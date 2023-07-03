Last week's premium prices in the suckler ring with a pedigree registered Limousin bull selling to £3220.

In the fatstock ring 330 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cow heifers selling to £1889-40 for a 670kg Limousin to £282 per 100kg this was followed by a 690kg Limousin to £1807-80 at £262 per 100kg.

Beef bred cows sold to £1798-20 for an 810kg Limousin to £222per 100kg with a 780kg Charolais to £227 per 100kgto £1770-60 and selling to £249 per 100kg for a 710kg Belgian Blue to £1767-90.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1335 for a 750kg to £178 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1624 for an 800kg Limousin to £203 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £250 for a Belgian Blue.

Fat heifers sold to £268 for a Charolais.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2140 for an 820kg Charolais (£261) to £285 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £2000 and a 665kg Limousin to £1900.

Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 565kg Limousin (£299) with a 525kg Charolais to £1530 (£291).

Med weight stores sold to £1410 for a 480kg Limousin (£293) to £314 per 100kg for a 375kg Charolais to £1180.

Heavy heifers sold to £1780 for a 645kg Charolais (£276) to £281 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £1760.

Forward lots sold to £1580 for a 545kg Charolais (£290).

Med weight heifers sold to £1400 for a 490kg Limousin (£285).

Smaller sorts sold to £1000 for a 380kg Limousin.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1260 for a 510kg Belgian Blue (£247) to £327 per 100kg for a 385kg Charolais to £1260.

Weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 365kg Simmental to £293 per 100kg for a 300kg Belgian Blue to £880.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2480 and £2340.

Breeding bulls sold to £3220 and £2920.

Suckler outfits sold to £2710 and £2400.

Incalf cows sold to £1620.

Young bull calves sold to £510 for Limousin heifer calves sold to £430 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £895 for Simmental.

Reared female lumps sold to £600 for Charolais

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifer: Dungannon producer 670kg Limousin to £282 (£1889-40) Keady producer 690kg Limousin to £262 (£1807-80) Dungannon producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £249 (£1767-90) Cullyhanna producer 640kg Limousin to £239 (£1529-60) and 700kg Limousin to £236 (£1652) Omagh producer 640kg Charolais to £235 (£1504) Cookstown producer 540kg Belgian Blue to £235 (£1269) Benburb producer 720kg Charolais to £230 (£1656) Clogher producer 650kg Limousin to £230 (£1495) and 580kg Saler to £228 (£1322-40) Newry producer 730kg Charolais to £222 (£1657-10) 680kg Limousin to £226 (£1536-80) and 700kg Charolais to £223 (£1561) Banbridge producer 780kg Charolais to £227 (£1770-60) Cookstown producer 510kg Limousin to £225 (£1147-50) Lurgan producer 660kg Simmental to £224 (£1478-40) Newtownbutler producer 650kg Simmental to £224 (£1456) and Fivemiletown producer 810kg Limousin to £222 (£1798-20) and Aughnacloy producer 780kg Simmental to £222 (£1731-60).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £220 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £190 to to £208 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1335 for a 750kg to £178 with others selling from £160 to £176 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £130 to £150 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £124 per 100kg.

Sixmilecross producer 800kg Limousin to £203 (£1624) Fivemiletown producer 870kg Charolais to £185 (£1609-50) Stewartstown producer 890kg Holstein to £168 (£1495-20) and Dungannon producer 870kg Charolais to £150 (£1305).

Fat steers

Belgian Blue steers sold to £250 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £238 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £232 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £230 per 100kg. Fleckvieh steers sold to £220 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £220 per 100kg. Shorthorn beef steers sold to £210 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £194 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £268 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £238 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £232 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £230 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £224 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £204 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (170 lots)

A larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with heavy steers selling to £2140 for an 820kg Charolais (£261) and selling to £285 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £2000 and a 665kg Limousin to £1900.

Other quality lots sold from £240 to £284 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 565kg Limousin (£299) with a 525kg Charolais to £1530 (£291).

Sample prices: A McCarney Moy 820kg Charolais to £2140 (£261) 840kg Saler to £2120 (£252) and 715kg Saler to £1900 (£265) P Connelly Fintona 735kg Charolais to £2050 (£281) 785kg Simmental to £2050 (£261) and 700kg Simmental to £1880 (£268) A and N Gervais Clogher 715kg Limousin to £2030 (£284) R Hall Fivemiletown 700kg Limousin to £2000 (£285) 705kg Charolais to £1910 (£271) and 700kg Saler to £1900 (£271) J C Gibson Tynan 740kg Charolais to £1980 (£267) and 785kg Limousin to £1890 (£240) J Beggs Loughgall 665kg Limousin to £1900 (£285) 665kg Limousin to £1800 (£270) 690kg Limousin to £1800 (£261) and 700kg Au. To £1800 (£257) R Mohan Fivemiletown 695kg Charolais to £1900 (£273) and 655kg Limousin to £1850 (£282) William. Martin Caledon 730kg Limousin to £1870 (£256) and J and V Magwood Brookeborough 695kg Belgian Blue to £1800 (£259).

Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 565kg Limousin (£299) 1560 for a 575kg Charolais (£271) £1530 for a 525kg Charolais (£291) 545kg Charolais to £1530 (£280) and 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£271) for a Co Armagh producer. J Treanor Aughnacloy 580kg Simmental to £1610 (£277) 540kg Charolais to £1480 (£274) and 535kg Charolais to £1450 (£271) B Daly Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £1590 (£274) 575kg Belgian Blue to £1540 (£268) 535kg Limousin to £1470 (£274) 540kg Limousin to £1460 (£270) and 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£270) R Watson Augher 580kg Charolais to £1500 (£258) and 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 (£266) R Mohan Fivemiletown 575kg Charolais to £1550 (£269) and A and N Gervais Clogher 595kg Limousin to £1540 (£259).

Med weight steers 375kg to 500kg

Good quality lots selling to a strong demand with a 375kg Charolais to £1180 (£314) with others selling to £305 per 100kg for a 390kg Charolais to £1190.

Sample prices: J J Moane Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1410 (£293) R Watson Augher 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£280) P Irwin Fivemiletown 495kg Hereford to £1310 (£264) C Irwin Fivemiletown 465kg Charolais to £1310 (£281) and 420kg Limousin to £1210 (£288) G R Blair Cookstown 460kg Limousin to £1250 (£271) 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) 390kg Charolais to £1190 (£305) and 375kg Charolais to £1180 (£314) and B Daly Dungannon 435kg Limousin to £1160 (£266) and 460kg Charolais to £1160 (£252).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

E Cassidy Tempo 350kg Charolais to £900 and 350kg Charolais to £875. C Anderson Dungannon 350kg Friesian to £650.

Store heifers (110 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1780 for a 645kg Charolais (£276) to £281 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £1760.

Forward lots sold to £290 per 100kg for a 545kg Charolais to £1580.

Sample prices: William Hall Fivemiletown 645kg Charolais to £1780 (£276) 625kg Charolais to £1760 (£281) 630kg Charolais to £1730 (£274) 610kg Charolais to £1680 (£275) 595kg Charolais to £1670 (£280) and 635kg Charolais to £1610 (£253) Newtownbutler producer 585kg Charolais to £1550 (£265) and 585kg Charolais to £1400 (£239) and I S Farrell Fivemiletown 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£251) 595kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£247) and 595kg Charolais to £1460 (£245).

Forward lots sold to £1590 for a 565kg Charolais (£281) and 565kg Charolais to £1420 (£251) for a Newtownbutler producer. William. Hall Fivemiletown 545kg Charolais to £1580 (£290) R Magee Caledon 560kg Charolais to £1480 (£264) 550kg Charolais to £1480 (£269) and 545kg Charolais to £1440 (£264) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 570kg Belgian Blue to £1410 (£247) D Hughes Irvinestown 515kg Charolais to £1380 (£268) and G Johnston Stewartstown 540kg Limousin to £1380 (£255).

Med weight store heifers 410kg to 500kg

Quality lots selling to £1400 for a 490kg Limousin (£285) with other quality lots selling from £251 to £280 per 100kg plainer sorts sold from £230 to £246 per 100kg.

Sample prices: B Daly Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1480 (£285) 475kg Charolais to £1310 (£275) and 500kg Charolais to £1160 (£232) D Hughes Irvinestown 485kg Charolais to £1360 (£280) W G Donaldson Aughnacloy 490kg Limousin to £1230 (£251) 455kg Limousin to £1200 (£263) and 465kg Limousin to £1190 (£256) N Dillon Armagh 485kg Simmental to £1220 (£251) 480kg Charolais to £1150 (£239) and 455kg Limousin to £1120 (£246) S McElroy Dungannon 445kg Limousin to £1200 (£269) Clogher producer 475kg Charolais to £1200 (£252) 460kg Charolais to £1160 (£252) and 460kg Charolais to £1120 (£243) and Dungannon producer 430kg Limousin to £1200 (£279) 450kg Limousin to £1190 (£264) 445kg Limousin to £1160 (£260) and 415kg Limousin to £1120 (£270).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Dungannon producer 380kg Limousin to £1000. R Purvis Stewartstown 375kg Charolais to £990. S McCulla Cookstown 395kg Limousin to £860. C and P Daly Dungannon 350kg Limousin to £840. B Nugent Cookstown 400kg Charolais to £750 and 355kg Charolais to £710. M Devine Castlederg 340kg Limousin to £730, 355kg Belgian Blue to £670 and 355kg Ayrshire to £560.

