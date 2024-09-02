New electricity supplier to launch and share half its profits with customers

CEO Damian Wilson says Share Energy was established to offer an alternative to existing energy providers.

A NEW locally-owned energy supplier said it intends to transform the Northern Ireland electricity landscape with a pioneering ‘customer-first’ approach.

Share Energy has entered the market with the lowest standard rate – but it will also share 50 per cent of all future company profits with its domestic and commercial customers.

The company, owned and managed by three local entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the energy sector, has already begun supplying electricity to households across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO Damian Wilson said Share Energy was established to offer an alternative to existing energy providers who have continually increased their prices to build even bigger profits for their shareholders.

“Our extensive research has shown that Northern Ireland customers are fed up with paying over the odds to electricity suppliers who are raking in substantial annual profits for their shareholders.

"We believe our profit-sharing model will transform the market here, whilst also underlining our commitment to fairness, transparency, and value. We want to revolutionise the energy market – ensuring our customers directly benefit from our growth.”

By switching to Share Energy customers will benefit from the company’s unique profit-sharing model that splits company profits 50/50 with its customers through an annual rebate. Details of how the profit share will work are outlined on the company’s website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following two years of research and development, including an extensive user-testing phase, Share Energy confirmed customers can now sign up.

Mr Wilson said: “Share Energy will be a real gamechanger for consumers in Northern Ireland. As a local company owned by local people with wide-ranging experience in the electricity sector, our ambition is to create a fairer energy market for customers.

"We have been blown away by the response to what we are doing, which highlights the need for affordable electricity from a company that, for once, puts customers first.

He added: “Our research also shows that a considerable proportion of consumers in Northern Ireland don’t realise how simple it is to switch suppliers – for example, by simply calling our team or via our website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The process, nowadays, is straightforward and painless. We believe there has never been a better time to launch a competitively focused offering that combines market-leading electricity rates and customer profit share.”

Share Energy is available throughout Northern Ireland for both domestic and commercial customers.

For more information about Share Energy and to sign up for its services, visit www.share-energy.com or contact its customer service team at 0808 304 9870.