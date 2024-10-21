Marts: Very firm demand at Clogher Mart with beef bred cows selling to £2554-20

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another large entry of 1304 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 19th October produced an increased demand on previous weeks in all sections.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 340 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2554-20 for a 990kg Limousin to £258 per 100kg and selling to a high of £290 per 100kg for a 790kg Limousin to £2291 and a 730kg Simmental sold to £2029-40 at £278 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1998 for a 740kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg with a 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1902-80 at £268 per 100kg and selling to £282 per 100kg for a 570kg Charolais to £1607-40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1252-40 for a 620kg to £202 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £204 per 100kg for an 890kg Limousin to £1815-60 with a 940kg Limousin to £1861-20 at £198 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £282 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais.

Friesian steers sold to £224 for a 610kg.

Fat heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2370 for a 740kg Limousin (£320) with a 680kg Limousin to £2160 (£320).

Forward steers sold to £1900 for a 580kg Limousin (£327) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 550kg Limousin to £1820.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Med weight steers sold to £1590 for a 470kg Charolais (£338) with a 460kg Charolais to £1550 (£337).

Smaller steers sold to £1020 for a 340kg Limousin.

Heavy heifers sold to £2560 for 770kg Belgian Blue (£332) with a 610kg Charolais to £1790 (£293).

Forward heifers sold to £1800 for a 585kg Limousin (£307)

Med weight heifers sold to £1580 for a 500kg Charolais (£316) Smaller Heifers sold to £1140 for a 400kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1700 for a 420kg Charolais (£404) with a 330kg Limousin to £1230 (£372).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling heifers sold to £1600 for a 440kg Belgian Blue (£363) and £344 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1100.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2750, £2450, and £2350.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2570 and £2440.

Incalf heifers sold to £2420, £2400 and £2120.

Bull calves sold to £650 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £675 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1115 for a Charolais.

Reared female Lumps sold to £1050 for a Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Cookstown producer 790kg Limousin to £290 (£2291) Portadown producer 570kg Charolais to £282 (£1607-40) Augher producer 730kg Simmental to £278 (£2029-40) Fivemiletown producer 740kg Limousin to £270 (£1998) Augher producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £268 (£1902-80) Fermanagh producer 710kg Limousin to £262 (£1860-20) Clogher producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£1909-20) Armagh producer 990Kg Limousin to £258 (£2554-20) Fermanagh producer 710kg Charolais to £258 (£1831-80) Fermanagh producer 640kg Charolais to £256 (£1638-40) and 720kg Charolais to £252 (£1814-40) Fermanagh producer 770kg Limousin to £248 (£1909-60) Ballygawley producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1488) Portadown producer 770kg Charolais to £248 (£1909-60) Portadown producer 600kg Limousin to £246 (£1476) and 710kg Charolais to £246 (£1746-60) Dungannon producer 780kg Limousin to £244 (£1903-20) Castlederg producer 640kg Limousin to £244 (£1561-60) Carrickmore producer 850kg Limousin to £244 (£2074) and Enniskillen producer 650kg Limousin to £242 (£1573).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £240 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £226 per 100kg.

Carrickmore producer 800kg Limousin to £176 (£1408).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1252-40 for a 620kg to £202 per 100kg.

Other fleshed Friesian cows sold from £150 to £168 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £136 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £85 to £115 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Omagh producer 890kg Limousin to £204 (£1815-60) Omagh producer 940kg Limousin to £198 (£1861-20) Birches producer 940kg Simmental to £198 (£1861-20) Pomeroy producer 770kg Limousin to £198 (£1524-60) Trillick producer 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £188 (£1579-20) Newry producer 950kg Charolais to £182 (£1729) Omagh producer 880kg Limousin to £178 (£1566-40) Trillick producer 950kg Limousin to £178 (£1691) Carrickmore producer 800kg Limousin to £176 (£1408) and Fermanagh producer 800kg Simmental to £162 (£1296).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £264 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £258 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £256 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £240 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £224 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limousin Heifers sold to £290 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £276 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £268 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £258 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £226 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £221 per 100kg. Fleckvieh heifers sold to £214 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £214 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £212 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (280 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to a top of £2370 for a 740kg Limousin (£320) with a 680kg Limousin to £2160 (£320) a 730kg Charolais sold to £2320 (£318) and a 685kg Limousin sold to £2180 (£318).

