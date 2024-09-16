Marts: Very strong demand with beef bred cows at Clogher Mart, prices to £1931-60

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another large entry of 1188 cattle on Saturday 14th September at Clogher Mart produced a very firm demand in all sections for a lot of top quality stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 304 lots listed sold easily to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £1931-60 for a 710kg Charolais to £272 per 100kg this was followed by a 670kg Limousin to £1876 at £280 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1871-10 for a 630kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £297 per 100kg followed by a 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1708 at £280 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £170 per 100kg several times to a top of £1258 for a 740kg with others selling from £166 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £212 per 100kg for a 1030kg Limousin to £2183-60 with a 960kg Limousin to £212 at £2035-20.

Beef bullocks sold to £298 for a 600kg Limousin (£1788).

Friesians sold to £224 for a 630kg to (£1411-20).

Fat heifers sold to £296 for a 710kg Limousin to (£2101-60).

Friesian heifers to £1403 for a 610kg to £230 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2350 for an 840kg Limousin (£279) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £2270.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward steers sold to £1800 for a 570kg Charolais (£315) and £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (£308).

Med weight steers sold to £1680 for a 460kg Charolais (£365) with a 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£372) and a 440kg Charolais to £1590 (£361).

Heavy heifers sold to £2470 for a 660kg Limousin (£374) a 680kg Limousin sold to £2330 (£342) and a 630kg Charolais made £2200 (£349).

Forward heifers sold to £1890 for a 585kg Limousin (£323) with a 575kg Limousin to £1790 (£311).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Med weight heifers sold to £1530 for a 490kg Limousin (£312) with a 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302).

Smaller heifers sold to £1190 for a 395kg Charolais (£301).

Weanling steers and bulls (no weights possible due to breakage) sold to £1790 and £1650 for Belgian Blues.

Weanling heifers sold to £1450 for Limousin and £1240 for Belgian Blue.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2500, £2320, £2140 and £2120.

Suckler outfits sold to £2820, £2520 and £2400.

Bull calves sold to £775 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £700 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1150 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £980 for Limousin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 630kg Charolais to £297 (£1871-10) and 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £284 (£1505-20) Dungannon producer 530kg Limousin to £286 (£1515-80) Lisburn producer 670kg Limousin to £280 (£1876) Donaghmore producer 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £280 (£1708) and 660kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £246 (£1623-60) Augher producer 710kg Charolais to £272 (£1931-20) Portadown producer 600kg Charolais to £268 (£1608) Ballygawley producer 660kg Limousin to £268 (£1768-80) Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £264 (£1821-60) and 710kg Limousin to £262 (£1860-20) Clogher producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1860) Augher producer 630kg Limousin to £246 (£1549-80) Fivemiletown producer 710kg Dutch Spotted to £246 (£1746-60) Augher producer 510kg Limousin to £246 (£1254-60) Newtownbutler producer 590kg Stabiliser to £244 (£1439-60) Tempo producer 710kg Limousin to £244 (£1732-40) Derrylin producer 660kg Limousin to £244 (£1610-40) and Aughnacloy producer 550kg Longhorn to £243 (£1336-50).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £242 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £226 per 100kg

Beef Bred cow heifers sold from £246 to £297 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £170 several times to £1258 for a 740kg with others selling from £166 per 100kg

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £122 to £144 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £102 to £118 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrickmore producer 1030kg Limousin to £212 (£2183-60) Aughnacloy producer 960kg Limousin to £212 (£2035-20) Maghera producer 980kg Limousin to £206 (£2018-80) Dungannon producer 1030kg Simmental to £202 (£2080-60) Augher producer 870kg Limousin to £202 (£1757-40) Clogher producer 940kg Limousin to £200 (£1880) Omagh producer 1050kg Charolais to £196 (£2058) Armagh producer 930kg Charolais to £180 (£1674) Dungannon producer 850kg Limousin to £180 (£1530) Fermanagh producer 970kg Hereford to £178 (£1726-60) Lisnaskea producer 960kg Charolais to £174 (£1670-40) Dundrod producer 880kg Hereford to £160 (£1408) Trillick producer 720kg Limousin to £158 (£1137-60) and Clogher producer 730kg Limousin to £152 (£1109-60).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £298 for a 600kg to (£1788) Charolais steers sold to £276 for a 630kg to (£1738-80) Simmental steers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1702-40) Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1557-60) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 580kg to (£1484-80) Belgian Blue steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 600kg to (£1536) and Friesian steers sold to £224 per 100kg for a 630kg to (£1411-20).

