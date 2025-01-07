Prices on fire for sheep at Gortin Mart despite weather conditions
Heavy lambs
P Campbell £182/28.8kg (632ppk) £166/23.5kg (706ppk) A Hill £172/26.7kg (644ppk) H Donaghy £170/26kg (654ppk) B Duffy £166/26kg (638ppk) £163/26.3kg (620ppk) D Gallagher £165.50/25.5kg (649ppk) I Smith £162.50/25.4kg (640ppk) £146.50/22.9kg (640ppk) P Kelly £158/24.4kg (647ppk) A McFarland £155/24.2kg (640ppk) R Boyd £155/26kg (596ppk) £145/23.4kg (620ppk) S McCulla £150/25kg (598ppk) £149/23.7kg (629ppk) M Kelly £149/23kg (648ppk) D Gillespie £148/23.5kg (630ppk) and K Laughlin £147.50/23kg (641ppk).
Lighter lambs
K Laughlin £142/22kg (642ppk) King Farms £140.50/21.5kg (653ppk) M Bloomer £136/22kg (618ppk) T Gilchrist £132/21kg (628ppk) £128/19.5kg (656ppk) J Mallon £127.50/20.5kg (622ppk) £123/19.5kg (631ppk) Meadowbrook Farms £115/18.4kg (625ppk) £104/17.4kg (598ppk) D McQuaid £114.50/18kg (629ppk) and A Hill £107/16kg (669ppk).
Fat ewes
G Foster £272 £168 T Crawford £210 £172 £164 K Gallagher £200 A McFarland £192 R McGinn £186 £170 R Scott £184 £168 £156 G Taylor £178 D Gallagher £170 £154 R Duddy £160 £145 £140 £140 W Taggart £155 £150 £148 £120 M Blee £154 S Cuddy £152 £131 K Hamilton £148 and M Kelly £142.
