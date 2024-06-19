Marts: Very strong demand for all stock at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling heifers to £960
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1180 for a 410kg Limousin (£288) with a 335kg Limousin to £990 (£296) and selling to a top of £429 per 100kg for a 205kg Limousin to £880 with a 190kg Belgian Blue selling to £780 (£411).
Weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 455kg Limousin (£251) with a 340kg Limousin to £960 (£282) and a 345kg Charolais to £960 (£278).
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Newtwonbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £1180 (£288) 440kg Limousin to £940, 335kg Limousin to £960 (£288) and 360kg Limousin to £990. Magheraveely producer 205kg Limousin to £880 (£429) 300kg Limousin to £880 (£293) 190kg Belgian Blue to £780 (£411) and 175kg Limousin to £680 (£389).
Weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 455kg Limousin to £1140 (£251) and 340kg Limousin to £960 (£282) Derrylin producer 345kg Charolais to £960 (£278) 405kg Charolais to £910 and 355kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 255kg Limousin to £730, 255kg Limousin to £710 (£286) and 220kg Limousin to £620 (£282) and Magheraveely producer 225kg Limousin to £650, 150kg Limousin to £520 (£347) and 260kg Limousin to £510.
Lots more stock required to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.
