Marts: Very strong demand for any quality lots on offer at Lisnaskea Mart
This week cows and calves sold to £1960 for Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf.
Weanling steers and bull and 220kg Limousin to £640. Lisnaskea producer 265kg Limousin to £680 and 265kg Simmental to £640. ls sold to £1100 for a 415kg Hereford. £1090 for a 360kg Limousin (£303) a 305kg Limousin sold to £1080 (£354) with a 250kg Limousin to £890 (£356) Weanling Heifers sold to £1170 for a 380kg Charolais (£308) a 420kg Charolais sold to £1140 (£271) with a 400kg Limousin to £1090.
Sample prices
Suckler cows and calves
Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with Charolais Heifer calf to £1980, Simmental cow with Limousin heifer calf to £1780, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf to £1680 and Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £1380.
Weanling steers and bulls
Lisnaskea producer 415kg Hereford to £1100. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin to £1090 (£303) and 300kg Limousin to £850. Lisnaskea producer 305kg Limousin to £1080 (£354) Magheraveely producer 390kg Belgian Blue to £1040, 380kg Belgian Blue to £1000, 400kg Charolais to £980, 380kg Belgian Blue to £980, 370kg Belgian Blue to £980, and 400kg Hereford to £960. Lisbellaw producer 345kg Charolais to £930 and 365kg Charolais to £910. Derrylin producer 285kg Charolais to £930, 250kg Limousin to £890,(£356) 250kg Limousin to £760 (£304) and 220kg Limousin to £640.
Weanling heifers
Magheraveely producer 380kg Charolais to £1170 (£308) Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £1140, 360kg Limousin to £980, 375kg Limousin to £920, 425kg Belgian Blue to £920, and 350kg Charolais to £920. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £1090, 460kg Limousin to £1070, 420kg Limousin to £1030, 395kg Limousin to £920, 395kg Limousin to £900, 400kg Limousin to £900, 360kg Limousin to £900, 360kg Limousin to £840 and 205kg Limousin to £540. Lisnaskea producer 325kg Limousin to £830. Macken producer 265kg Limousin to £740. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £740, 230kg Limousin to £640, and 225kg Limousin to £570. Lisnaskea producer 265kg Limousin to £680, 260kg Limousin to £600 and 225kg Limousin to £500.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.
