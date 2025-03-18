‘Planned cuts to welfare are an attack on the most vulnerable’ - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has slammed the UK Government for its “attacks on the disabled and most vulnerable in our society”.

He was speaking ahead of an expected announcement by the Labour government to cut billions of pounds from its welfare budget.

The party’s communities spokesperson described the cuts as “cynical, shocking and disgraceful”.

“In yet another callous act, the British government is expected to cut billions worth of support for those who are sick and disabled,” Mr Gildernew said.

“This is a cynical, shocking and disgraceful attack on the most vulnerable people in our society who need and deserve our support.

“Austerity is a political choice. If money can be found for weapons of war and mass destruction, then money can and should be found to support people into employment whilst protecting those who are unable.”

Mr Gildernew also highlighted previous cuts by Labour since taking up office, including the winter fuel payment for pensioners.

“Be it the Tories or Labour in power, it’s clear their interest lies with the wealthy and elite, not those in our society who struggle through no fault of their own,” he added.

“Since entering Downing Street, this Labour government has led an all-out assault on the elderly, family farms, small businesses and now the disabled.

“This once again highlights the need to build a new and united Ireland where decisions are made in the best interests of workers, families, the vulnerable and communities.

“The Communities Minister must make it clear to the British government that we are opposed to these measures, particularly given these cuts will have a disproportionate impact here in the north.”