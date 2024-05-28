Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seasonally smaller show of cattle in town last Friday at Rathhfriland.

The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old, topped to £550 for Belgium Blue bull calf for a Kilkeel farmer.

Weanling heifer calves topped to £1440 for a 464kg from Craigavon farmer.

Fat cows topped £1390 for 652kg Simmental.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1560.

Breeding bull at £1900.

Heifers topped £1450 for 746kg Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks topped at £1590 for 594kg Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £550, Belgian Blue at £545, Belgian Blue at £535, Belgian Blue at £530, Belgian Blue at £525, Belgian Blue at £525, Belgian Blue at £495, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £490, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £455 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430.

Heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £485, Belgian Blue at £465, Hillsbrough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £405, Aberdeen Angus at £400, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £385, Kilkeel farmer, Belgian Blue at £370 and Hillsbrough farmer, Aberdeen Angus at £325, Aberdeen Angus at £280.

Weanling male calves

Craigavon farmer, Simmental 464k at £1440, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 450k at £1430, Craigavon farmer Limousin 468k at £1420, Simmental 434k at £1400, Simmental 464k at £1390, Simmental 412k at £1360, Limousin 414k at £1300, Limousin 412k at £1290 and Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue 374k at £1290, Blonde d'Aquitaine 412k at £1270.

Weanling heifer calves

Hilltown farmer Charolais 390k at £1240, Warrenpoint farmer Belgian Blue 378k at £1200, Ballyward farmer Limousin 424k at £1170, Warrenpoint farmer Belgian Blue 374k at £1170, Dromara farmer Hereford 420k at £1160, Warrenpoint farmer Belgian Blue 454k at £1150, Hilltown farmer Limousin 386k at £1120, Hillsborough farmer Hereford 404kg at £1110 Hilltown farmer Charolais 328k at £1070 and Warrenpoint farmer Aberdeen Angus 418k at £1060.

Fat cows

Banbridge farmer Simmental 652k at £1390, Blonde d'Aquitaine 640k at £1130, Banbridge farmer Holstein 722k at £1130, Norwegian Red 712kg at £1100, Hilltown farmer Limousin 642k at £1100, Banbridge farmer Norwegian Red 668k at £1050, Castlewellan farmer Friesian 592k at £1040, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 618kg at £1030, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh 574k at £940 and Banbridge farmer Norwegian Red 672k at £900.

Cows and calves

Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1560, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1200 and Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn cow at £ 1020.

Breeding bull

Dromara farmer Limousin bull at £1900.

Heifers

Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 746k at £1450, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 550k at £1390, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1300. Castlewellan farmer Charolais 498k at £1280, Belgian Blue 500k at £1270, Belgian Blue 520k at £1240, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 446K at £1230, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 556k at £1200 and Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 480k at £1180, Hereford 478k at £1160.

Bullocks

Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 594k at £1590, Aberdeen Angus 604k at £1530, Hereford 580k at £1520, Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 534k at £1490, Newry farmer Limousin 526k at £1480, Aberdeen Angus 592k at £1450, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 548k at £1430, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 612k at £1420 and Newry farmer Charolais 486k at £1390, Saler 476k at £1370.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and hoggets selling to a flying trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £8.12 a kilo for 21kg at £170.50.

Fat ewes topped at £218.

More ewes over the £210 mark this week with plainer ewes from £170 to £187.

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 25.2k at £189, Loughbrickland farmer 25k at £187.50, Ballynahinch farmer 28k at £184.50, Kilkeel farmer 24k at £182.50, Loughbrickland farmer 23.3k at £182, Waringstown farmer 24.6k at £180, Ballyward farmer 24.5k at £180, Cabra farmer 23.9k at £180, Kilkeel farmer 22.4k at £179 and Annaclone farmer 22.4k at £179.

Hoggets

Corbet farmer 28.6k at £178, Castlewellan farmer 27k at £171, Katesbridge farmer 24k at £171, Castlewellan farmer 22k at £145 and Dromara farmer 21.5k at £140.

Fat ewes

Tandragee farmer at £218, Dromara farmer at £216, Banbridge farmer at £210, Corbet farmer at £188. Rathfriland farmer at £187, Newry farmer at £181, Dromara farmer at £180, Dromore farmer at £178, Ballynahinch farmer at £174 and Annalong farmer at £170.

Fat rams

Tandragee farmer at £185 and Mayobridge farmer at £170.

Ewes and lambs