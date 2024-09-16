Marts: Very strong demand with beef bred cows at Clogher Mart, prices to £1931-60
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the fatstock ring 304 lots listed sold easily to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £1931-60 for a 710kg Charolais to £272 per 100kg this was followed by a 670kg Limousin to £1876 at £280 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1871-10 for a 630kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £297 per 100kg followed by a 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1708 at £280 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £170 per 100kg several times to a top of £1258 for a 740kg with others selling from £166 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £212 per 100kg for a 1030kg Limousin to £2183-60 with a 960kg Limousin to £212 at £2035-20.
Beef bullocks sold to £298 for a 600kg Limousin (£1788).
Friesians sold to £224 for a 630kg to (£1411-20).
Fat heifers sold to £296 for a 710kg Limousin to (£2101-60).
Friesian heifers to £1403 for a 610kg to £230 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2350 for an 840kg Limousin (£279) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £2270.
Forward steers sold to £1800 for a 570kg Charolais (£315) and £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (£308).
Med weight steers sold to £1680 for a 460kg Charolais (£365) with a 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£372) and a 440kg Charolais to £1590 (£361).
Heavy heifers sold to £2470 for a 660kg Limousin (£374) a 680kg Limousin sold to £2330 (£342) and a 630kg Charolais made £2200 (£349).
Forward heifers sold to £1890 for a 585kg Limousin (£323) with a 575kg Limousin to £1790 (£311).
Med weight heifers sold to £1530 for a 490kg Limousin (£312) with a 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302).
Smaller heifers sold to £1190 for a 395kg Charolais (£301).
Weanling steers and bulls (no weights possible due to breakage) sold to £1790 and £1650 for Belgian Blues.
Weanling heifers sold to £1450 for Limousin and £1240 for Belgian Blue.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2500, £2320, £2140 and £2120.
Suckler outfits sold to £2820, £2520 and £2400.
Bull calves sold to £775 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £700 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1150 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £980 for Limousin
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 630kg Charolais to £297 (£1871-10) and 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £284 (£1505-20) Dungannon producer 530kg Limousin to £286 (£1515-80) Lisburn producer 670kg Limousin to £280 (£1876) Donaghmore producer 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £280 (£1708) and 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £246 (£1623-60) Augher producer 710kg Charolais to £272 (£1931-20) Portadown producer 600kg Charolais to £268 (£1608) Ballygawley producer 660kg Limousin to £268 (£1768-80) Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £264 (£1821-60) and 710kg Limousin to £262 (£1860-20) Clogher producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1860) Augher producer 630kg Limousin to £246 (£1549-80) Fivemiletown producer 710kg Dutch Spotted to £246 (£1746-60) Augher producer 510kg Limousin to £246 (£1254-60) Newtownbutler producer 590kg Stabiliser to £244 (£1439-60) Tempo producer 710kg Limousin to £244 (£1732-40) Derrylin producer 660kg Limousin to £244 (£1610-40) and Aughnacloy producer 550kg Longhorn to £243 (£1336-50).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £242 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £226 per 100kg
Beef Bred cow heifers sold from £246 to £297 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £170 several times to £1258 for a 740kg with others selling from £166 per 100kg
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £122 to £144 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £102 to £118 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Carrickmore producer 1030kg Limousin to £212 (£2183-60) Aughnacloy producer 960kg Limousin to £212 (£2035-20) Maghera producer 980kg Limousin to £206 (£2018-80) Dungannon producer 1030kg Simmental to £202 (£2080-60) Augher producer 870kg Limousin to £202 (£1757-40) Clogher producer 940kg Limousin to £200 (£1880) Omagh producer 1050kg Charolais to £196 (£2058) Armagh producer 930kg Charolais to £180 (£1674) Dungannon producer 850kg Limousin to £180 (£1530) Fermanagh producer 970kg Hereford to £178 (£1726-60) Lisnaskea producer 960kg Charolais to £174 (£1670-40) Dundrod producer 880kg Hereford to £160 (£1408) Trillick producer 720kg Limousin to £158 (£1137-60) and Clogher producer 730kg Limousin to £152 (£1109-60).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £298 for a 600kg to (£1788) Charolais steers sold to £276 for a 630kg to (£1738-80) Simmental steers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1702-40) Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1557-60) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 580kg to (£1484-80) Belgian Blue steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 600kg to (£1536) and Friesian steers sold to £224 per 100kg for a 630kg to (£1411-20).
