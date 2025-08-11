Prices continue to rise at Omagh Mart, bullocks to over £2000 per head
Bullocks
A Armstrong, Gillygooley 810k £3110; 745k £2880; 735k £2860, William Gamble, Donemana 740k £2840; 685k £2750; 630k £2400, A McFarland, Beragh 685k £2820; 600k £2400; 575k £2310, E Elkin, Omagh 695k £2660; 665k £2560, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 515k £2390; 470k £2140; 480k £2330, L Ruddy, Strabane 520k £2140; 510k £2070; 460k £1960, L Hamilton, Drumlea 515k £2240, R M Nixon, Donemana 530k £2140; 495k £2150, Ivan Clements, Gortaclare 610k £2440, W J Boyd, Kesh 510k £2000; 505k £1990; 450k £1980; 440k £1960, S Kelly, Loughmacrory 640k £2490; 635k £2380, S O’Kane, Gillygooley 530k £2070; 495k £2000, Patrick Donnelly, Mountfield 460k £2200; 445k £2110, M McElhinney, Claudy 455k £2140; 400k £1800, M McCullagh, Carrickmore 465k £2060, P Barrett, Tattysallagh 485k £2080; 400k £1700, S McAleer, Dromore 400k £1790; 380k £1500, P McCartan, Arvalee 390k £1650 and M Sheridan, Omagh 640k £2400.
Heifers
J McElduff, Beragh 685k £2880; 655k £2710; 625k £2500, C McShane, Donemana 735k £2700; 785k £2680, Patrick Gormley, Aughabrack 680k £2630; 590k £2450, M McCauley, Omagh 650k £2620; 620k £2600; 645k £2500, F McGlinchey, Castlederg 600k £2490; 565k £2410; 540k £2260, M Thorton, Kinawley 525k £2160; 545k £2200, A Watson, Fivemiletown 410k £1880; 385k £1850; 410k £1810, P J Eves, Kesh 465k £2040; 405k £1730; 425k £1780, Jas Teague, Dromore 500k £2050, G O McKenna, Eskra 415k £1690; 495k £1930, K Quinn, Dromore 425k £1730, Patrick Donnelly, Mountfield 440k £1790; 435k £1770, D McCaughey, Dromore 345k £1620, S Maguire, Carrickmore 350k £1560; 325k £1410; 365k £1550 and M G McAleer, Dromore 375k £1620.
Fat cows
M G O’Neill, Strabane 770k £396 (£3049), M McCrossan, Seskinore 690k £286, H Gallagher, Tummery 490k £278, P McCartan, Arvalee 650k £278 and F O’Kane, Trillick 610k £272.
Friesian Cows
R Tait, Newtownstewart 590k £290, R McPhillimy, Newtownstewart 740k £264, C McSorley, Beragh 700k £260 and R McElduff, Carrickmore 630k £256.
Weanlings
M McMenamin, Drumquin £1640 Simmental bull; £1460 Simmental heifer, R McPhillimy, Newtownstewart £1400 Aberdeen Angus bull, B Gormley, Drumquin £1340 Limousin bull; £1190 Charolais bull, J Bratton, Lack £1300 and £1270 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R McElduff, Carrickmore £1220 and £1190 Belgian Blue bulls, D Doyle, Trillick £1160 Hereford bull; £1110 Hereford heifer and W C Young, Castlederg £1090 and £1030 Limousin bulls.
Dropped calves
G Gormley, Scraghey £1410 Limousin bull, A Patricks, Drumlegagh £1070 Charolais heifer, W C Young, Castlederg £940 Limousin bull; £840 Limousin heifer, J Sproule, Strabane £900 Aberdeen Angus bull; £800 Aberdeen Angus heifer, M R Donnelly, Sixmilecross £890 and £730 Belgian Blue bulls, R McPhillimy, Newtownstewart £790 Belgian Blue bull, J Woods, Trillick £720 and £700 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J Hunter, Droit £765 Aberdeen Angus heifers, K Latimer, Trillick £655 Hereford bull, Jas Henderson, Trillick £730 Hereford heifer and R Fraser, Kesh £760 Charolais bull; £700 Charolais heifer.