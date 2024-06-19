Marts: Very strong demand for all stock at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling heifers to £960

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A smaller entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea livestock Sales on Tuesday 18th June returned a very strong demand for all stock.

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1180 for a 410kg Limousin (£288) with a 335kg Limousin to £990 (£296) and selling to a top of £429 per 100kg for a 205kg Limousin to £880 with a 190kg Belgian Blue selling to £780 (£411).

Weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 455kg Limousin (£251) with a 340kg Limousin to £960 (£282) and a 345kg Charolais to £960 (£278).

Sample prices

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Weanling steers and bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtwonbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £1180 (£288) 440kg Limousin to £940, 335kg Limousin to £960 (£288) and 360kg Limousin to £990. Magheraveely producer 205kg Limousin to £880 (£429) 300kg Limousin to £880 (£293) 190kg Belgian Blue to £780 (£411) and 175kg Limousin to £680 (£389).

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 455kg Limousin to £1140 (£251) and 340kg Limousin to £960 (£282) Derrylin producer 345kg Charolais to £960 (£278) 405kg Charolais to £910 and 355kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 255kg Limousin to £730, 255kg Limousin to £710 (£286) and 220kg Limousin to £620 (£282) and Magheraveely producer 225kg Limousin to £650, 150kg Limousin to £520 (£347) and 260kg Limousin to £510.