Weanlings (100 lots)

A steady demand in this section with quality lots in short supply however steers and bulls sold to £1260 for a 510kg Belgian Blue (£247) and selling to a high of £327 per 100kg for a 385kg Charolais to £1260.

Weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 365kg Simmental to £293 per 100kg for a 300kg Belgian Blue to £880.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

M Hawe Dungannon 510kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£247) and 435kg Limousin to £1000. R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 385kg Charolais to £1260 (£327) M McLaughlin Irvinestown 475kg Simmental to £1200and 435kg Simmental to £1000. S Cullen Ederney 425kg Limousin to £1100. A Hetherington Donaghmore 410kg Limousin to £1090450kg Limousin to £1060 and 370kg Limousin to £880. M and G Monaghan Augher 390kg Charolais to £1000. E Marshall Aughnacloy 425kg Simmental to £960 and 400kg Simmental to £910. C Quinn Ballygawley 335kg Limousin to £960 A McElmurray Omagh 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 330kg Charolais to £880. E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £880 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £870.L Corrigan Sixmilecross 345kg Limousin to £900 and 360kg Charolais to £870.

Weanling heifers

J Nugent Dungannon 365kg Simmental to £900 and 395kg Limousin to £870. J Heatherington Donaghmore 300kg Belgian Blue to £880 (£293) 385kg Limousin to £870, 400kg Limousin to £870, 365kg Limousin to £860, 345kg Limousin to £840, and 410kg Limousin to £820. S Green Brookeborough 320kg Limousin to £820. M Fox Omagh 310kg Limousin to £810, 255kg Limousin to £740 and 265kg Limousin to £720. A Eagleson Ballygawley 345kg Limousin to £770 and D and J Minford Crumlin290kg Belgian Blue to £620, 265kg Holstein to £600, 260kg Belgian Blue to £590 and 280kg Belgian Blue to £580.

Dairy cows and heifers

A good turnout this week sold easily to a strong demand with a Dungannon producer selling two premium calved heifers to £2480 and £2340. Ballygawley producer £1450 and £1250 for calved heifers. P Hughes Armagh £1230 £1120 and £930 for calved heifers. A Killylea producer sold back springers to £1090, £1030, £930, £900 and £880. Dundrod producer £1000 for back springer.

A selection of Friesian springing heifers on offer in dairy ring on Saturday 8th July.

Breeding bulls

Exceptional demand in this section with an Augher producer selling a pedigree registered Limousin to £3220 (02-02-2022); Brookeborough producer £2920 for Limousin (70% Limousin and £30% Belgian Blue) (25-04-2020); Lisbellaw producer £2520 for pedigree registered Simmental (05-03-2022); Bellanaleck producer £2400 for pedigree registered Limousin (25-01-2016) and Rosslea producer £2300 for pedigree registered Limousin (01-08-2022).

Suckler cows and calves

Another good turnout last week again sold easily to a strong demand for quality lots.

Last week G Robinson Fintona sold heifers with bull calves to £2710, £2100 and £2090. Heifers with heifer calves to £2070 and £1830. D Capper Portadown £2400 and £2180 for heifers with bull calves. Local producer £2190 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £2020 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. D Crozier Derrylin £1940 for 2018 cow with bull calf and £1800 for 2019 cow with bull calf.

A large selection sold from £1050 to £1520.

A pedigree registered Hereford cow incalf to pedigree registered Hereford bull sold to £1620 (born 13-12-2018).

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A keen demand this week with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £510, £450 and £440 for Limousins to K Moore Augher. J Duff Omagh £490 for Charolais; S McCaffery Trillick £440 for Charolais; J Donnelly Trillick £425 for Hereford; K Bell Aughnacloy £400 for Simmental and Fermanagh producer £365 for Charolais.

Heifer calves

O Daly Carrickmore £430 for Charolais; A Foster Macken £430 for Belgian Blue; E McKearney Middletown £405 and £400 for Simmentals; Dungannon producer £405 for Limousin; G Feely Lisnaskea £400 for Charolais; C Abraham Brookeborough £400 for Belgian Blue; D Montague Ballygawley £385 for Belgian Blue and S McCaffery Trillick £360 and £350 for Limousins.

Reared male lumps

E McKearney Middletown £895, £650 and £580 for Simmentals; Fermanagh producer £725 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £700 for Aberdeen Angus £665, £620, £615 and £550 for Charolais; J G Connon Aldergrove £680 for Hereford; R Condell Fivemiletown £670 for Six 2 £m. B Ramsey Fivemiletown £650 for Aberdeen Angus; B Reihill Lisnaskea £585, £580, £555 and £540 for Aberdeen Angus. D O'Hagan Maghera £570 for Charolais; S Wilson Antrim £570 for Limousin; G Feely Lisnaskea £555 for Charolais and E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £555 for Aberdeen Angus.