Several other heavy lots sold from £268 to £to £317 per 100kg.

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1900 for a 580kg Limousin (£327) with a 550kg Limousin to £1820 (£331) others sold from £285 to £318 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Goodwin Dungannon 740kg Limousin to £2370 (£320) 680kg Limousin to £2160 (£320) and 680kg Limousin to £2100 (£309) J Jordan Dungannon 730kg Limousin to £2320 (£318) 750kg Charolais to £2190 (£292) 705kg Charolais to £2140 (£303) and 680kg Limousin to £2130 (£313) K Lockhart Tynan 790kg Limousin to £2290 (£290) and 770kg Limousin to £2190 (£284) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 845kg Belgian Blue to £2270 (£268) and 785kg Charolais to £2150 (£274) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 715kg Charolais to £2270 (£317) Co. Armagh producer 775kg Charolais to £2230 (£287) and 690kg Charolais to £2180 (£316) M/S K and S Smyth Castlewellan 710kg Limousin to £2190 (£308) 725kg Limousin to £2190 (£302) 685kg Limousin to £2180 (£318) and 670kg Limousin to £2130 (£318) M Davidson Cookstown 740kg Limousin to £2160 (£292) and M McClean Moneymore 705kg Limousin to £2160 (£306).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg

Sold to £1900 for a 580kg Limousin (£327) 590kg Charolais to £1880 (£318) 565kg Charolais to £1850 (£327) 580kg Limousin to £1840 (£317) and 550kg Limousin to £1820 (£331) for J McSorley Beragh. Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 590kg Charolais to £1830 (£310) 550kg Charolais to £1780 (£323) 550kg Charolais to £1740 (£316) 550kg Charolais to £1730 (£314) 560kg Charolais to £1710 (£305) and 555kg Charolais to £1700 (£306) H Bothwell Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £1750 (£307) J McClean Dungannon 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1730 (£303) Fermanagh producer 560kg Charolais to £1600 (£285) and M Lenny Ballygawley 510kg Limousin to £1600 (£313).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1590 for a 470kg Charolais (£338) with a 460kg Charolais to £1550 (£337) and a 475kg Limousin to £1580 (£332).

Several other quality lots sold from £280 to £329 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M Lenny Ballygawley 470kg Charolais to £1590 (£338) 475kg Charolais to £1550 (£337) 480kg Limousin to £1480 (£308) and 465kg Limousin to £1420 (£305) J McSorley Beragh 475kg Limousin to £1580 (£332) and 490kg Limousin to £1580 (£322) Kesh producer 460kg Charolais to £1550 (£337) 465kg Charolais to £1530 (£329) and 435kg Charolais to £1390 (£319) J Holmes Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1500 (£300) and 470kg Charolais to £1390 (£295) J Clearn Dungannon 470kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1490 (£317) 440kg Limousin to £1410 (£320) and 500kg Hereford to £1400 (£280) T Cassidy Fermanagh 475kg Charolais to £1470 (£309) Streamville Farm Lisburn 450kg Limousin to £1470 (£326) and 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) M McClean Moneymore 495kg Limousin to £1460 (£295) S Primrose Fivemiletown 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£283) and J Edgar Downpatrick 470kg British Blue to £1380 (£293)

Smaller steers 350kg and under

Streamville Farm Lisburn 340kg Limousin to £1020. C Smyth Rosslea 300kg Charolais to £970. E King Portadown 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. K McGrane Armagh 350kg Friesian to £650.

Store heifers (140 lots)

A steady demand this week with a 770kg Belgian Blue selling to £2560 (£332) with a 760kg Charolais to £1900 (£250) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1790.

Several other strong heifers sold from £245 to £289 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward heifers sold to £1800 for a 585kg Limousin (£307) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 530kg Limousin to £1690 others sold from £285 to £301 per 100kg.

Leading prices

J Edgar Downpatrick 770kg Belgian Blue to £2560 (£332) M Martin Fermanagh 760kg Charolais to £1900 (£250) F Smyth Omagh 610kg Charolais to £1790 (£293) L and J Irwin Fivemiletown 665kg Aberdeen Angus to £1740 (£261) 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£245) and 620kg Hereford to £1620 (£261) I Telford Fintona 595kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£289) 615kg Belgian Blue to £1670 (£271) and 590kg Belgian Blue to £1630 (£276) E Mallon Armagh 625kg Charolais to £1700 (£272) Downpatrick producer 640kg Limousin to £1660 (£259) andI Gilbert Dungannon 595kg Simmental to £1570 (£264).