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £296 per 100kg for a 710kg to (£2101-60) Charolais heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1630-20) Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 510kg to (£1448-40) Hereford heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 520kg to £1404) Belgian Blue heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1742) Simmental heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 510kg to (£1356-60) Shorthorn heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1413-60) Fleckvieh heifers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 580kg. To (£1415-20) and Friesian heifers sold to £230 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£1403).

Store bullocks (272 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2350 for an 840kg Limousin (£279) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £2270.

Most other quality lots sold from £266 to £311 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward steers sold to£1800 for a 570kg Charolais (£315) and £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (£308).

Others sold from £298 to £312 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M/S S B and N Robinson Clogher 840kg Limousin to £2350 (£279) 785kg Charolais to £2270 (£289) 765kg Charolais to £2240 (£293) 760kg Charolais to £2180 (£287) 755kg Limousin to £2130 (£282) 740kg Limousin to £2100 (£283) and 685kg Limousin to £1990 R and S Black Cookstown 710kg Charolais to £2270 (£319) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 825kg Charolais to £2250 (£272) 775kg Charolais to £2150 (£277) and 775kg Charolais to £2080 (£268) L and D Tyinam Tynan 745kg Charolais to £2170 (£291) Augher producer 730kg Charolais to £2070 (£283) 770kg Charolais to £2050 (£266) and 720kg Limousin to £1990 (£276) M McMahon Fivemiletown 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £2040 (£272) T Gardiner Markethill 705kg Charolais to £2030 (£288) E Morton Armagh 715kg Charolais to £2000 (£280) G H Carroll Dungannon 670kg Charolais to £2000 (£298) S J Mitchell Eskra 735kg Charolais to £2000 (£272) R A Elliott Dungannon 610kg Charolais to £1900 (£311) and 620kg Charolais to £1850 (£298) Forward steers 505kg to 590kg sold top £1800 for a 570kg Charolais (£315) 580kg Charolais to £1790 (£308) 580kg Charolais to £1730 (£298) 560kg Charolais to £1700 (£303) 550kg Charolais to £1680 (£305) 530kg Charolais to £1660 (£313) and 540kg Charolais to £1630 (£302) for R A Elliott Dungannon. P and E McElroy Clogher 570kg Charolais to £1760 (£308) M McElvogue Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1730 (£309) A Lynch Ballygawley 550kg Limousin to £1720 (£312) and 530kg Limousin to £1700 (£320) J Kelly Dungannon 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1710 (£311) and D Haughey Fintona 560kg Charolais to £1670 (£298).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A flying trade in this section with quality lots selling to £1680 for a 460kg Charolais (£365) with a 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£372) and a 440kg Charolais to £1590 (£361).

Other quality lots sold from £292 to £337 per 100kg

Leading prices

J J Beggan Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1680 (£365) M and N O Conner Augher 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£372) 440kg Charolais to £1590 (£361) and 455kg Charolais to £1460 (£321) J McAdam Fermanagh 500kg Charolais to £1600 (£320) 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) 485kg Charolais to £1450 (£299) and 495kg Charolais to £1440 (£291) A Lynch Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1590 (£318) S Hayes Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1580 (£329) 480kg Limousin to £1500 (£312) C Bloomer Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1550 (£329) and 445kg Limousin to £1500 (£337) A Irwin Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1490 (£331) C A Dobson Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1480 (£321) and 455kg Limousin to £1430 (£314) K Lynch Augher 480kg Limousin to £1470 (£306) A McCracken Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1460 (£292) and P Hegarty Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297).

Store heifers (240 lots)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An exceptional demand in this section with a lot of top quality stock on offer returning some very strong prices.

