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1500 (£309) A Harte Armagh 505kg Limousin to £1470 (£291) B McQuade Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1470 (£303) 520kg Charolais to £1450 (£279) 450kg Limousin to £1380 (£306) 440kg Limousin to £1240 (£282) 455kg Limousin to £1230 (£270) and 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) and M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 435kg Limousin to £1210 (£278).
Lighter weight females sold to £1320 for a 400kg Limousin (£330 to B McQuade Armagh. M McGuone Pomeroy 325kg Charolais to £1100 (£344) P Stratton Tempo 405kg Limousin to £1100 (£271) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £1070 (£267) M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 350kg Charolais to £1060 (£303) and 350kg Shorthorn beef to £990 (£283) T McGuigan Middletown 355kg Shorthorn beef to £1020 (£287) 370kg Shorthorn beef to £990 (£267) and 370kg Shorthorn beef to £960 (£259) and I A Elliott Blaney 330kg Limousin to £960 (£291).
Dairy cows and heifer
Dairy stock remains strong with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2750, £2450 and £1980. Derrylin producer £2350 for calved heifer. Tempo producer £2050 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £2000 for calved heifer. Cookstown producer £1550 and £1400 for springing heifers. Young Friesian heifer calves sold £370, £300, and £280.
Suckler cows and calves
Another good turnout sold to a brisk demand with a Rosslea producer selling a second calver with bull calf to £2570. Carrickmore producer £2440 for second calver with bull calf. Dungannon producer £2050 for second calver with bull calf. Omagh producer £1950 for heifer with bull calf. and £1660 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Augher producer £1880 for heifer with bull calf. Warringston producer £1680 for 2019 cow with bull calf. Omagh producer £1650 for 2016 cow with bull calf. Fermanagh producer £1600 for second calver with bull calf. Tempo producer £1590 for heifer with bull calf.
Several other outfits sold from £1100 to £1490.
Incalf heifers and cows sold to £2420, £2400, and £2120 for three top quality Limousin heifers from a Fintona producer. Tempo producer incalf cow to £1480. Omagh producer £1400 for incalf heifer. Several other incalf cows and heifers sold from £780 to £1050.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (305 lots)
An super entry this week sold to a very keen demand with bull calves selling to £650 and £605 for a Belgian Blues from N Sloan Aughnacloy. N Moore Ballygawley £610 x 2 for Charolais; D McKenna Fintona £600 for Limousin; G Sloan Ballygawley £450 for Hereford; W Rutledge Derrylin £375 and £360 for Belgian Blues; G Robinson Fintona £375 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus; K McDonnell Fivemiletown £370 for Limousin and A Robinson Aughnacloy £345 for Hereford and £335 for Limousin.
Heifer calves
N Moore Ballygawley £675 and £580 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Crumlin £560 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £460 and £440 for Limousins and £420 and £410 for Charolais; Omagh producer £390 and £370 for Aberdeen Angus and £360 for Limousin; W Rutledge Derrylin £345 for Belgian Blue and A Robinson Aughnacloy £335 for Hereford.
Reared male lumps
F O'Neill Ballygawley £1115, £1000, £990 x 2 and £930 for Charolais; K G Maze Lisburn £1090 and £1070 for Limousins; Clogher producer £1040 for Charolais; S Cassidy Tempo £920 for Charolais; W H Harpur Castlederg £850 for Charolais; N Moore Ballygawley £805 for Charolais; M T Scallon Kinawley £790, £760, and £750 for Limousins; P Robinson Fivemiletown £785 for Simmental; O W McElroy Augher £750 for Simmental; P Scollan Kinawley 730 x 2 and £710 for Limousins and J Patton Augher £710 for Speckled Park.
Reared female lumps
P Scollan Kinawley £1050, £880 and £710 for Limousins and £760 for Charolais; M O'Neill Ballygawley £970 for Charolais; F O'Neill Ballygawley £960, £950 and £910 for Charolais; J P S Breen Kinawley £800, £790, 760, £750 and £730 for Charolais; S Cassidy Tempo £780 x 2 and £750 for Charolais; J Patton Augher £770 and £730 for Speckled Park and W and J Bryson Crumlin £760 and £740 for Charolais.