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £296 per 100kg for a 710kg to (£2101-60) Charolais heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1630-20) Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 510kg to (£1448-40) Hereford heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 520kg to £1404) Belgian Blue heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1742) Simmental heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 510kg to (£1356-60) Shorthorn heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1413-60) Fleckvieh heifers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 580kg. To (£1415-20) and Friesian heifers sold to £230 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£1403).
Store bullocks (272 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2350 for an 840kg Limousin (£279) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £2270.
Most other quality lots sold from £266 to £311 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to£1800 for a 570kg Charolais (£315) and £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (£308).
Others sold from £298 to £312 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S S B and N Robinson Clogher 840kg Limousin to £2350 (£279) 785kg Charolais to £2270 (£289) 765kg Charolais to £2240 (£293) 760kg Charolais to £2180 (£287) 755kg Limousin to £2130 (£282) 740kg Limousin to £2100 (£283) and 685kg Limousin to £1990 R and S Black Cookstown 710kg Charolais to £2270 (£319) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 825kg Charolais to £2250 (£272) 775kg Charolais to £2150 (£277) and 775kg Charolais to £2080 (£268) L and D Tyinam Tynan 745kg Charolais to £2170 (£291) Augher producer 730kg Charolais to £2070 (£283) 770kg Charolais to £2050 (£266) and 720kg Limousin to £1990 (£276) M McMahon Fivemiletown 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £2040 (£272) T Gardiner Markethill 705kg Charolais to £2030 (£288) E Morton Armagh 715kg Charolais to £2000 (£280) G H Carroll Dungannon 670kg Charolais to £2000 (£298) S J Mitchell Eskra 735kg Charolais to £2000 (£272) R A Elliott Dungannon 610kg Charolais to £1900 (£311) and 620kg Charolais to £1850 (£298) Forward steers 505kg to 590kg sold top £1800 for a 570kg Charolais (£315) 580kg Charolais to £1790 (£308) 580kg Charolais to £1730 (£298) 560kg Charolais to £1700 (£303) 550kg Charolais to £1680 (£305) 530kg Charolais to £1660 (£313) and 540kg Charolais to £1630 (£302) for R A Elliott Dungannon. P and E McElroy Clogher 570kg Charolais to £1760 (£308) M McElvogue Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1730 (£309) A Lynch Ballygawley 550kg Limousin to £1720 (£312) and 530kg Limousin to £1700 (£320) J Kelly Dungannon 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1710 (£311) and D Haughey Fintona 560kg Charolais to £1670 (£298).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A flying trade in this section with quality lots selling to £1680 for a 460kg Charolais (£365) with a 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£372) and a 440kg Charolais to £1590 (£361).
Other quality lots sold from £292 to £337 per 100kg
Leading prices
J J Beggan Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1680 (£365) M and N O Conner Augher 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£372) 440kg Charolais to £1590 (£361) and 455kg Charolais to £1460 (£321) J McAdam Fermanagh 500kg Charolais to £1600 (£320) 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) 485kg Charolais to £1450 (£299) and 495kg Charolais to £1440 (£291) A Lynch Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1590 (£318) S Hayes Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1580 (£329) 480kg Limousin to £1500 (£312) C Bloomer Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1550 (£329) and 445kg Limousin to £1500 (£337) A Irwin Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1490 (£331) C A Dobson Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1480 (£321) and 455kg Limousin to £1430 (£314) K Lynch Augher 480kg Limousin to £1470 (£306) A McCracken Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292) and P Hegarty Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297).
Store heifers (240 lots)
An exceptional demand in this section with a lot of top quality stock on offer returning some very strong prices.