A Beragh producer sold a batch of top class heifers to a very keen demand with a 660kg Limousin selling to a high of £2470 (£374) a 630kg Charolais sold to £2200 (£349) a 680kg Limousin to £2330 (£342) with a 665kg Limousin to £2300 (£342).

Forward heifers sold to £1890 for a 585kg Limousin (£323) with a 575kg Limousin to £1790 (£311).

Others sold from £289 to £306 per 100kg.

Leading prices

J McSorley Beragh 660kg Limousin to £2470 (£374) 720kg Limousin to £2360 (£327) 680kg Limousin to £2330 (£342) 665kg Limousin to £2300 (£346) 630kg Charolais to £2200 (£349) 650kg Limousin tom £2170 (£334) 650kg Limousin to £2140 (£329) 630kg Limousin to £2120 (£336) 690kg Charolais to £2100 (£304) 600kg Limousin to £2040 (£340) 640kg Limousin to £1990 (£311) 605kg Limousin to £1980 (£327) 640kg Limousin to £1900 (£297) 655kg Limousin to £1900 (£290) and 615kg Charolais to £1810 (£294) in total this producer presented 15 heavy heifers averaging 650kg selling to a high of £2120 and averaged £326 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other quality heifers sold with a 680kg Limousin to £1860 (£273) for G Johnston Stewartstown. R D Sommerville Trillick 690kg Limousin to £1850 (£268) and 630kg Limousin to £1820 (£289).

Forward heifers 505kg to 590kg

Sold to £1890 for a 585kg Limousin (£323) and a 575kg Limousin to £1790 (£311) for J McSorley Beragh. H Erskine Ballygawley 560kg Limousin to £1700 (£303) J and J Livestock Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1620 (£289) and M/S P and D Swaile Cookstown 510kg Charolais to £1560 (£306) 510kg Charolais to £1540 (£302) 510kg Charolais to £1530 (£300) and 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this weight range with a 490kg Charolais selling to £1530 (£312) and a 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302).

Other quality lots sold from £264 to £294 per 100kg.

Sample prices

J McHugh Castlederg 490kg Charolais to £1530 (£312) 490kg Limousin to £1440 (£294) and 485kg Limousin to £1360 (£280) J P Connelly Castlederg 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) and 475kg Limousin to £1300 (£274) M McLoughlin Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1390 (£289) 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302) and 470kg Limousin to £1340 (£285) P O'Neill Beragh 500kg Charolais to £1380 (£276) 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) 475kg Charolais to £1360 (£286) 470kg Charolais to £1340 (£285) 465kg Charolais to £1300 (£279) and 465kg Limousin to £1300 (£279) C Williamson Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1340 (£285) 490kg Limousin to £1330 (£271) and 485kg Charolais to £1300 (£268) M McCool Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1330 (£283) J McAdam Fermanagh 500kg Limousin to £1320 (£264) and H Connelly Castlederg 445kg Limousin to £1310 (£294).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Gormley Dungannon 395kg Charolais to £1190 (£301) 400kg Charolais to £1190 (£297) 385kg Charolais to £1060, 380kg Charolais to £1060, 340kg Limousin to £1040, 390kg Charolais to £990, 375kg Charolais to £990and 345kg Limousin to £980. J B Johnston Armagh 400kg Charolais to £1170 (£292) M McLoughlin Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1120 (£287) 395kg Limousin to £1000, and 370kg Limousin to £980. Des Capper Portadown 355kg Charolais to £1010. N Cosgrove Rosslea 360kg Charolais to £1000 and 320kg Charolais to £930. J Taggart Aughnacloy 370kg Limousin to £940, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £910, 375kg Charolais to £870 and 335kg Charolais to £850. J Beatty Fermanagh 380kg Hereford to £870.

Weanlings (154 lots)

A good turnout of quality stock on offer in this section sold to a very sharp demand. (No weights were available this week due to weigh bridge breakdown).

Top price was £1730 for a Belgian Blue male, £1650 for Belgian Blue male, £1630 for a Limousin male, with £1590 and £1580 for Limousin males.