Forward heifers 505kg to 585kg

Sold to £1800 for a 585kg Limousin (£307) for W R Graham Fermanagh. N McNutt Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1720 (£294) H Brown Pomeroy 565kg Charolais to £1700 (£301) and 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£293) J Courtney Enniskillen 530kg Limousin to £1690 (£319) F Foster Loughgall 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£290) D Williamson Portadown 570kg Limousin to £1630 (£286) and A Kelly Sixmilecross 540kg Limousin to £1540.

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with a 500kg Charolais selling to £1580 (£316) with a 465kg Limousins to £1460 twice (£314).

Several others sold from £270 to £306 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C Kelly Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1580 (£316) 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) 470kg Charolais to £1380 (£293) and 485kg Charolais to £1370 (£282) F J Cashel Fermanagh 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) and 440kg Charolais to £1310 (£297) R J Irwin Loughgall 465kg Limms to £1460 x 2 (£314) and 470kg Aubrac to £1390 (£295) D Williamson Portadown 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) 495kg Shorthorn beef to £1340 (£270 and 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) H Brown Pomeroy 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£294) T Cassidy Fermanagh 485kg Charolais to £1390 (£286) Keady producer 490kg Limousin to £1360 (£277) W Gilmour Dromore 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) Banbridge producer 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) A Kelly Sixmilecross 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277) and 460kg Limousin to £1300 (£282) and Kesh producer 455kg Limousin to £1300 (£285)

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

C Kelly Dungannon 400kg Charolais to£1140. Kesh producer 390kg Charolais to £1100, 375kg Limousin to £1040 and 370kg Limousin to £1040. C Smyth Rosslea 375kg Charolais to £1100, 365kg Charolais to £1100, 370kg Limousin to £1040 and 340kg Charolais to £900. T Cassidy Fermanagh 385kg Charolais to £1090, 365kg Charolais to £1090, 365kg Charolais to £1050 and 340kg Charolais to £1030. M A Garry Dromore 395kg Limousin to £1080. J Edgar Downpatrick 400kg Belgian Blue to £1010. D Jordan Fermanagh 380kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 370kg Belgian Blue to £900. R Hemphill Castlederg 380kg Charolais to £930. K R Morrow Clogher 375kg Hereford to £870 and 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. D Connelly Trillick 385kg Stabiliser to £840.

Weanlings (175 lots)

A good turnout of quality lots this week with lightweight males selling to £1700 for a 420kg Charolais (£404).

With others selling to a high of £372 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin to £1230.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stronger males sold to £1650 for a 510kg Simmental (£323) with a 445kg Limousin to £1420 (£319).

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1600 for a strong 440kg Belgian Blue (£363).

Lighter weights sold to £344 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £1100 and reaching £1320 for a 400kg Limousin (£330).

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Lightweight males sold to £1700 for a 420kg Charolais (£404) with a 400kg Limousin to £1380 (£345) for T Rowntree Armagh. M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 405kg Charolais to £1360 (£336) Darren McKenna Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1340 (£357) and 365kg Charolais to £1300 (£356) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to 31310 (£327) M Grimes Carrickmore 395kg Limousin to £1290 (£326) Fermanagh producer 395kg Limousin to £1280 (£324) B O'Hara Coagh 385kg Limousin to £1280 (£332) M McGuone Pomeroy 360kg Charolais to £1260 (£350) and D Gormley Pomeroy 330kg Limousin to £1230 (£372).

Stronger males sold to £1650 for a 510kg Simmental (£323) 470kg Limousin to £1540 (£327) and 445kg Limousin to £1420 (£319) for B McQuade Armagh. B McNamee Sixmilecross 505kg Charolais to £1380 (£273) Fermanagh producer 470kg Charolais to £1380 (£293) and 440kg Charolais to £1350 (£307) K Flanagan Fermanagh 470kg Charolaisto £1360 (£289) O Donegan Fermanagh 480kg Charolais to £1350 (£281) and M Hackett Augher 445kg Charolais to £1330 (£299).