A Beragh producer sold a batch of top class heifers to a very keen demand with a 660kg Limousin selling to a high of £2470 (£374) a 630kg Charolais sold to £2200 (£349) a 680kg Limousin to £2330 (£342) with a 665kg Limousin to £2300 (£342).
Forward heifers sold to £1890 for a 585kg Limousin (£323) with a 575kg Limousin to £1790 (£311).
Others sold from £289 to £306 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J McSorley Beragh 660kg Limousin to £2470 (£374) 720kg Limousin to £2360 (£327) 680kg Limousin to £2330 (£342) 665kg Limousin to £2300 (£346) 630kg Charolais to £2200 (£349) 650kg Limousin tom £2170 (£334) 650kg Limousin to £2140 (£329) 630kg Limousin to £2120 (£336) 690kg Charolais to £2100 (£304) 600kg Limousin to £2040 (£340) 640kg Limousin to £1990 (£311) 605kg Limousin to £1980 (£327) 640kg Limousin to £1900 (£297) 655kg Limousin to £1900 (£290) and 615kg Charolais to £1810 (£294) in total this producer presented 15 heavy heifers averaging 650kg selling to a high of £2120 and averaged £326 per 100kg.
Other quality heifers sold with a 680kg Limousin to £1860 (£273) for G Johnston Stewartstown. R D Sommerville Trillick 690kg Limousin to £1850 (£268) and 630kg Limousin to £1820 (£289).
Forward heifers 505kg to 590kg
Sold to £1890 for a 585kg Limousin (£323) and a 575kg Limousin to £1790 (£311) for J McSorley Beragh. H Erskine Ballygawley 560kg Limousin to £1700 (£303) J and J Livestock Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1620 (£289) and M/S P and D Swaile Cookstown 510kg Charolais to £1560 (£306) 510kg Charolais to £1540 (£302) 510kg Charolais to £1530 (£300) and 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this weight range with a 490kg Charolais selling to £1530 (£312) and a 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302).
Other quality lots sold from £264 to £294 per 100kg.
Sample prices
J McHugh Castlederg 490kg Charolais to £1530 (£312) 490kg Limousin to £1440 (£294) and 485kg Limousin to £1360 (£280) J P Connelly Castlederg 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) and 475kg Limousin to £1300 (£274) M McLoughlin Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1390 (£289) 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302) and 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) P O'Neill Beragh 500kg Charolais to £1380 (£276) 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) 475kg Charolais to £1360 (£286) 470kg Charolais to £1340 (£285) 465kg Charolais to £1300 (£279) and 465kg Limousin to £1300 (£279) C Williamson Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1340 (£285) 490kg Limousin to £1330 (£271) and 485kg Charolais to £1300 (£268) M McCool Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1330 (£283) J McAdam Fermanagh 500kg Limousin to £1320 (£264) and H Connelly Castlederg 445kg Limousin to £1310 (£294).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
S Gormley Dungannon 395kg Charolais to £1190 (£301) 400kg Charolais to £1190 (£297) 385kg Charolais to £1060, 380kg Charolais to £1060, 340kg Limousin to £1040, 390kg Charolais to £990, 375kg Charolais to £990and 345kg Limousin to £980. J B Johnston Armagh 400kg Charolais to £1170 (£292) M McLoughlin Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1120 (£287) 395kg Limousin to £1000, and 370kg Limousin to £980. Des Capper Portadown 355kg Charolais to £1010. N Cosgrove Rosslea 360kg Charolais to £1000 and 320kg Charolais to £930. J Taggart Aughnacloy 370kg Limousin to £940, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £910, 375kg Charolais to £870 and 335kg Charolais to £850. J Beatty Fermanagh 380kg Hereford to £870.
Weanlings (154 lots)
A good turnout of quality stock on offer in this section sold to a very sharp demand. (No weights were available this week due to weigh bridge breakdown).
Top price was £1730 for a Belgian Blue male, £1650 for Belgian Blue male, £1630 for a Limousin male, with £1590 and £1580 for Limousin males.