Weanling heifers sold to £1450 for Limousin £1280 for Charolais £1250 for Charolais and £1240 for Belgian Blue.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £1730 for Belgian Blue, £1260 for Limousin and £1220 for Limousin; M O'Neill Armagh £1650 for Belgian Blue £1630 for Limousin £1590 for Limousin £1580 for Limousin £1460 for Limousin £1440 for Limousin £1430 for Limousin and £1380 for Belgian Blue. N Morrow Fivemiletown £1480 for Charolais; J J Moane Fivemiletown £1480 for Limousin and £1210 for Limousin; R Hemphill Castlederg £1410 for Charolais; R Watson Augher £1330 for Charolais £1280 for Aberdeen Angus and £1220 for Aberdeen Angus; R McNamee Newtownstewart £1300 for Limousin and J Mackle Armagh £1270 for Limousin.

Weanling heifers

E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £1450 for Limousin £1240 for Belgian Blue and £1110 for Belgian Blue; S Chittick Irvinestown £1280 for Charolais; N Morrow Fivemiletown £1250 and £1190 for Charolais; R McNamee Newtownstewart £!250 for Limousin and £1100 for Charolais; P Cassidy Fermanagh £1210, £1150, £1130 and £1090 for Limousins; B McCullagh Greencastle £1190 for Charolais and £1120 for Limousin; J McCabe Rosslea £1110 and £1090 for Charolais; P Irwin Fivemiletown £1100 for Charolais; D Little Lisnaskea £1100 for Charolais and B Ferris Drumquin £1080 for Charolais.

Dairy cows and heifers

A good selection this week sold to a much brighter demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2500, £2320, £2140, £2120 and £1800. Tempo producer £2140, £1900 and £1880 for calved heifers. Calved cows sold to £1180 for a Cookstown producer. Springing heifers sold to £1380 for a Dromore producer.

Suckler cows and calves

A very keen demand for quality outfits in this section with T Cassidy Augher selling a heifer with bull calf to £2820. P Macari Armagh £2520 for a 2019 cow and heifer calf and £2400 for a 2020 cow with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £2320 for 2016 cow and bull calf. Lisburn producer £2000 for 2020 cow and bull calf. R Armstrong Kesh £1540 and £1420 for 2018 cows with heifer calves. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1480 and £1220 for an Aughnacloy producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling top £775 for a Charolais to a Co Armagh producer. Newtownhamilton producer £745 for Charolais and £700 for Hereford D McCrystal Ballygawley £490 for Limousin; C Brady Florencecourt £435 and £345 for Belgian Blues; W H Stockdale Clogher £420 for Aberdeen Angus; W Downey Fermanagh £415 for Limousin and £350 for Charolais; J J Hanna Trillick £370 for Charolais; S Gormley £360 for Simmental and R Gervis Ballygawley £350 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

Newtownhamilton producer £700 for Charolais; D Breslin Fermanagh £565 for Charolais; A Ellison Fivemiletown £540 for Charolais; J Hughes Stewartstown £470 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £440 for Hereford; Omagh producer £400, £380 and £350 for Limousins and Fermanagh producer £350, £320 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

Newtownhamilton producer £1150 for Charolais £980 for Shorthorn beef £900 for Limousin and £790 for Hereford; D Breslin Fermanagh £1040 and £920 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £980 and £890 for Charolais; W and J Bryson Dundrod £950 x 2 for Charolais; Clive Smyton Tempo £885 x 2 and £880 for Charolais; M W Watters Aughnacloy £730 and £690 for Limousins; C K Douglas Richill £690 for Limousin and J Potter Aughnacloy £640 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

R Armstrong Kesh £980 and £790 for Limousins; Clive Smyton Tempo £910 for Charolais; D Breslin Fermanagh £900 £820, £805, £750 and £690 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £805 for Limousin; Newtownhamilton producer £700 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £690 for Belgian Blue and £670 for Limousin; J Hughes Stewartstown £680 for Limousin; C Purvis Stewartstown £620 for Aberdeen Angus; W and J Bryson Dundrod £570 for Hereford; B Ferris Drumquin £560 for Shorthorn beef and Pinehill Farms Larne £545 for Aberdeen Angus.