Newtownards YFC keep up momentum into the autumn

Newtownards YFC members with an array of silverware picked up at the annual Co Down dinner

At the first meeting in October was a visit from Fitness Freddy where the club very much focussed on mental health.

Freddy gave members lots to think about through a variety of mental wellbeing games and lots of advice on how to look after ourselves with the ‘Take 5’ steps to wellbeing – give, take notice, keep listening, be active and connect.

It was a very informative meeting and thanks again is given to Fitness Freddy for coming along for the evening.

The club’s second meeting in October was the annual Halloween meeting where this year, members took up costume designing from basic materials.

Newtownards YFC’s first meeting in November was the home management competition, where members are given three tasks to complete.

This year the tasks were, put someone in recovery position, decorate four cupcakes (one for each season) and design a poster to advertise the club in the local community.

Also, in October saw the Northern Ireland finals of the public speaking competition, where Andrew Patton gained first place in the 25-30 prepared section with his speech on chosen topic title, “The future of auctioneering – is it at the ring or online?”

More recently members have enjoyed success at the return of the annual Co Down dinner dance and prize distribution.

Members brought home an array of silverware and thanks go to the county committee for organising a great night.

Most of the prizes given out on the night were from the virtual competitions which took place during the height of the pandemic and Newtownards YFC prize winning members were:

Floral art 18-21 – Rebecca McCracken

Public speaking 18-21 (P) – Jordan Shanks

Public speaking 25-30 (P) – Andrew Patton

Silage making – Andrew Patton

Dairy judging 25-30 – Jane Patton

Sheep judging 21-25 – Rebecca McBratney

Demonstration/presentation 21-25 – Rebecca McBratney

Treasurer of the year – Joy Dalzell.

Members also travelled to Assumption Grammar School recently to take part in the floral art competition.

This year the theme was ‘Twist and Turn’ and congratulations go to committee member Jordan Shanks who was placed first in her age group and will progress to the final which will take place at Balmoral Show in May.

Members will enjoy a couple more meetings before they wrap up for the Christmas period, including the annual trip to the panto.

A date to keep in the diary is for Newtownards YFC 90th anniversary dinner, which will now be held on Friday 8th April at La Mon Hotel and Country Club.