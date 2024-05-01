Marts: Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1120 for a 320kg Limousin at Lisnaskea Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1120 for a 320kg Limousin (£344) with a 505kg Simmental to £1100 (£218) a 245kg Limousin sold to £990 a high of £404 per 100kg with a 220kg Charolais to £850 (£386) and a 240kg Limousin sold to £910 (£379).
Weanling heifers sold to £1160 for a 365kg Charolais (£318) with a 315kg Charolais to £990 (£314) a 370kg Charolais sold to £990, a 220kg Charolais sold to £690 (£314) with a 180kg Limousin to £600 (£333) and selling to a high of £353 per 100kg for a 170kg Limousin to £600.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £1120 (£344) Letterbreen producer 505kg Simmental to £1100 and 385kg Simmental to £860. Tamlaght producer 245kg Limousin to £990 (£404) Derrylin producer 240kg Limousin to £910 (£379) Lisnaskea producer 240kg Charolais to £880 (£367) 220kg Charolais to £850 (£386) and 240kg Charolais to £850 (£354) Newtownbutler producer 235kg Charolais to £850 (£362) 250kg Charolais to £850 (£340) 240kg Charolais to £810 (£338) and 235kg Charolais to £800 (£340) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 (£293) Derrylin producer 265kg Limousin to £820 (£309) Aghalane producer 260kg Simmental to £790 (£304) and Newtownbutler producer 275kg Charolais to £780.
Weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 365kg Charolais to £1120 (£318) and 345kg Charolais to £980 (£284) Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais to £990 (£314) 295kg Charolais to £850 (£288) 250kg Charolais to £750 (£300) 200kg Limousin to £690 (£345) 210kg Charolais to £690 (£329) 225kg Limousin to £640 (£284) 210kg Limousin to £640 (£305) 180kg Limousin to £600 (£333) 170kg Limousin to £600 (£353) 230kg Her. to £570 and 235kg Limousin to £520. Trillick producer 370kg Charolais to £990 and 350kg Charolais to £960. Aghalane producer 375kg Simmental to £980, 335kg Simmental to £890, 345kg Simmental to £790 and 255kg Simmental to £640. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £940 and 305kg Charolais to £780. Rosslea producer 335kg Charolais to £960 (£286) 305kg Charolais to £890 (£292) 255kg Charolais to £690 and 260kg Limousin to £660. Fivemiletown producer 375kg Limousin to £950 and 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. Newtownbutler producer 220kg Charolais to £750 (£341) Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £750 and 275kg Charolais to £750. Derrylin producer 220kg Limousin to £690 (£314) 225kg Limousin to £560 and 210kg Limousin to £540. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £630. Newtownbutler producer 225kg Limousin to £630. Derrylin producer 250kg Simmental to £610, 260kg Simmental to £600, 290kg Simmental to £540 and 260kg Simmental to £530.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.