Weanling heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong female weanlings sold to £1600 for a 440kg Belgian Blue (£363) for J McQuaid Fivemiletown. P Harte Armagh 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1500 (£309) A Harte Armagh 505kg Limousin to £1470 (£291) B McQuade Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1470 (£303) 520kg Charolais to £1450 (£279) 450kg Limousin to £1380 (£306) 440kg Limousin to £1240 (£282) 455kg Limousin to £1230 (£270) and 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) and M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 435kg Limousin to £1210 (£278).

Lighter weight females sold to £1320 for a 400kg Limousin (£330 to B McQuade Armagh. M McGuone Pomeroy 325kg Charolais to £1100 (£344) P Stratton Tempo 405kg Limousin to £1100 (£271) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £1070 (£267) M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 350kg Charolais to £1060 (£303) and 350kg Shorthorn beef to £990 (£283) T McGuigan Middletown 355kg Shorthorn beef to £1020 (£287) 370kg Shorthorn beef to £990 (£267) and 370kg Shorthorn beef to £960 (£259) and I A Elliott Blaney 330kg Limousin to £960 (£291).

Dairy cows and heifer

Dairy stock remains strong with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2750, £2450 and £1980. Derrylin producer £2350 for calved heifer. Tempo producer £2050 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £2000 for calved heifer. Cookstown producer £1550 and £1400 for springing heifers. Young Friesian heifer calves sold £370, £300, and £280.

Suckler cows and calves

Another good turnout sold to a brisk demand with a Rosslea producer selling a second calver with bull calf to £2570. Carrickmore producer £2440 for second calver with bull calf. Dungannon producer £2050 for second calver with bull calf. Omagh producer £1950 for heifer with bull calf. and £1660 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Augher producer £1880 for heifer with bull calf. Warringston producer £1680 for 2019 cow with bull calf. Omagh producer £1650 for 2016 cow with bull calf. Fermanagh producer £1600 for second calver with bull calf. Tempo producer £1590 for heifer with bull calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1100 to £1490.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incalf heifers and cows sold to £2420, £2400, and £2120 for three top quality Limousin heifers from a Fintona producer. Tempo producer incalf cow to £1480. Omagh producer £1400 for incalf heifer. Several other incalf cows and heifers sold from £780 to £1050.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (305 lots)

An super entry this week sold to a very keen demand with bull calves selling to £650 and £605 for a Belgian Blues from N Sloan Aughnacloy. N Moore Ballygawley £610 x 2 for Charolais; D McKenna Fintona £600 for Limousin; G Sloan Ballygawley £450 for Hereford; W Rutledge Derrylin £375 and £360 for Belgian Blues; G Robinson Fintona £375 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus; K McDonnell Fivemiletown £370 for Limousin and A Robinson Aughnacloy £345 for Hereford and £335 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

N Moore Ballygawley £675 and £580 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Crumlin £560 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £460 and £440 for Limousins and £420 and £410 for Charolais; Omagh producer £390 and £370 for Aberdeen Angus and £360 for Limousin; W Rutledge Derrylin £345 for Belgian Blue and A Robinson Aughnacloy £335 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

F O'Neill Ballygawley £1115, £1000, £990 x 2 and £930 for Charolais; K G Maze Lisburn £1090 and £1070 for Limousins; Clogher producer £1040 for Charolais; S Cassidy Tempo £920 for Charolais; W H Harpur Castlederg £850 for Charolais; N Moore Ballygawley £805 for Charolais; M T Scallon Kinawley £790, £760, and £750 for Limousins; P Robinson Fivemiletown £785 for Simmental; O W McElroy Augher £750 for Simmental; P Scollan Kinawley 730 x 2 and £710 for Limousins and J Patton Augher £710 for Speckled Park.

Reared female lumps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P Scollan Kinawley £1050, £880 and £710 for Limousins and £760 for Charolais; M O'Neill Ballygawley £970 for Charolais; F O'Neill Ballygawley £960, £950 and £910 for Charolais; J P S Breen Kinawley £800, £790, 760, £750 and £730 for Charolais; S Cassidy Tempo £780 x 2 and £750 for Charolais; J Patton Augher £770 and £730 for Speckled Park and W and J Bryson Crumlin £760 and £740 for Charolais.