Marts: Weanlings selling to a top of £1440 at Rathfriland Co-op
The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old, topped to £550 for Belgium Blue bull calf for a Kilkeel farmer.
Weanling heifer calves topped to £1440 for a 464kg from Craigavon farmer.
Fat cows topped £1390 for 652kg Simmental.
Cows and calves topped £1560.
Breeding bull at £1900.
Heifers topped £1450 for 746kg Aberdeen Angus.
Bullocks topped at £1590 for 594kg Aberdeen Angus.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £550, Belgian Blue at £545, Belgian Blue at £535, Belgian Blue at £530, Belgian Blue at £525, Belgian Blue at £525, Belgian Blue at £495, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £490, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £455 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £430.
Heifer calves
Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £485, Belgian Blue at £465, Hillsbrough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £405, Aberdeen Angus at £400, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £385, Kilkeel farmer, Belgian Blue at £370 and Hillsbrough farmer, Aberdeen Angus at £325, Aberdeen Angus at £280.
Weanling male calves
Craigavon farmer, Simmental 464k at £1440, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 450k at £1430, Craigavon farmer Limousin 468k at £1420, Simmental 434k at £1400, Simmental 464k at £1390, Simmental 412k at £1360, Limousin 414k at £1300, Limousin 412k at £1290 and Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue 374k at £1290, Blonde d'Aquitaine 412k at £1270.
Weanling heifer calves
Hilltown farmer Charolais 390k at £1240, Warrenpoint farmer Belgian Blue 378k at £1200, Ballyward farmer Limousin 424k at £1170, Warrenpoint farmer Belgian Blue 374k at £1170, Dromara farmer Hereford 420k at £1160, Warrenpoint farmer Belgian Blue 454k at £1150, Hilltown farmer Limousin 386k at £1120, Hillsborough farmer Hereford 404kg at £1110 Hilltown farmer Charolais 328k at £1070 and Warrenpoint farmer Aberdeen Angus 418k at £1060.
Fat cows
Banbridge farmer Simmental 652k at £1390, Blonde d'Aquitaine 640k at £1130, Banbridge farmer Holstein 722k at £1130, Norwegian Red 712kg at £1100, Hilltown farmer Limousin 642k at £1100, Banbridge farmer Norwegian Red 668k at £1050, Castlewellan farmer Friesian 592k at £1040, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 618kg at £1030, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh 574k at £940 and Banbridge farmer Norwegian Red 672k at £900.
Cows and calves
Loughbrickland farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1560, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1200 and Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn cow at £ 1020.
Breeding bull
Dromara farmer Limousin bull at £1900.
Heifers
Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 746k at £1450, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 550k at £1390, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1300. Castlewellan farmer Charolais 498k at £1280, Belgian Blue 500k at £1270, Belgian Blue 520k at £1240, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 446K at £1230, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 556k at £1200 and Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 480k at £1180, Hereford 478k at £1160.
Bullocks
Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 594k at £1590, Aberdeen Angus 604k at £1530, Hereford 580k at £1520, Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 534k at £1490, Newry farmer Limousin 526k at £1480, Aberdeen Angus 592k at £1450, Katesbridge farmer Hereford 548k at £1430, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 612k at £1420 and Newry farmer Charolais 486k at £1390, Saler 476k at £1370.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and hoggets selling to a flying trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.
Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £8.12 a kilo for 21kg at £170.50.
Fat ewes topped at £218.
More ewes over the £210 mark this week with plainer ewes from £170 to £187.
Spring lambs
Rathfriland farmer 25.2k at £189, Loughbrickland farmer 25k at £187.50, Ballynahinch farmer 28k at £184.50, Kilkeel farmer 24k at £182.50, Loughbrickland farmer 23.3k at £182, Waringstown farmer 24.6k at £180, Ballyward farmer 24.5k at £180, Cabra farmer 23.9k at £180, Kilkeel farmer 22.4k at £179 and Annaclone farmer 22.4k at £179.
Hoggets
Corbet farmer 28.6k at £178, Castlewellan farmer 27k at £171, Katesbridge farmer 24k at £171, Castlewellan farmer 22k at £145 and Dromara farmer 21.5k at £140.
Fat ewes
Tandragee farmer at £218, Dromara farmer at £216, Banbridge farmer at £210, Corbet farmer at £188. Rathfriland farmer at £187, Newry farmer at £181, Dromara farmer at £180, Dromore farmer at £178, Ballynahinch farmer at £174 and Annalong farmer at £170.
Fat rams
Tandragee farmer at £185 and Mayobridge farmer at £170.
Ewes and lambs
Kilcoo farmer at £310 and Newry farmer at £215.
