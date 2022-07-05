Outstanding 639-acre agricultural estate with £7.75M price tag

The Bodior Estate near Holyhead, Gwynedd, has a diverse income stream from residential, agricultural and commercial lets.

Its coastal position, close to the highly desirable Rhoscolyn on Holy Island, means there are endless amenity, leisure and environmental opportunities.

At its heart is an attractive Grade II listed country house, along with a home farm, a pair of semi-detached cottages and a modest farmhouse.

Byrn Bela is a detached five-bedroom farmhouse positioned centrally within the Bodior Estate, with access from the main drive.

It is equipped with a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

The property comprises a sitting room, dining room and further reception room, a boot room and kitchen. On the first floor it has five bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is a substantial range of modern and traditional farm buildings, together with an in-hand farming operation.

The buildings are predominantly used for housing sheep and machinery.

In addition, Bodior includes a number of well-equipped holiday cottages.

The estate boasts extensive coastline, including a number of beaches, some of which are private, and one includes a stone castellated beach hut.

The area is within the Isle of Anglesey’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and attracts an abundance of wildlife.

The diverse land types, including productive pasture, rough grazing, wet pasture, rocky outcrops and sand dunes, along with the coast, means there are endless opportunities for delivering environmental benefits and enhancing wildlife.

Louise Harrison, property agent, said: “Bodior is a very unique offering - its coastal position, close to the highly desirable Rhoscolyn on Holy Island, means there are endless amenity, leisure and environmental opportunities.

“This is the first time it has been on the market since the 1950s.”

In total the estate extends to 639 acres and is available as a whole or in lots.

You can find out more about Bodior Estate here.