Weanling heifers sold to £1450 for Limousin £1280 for Charolais £1250 for Charolais and £1240 for Belgian Blue.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £1730 for Belgian Blue, £1260 for Limousin and £1220 for Limousin; M O'Neill Armagh £1650 for Belgian Blue £1630 for Limousin £1590 for Limousin £1580 for Limousin £1460 for Limousin £1440 for Limousin £1430 for Limousin and £1380 for Belgian Blue. N Morrow Fivemiletown £1480 for Charolais; J J Moane Fivemiletown £1480 for Limousin and £1210 for Limousin; R Hemphill Castlederg £1410 for Charolais; R Watson Augher £1330 for Charolais £1280 for Aberdeen Angus and £1220 for Aberdeen Angus; R McNamee Newtownstewart £1300 for Limousin and J Mackle Armagh £1270 for Limousin.
Weanling heifers
E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £1450 for Limousin £1240 for Belgian Blue and £1110 for Belgian Blue; S Chittick Irvinestown £1280 for Charolais; N Morrow Fivemiletown £1250 and £1190 for Charolais; R McNamee Newtownstewart £!250 for Limousin and £1100 for Charolais; P Cassidy Fermanagh £1210, £1150, £1130 and £1090 for Limousins; B McCullagh Greencastle £1190 for Charolais and £1120 for Limousin; J McCabe Rosslea £1110 and £1090 for Charolais; P Irwin Fivemiletown £1100 for Charolais; D Little Lisnaskea £1100 for Charolais and B Ferris Drumquin £1080 for Charolais.
Dairy cows and heifers
A good selection this week sold to a much brighter demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2500, £2320, £2140, £2120 and £1800. Tempo producer £2140, £1900 and £1880 for calved heifers. Calved cows sold to £1180 for a Cookstown producer. Springing heifers sold to £1380 for a Dromore producer.
Suckler cows and calves
A very keen demand for quality outfits in this section with T Cassidy Augher selling a heifer with bull calf to £2820. P Macari Armagh £2520 for a 2019 cow and heifer calf and £2400 for a 2020 cow with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £2320 for 2016 cow and bull calf. Lisburn producer £2000 for 2020 cow and bull calf. R Armstrong Kesh £1540 and £1420 for 2018 cows with heifer calves. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1480 and £1220 for an Aughnacloy producer.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling top £775 for a Charolais to a Co Armagh producer. Newtownhamilton producer £745 for Charolais and £700 for Hereford D McCrystal Ballygawley £490 for Limousin; C Brady Florencecourt £435 and £345 for Belgian Blues; W H Stockdale Clogher £420 for Aberdeen Angus; W Downey Fermanagh £415 for Limousin and £350 for Charolais; J J Hanna Trillick £370 for Charolais; S Gormley £360 for Simmental and R Gervis Ballygawley £350 for Limousin.
Heifer calves
Newtownhamilton producer £700 for Charolais; D Breslin Fermanagh £565 for Charolais; A Ellison Fivemiletown £540 for Charolais; J Hughes Stewartstown £470 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £440 for Hereford; Omagh producer £400, £380 and £350 for Limousins and Fermanagh producer £350, £320 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
Newtownhamilton producer £1150 for Charolais £980 for Shorthorn beef £900 for Limousin and £790 for Hereford; D Breslin Fermanagh £1040 and £920 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £980 and £890 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Dundrod £950 x 2 for Charolais; Clive Smyton Tempo £885 x 2 and £880 for Charolais; M W Watters Aughnacloy £730 and £690 for Limousins; C K Douglas Richill £690 for Limousin and J Potter Aughnacloy £640 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps
R Armstrong Kesh £980 and £790 for Limousins; Clive Smyton Tempo £910 for Charolais; D Breslin Fermanagh £900 £820, £805, £750 and £690 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £805 for Limousin; Newtownhamilton producer £700 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £690 for Belgian Blue and £670 for Limousin; J Hughes Stewartstown £680 for Limousin; C Purvis Stewartstown £620 for Aberdeen Angus; W and J Bryson Dundrod £570 for Hereford; B Ferris Drumquin £560 for Shorthorn beef and Pinehill Farms Larne £545 for Aberdeen Angus.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.