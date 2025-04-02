Quality store and weanling cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Another very good entry of quality store and weanling cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 1st April resulting in a very strong demand ensuring complete clearance of all stock on offer.

This week store bullocks sold to £1830 for a 445kg Charolais (£411) a 420kg Charolais sold to £1710 (£407) with a 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£410) .

Weanling males sold to £1590 for a 350kg Limousin (£454) with a 305kg Limousin to £1570 (£515) a 260kg Charolais sold to £1320 (£508) with a 235kg Limousin to £1270 (£540).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Store and weanling heifers sold 1740 for a 615kg Shorthorn (£283) a 475kg Limousin sold to £1480 (£295 with a 440kg Limousin to £1440 (£327).

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
Farming Life livestock markets

Lighter weight heifers sold to a new high of £658 per 100kg for a 225kg Shorthorn to £1480. A 240kg Charolais sold to £1160 (£483) with a 235kg Charolais to £1130 (£481)

Leading prices as follows

Store and weanling males

Maguiresbridge producer 445kg Charolais to £1830 (£411) and 420kg Charolais to £1710 (£407) Garrison producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£410) 305kg Limousin to £1450 (£475) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£379) 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£373) 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£468) and 260kg Charolais to £1320 (£508) Magheraveely producer 350kg Limousin to £1590 (£454) and 305kg Limousin to £1570 (£515) Lisbellaw producer 300kg Limousin to £1360(£453) Newtownbutler producer 305kg Limousin to £1350 (£443) 260kg Limousin to £1120 (£431) 305kg Limousin to £1100 (£361) and 250kg Limousin to £960 (£384) Derrylin producer 310kg Shorthorn to £1310 (£423) 370kg Shorthorn to £1310 (£354) 270kg Limousin to £1100 (£407) and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£342) Newtownbutler producer 235kg Limousin to £1270 (£540) 260kg Charolais to £1240 (£477) and 255kg Charolais to £1140 (£447) Garrison producer 290kg Charolais to £1080 (£372) Derrylin producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£360) and 250kg Simmental to £1080 (£432) Lisnaskea producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 (£363) 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 (£286) and 225kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 (£396) and Newtownbutler producer 225kg Charolais to £980 (£436).

Store and weanling heifers

Florencecourt producer 615kg Shorthorn to £1740 (£283) Newtownbutler producer 225kg Shorthorn to £1480 (£658) and 250kg Limousin to £980 (£392) Augher producer 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£295) 440kg Limousin to £1440 (£327) 400kg Limousin to £1280 (£320) and 400kg Limousin to £1240 (£310) Magheraveely producer 300kg Limousin to £1310 (£437) 240kg Charolais to £1160 (£483) and 235kg Charolais to £1130 (£481) Derrylin producer 280kg Simmental to £1270 (£454) Lisbellaw producer 280kg Limousin to £1250 (£446) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £1170 (£403) 290kg Limousin to £1120 (£386) 235kg Charolais to £1070 (£455) 235kg Charolais to £1020 (£434) and 235kg Charolais to £950 (£404) Garrison producer 265kg Limousin to £1140 (£430) and 235kg Limousin to £990 (£421) Lisnaskea producer 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £920 (£323) 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 (£268) and 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 (£333) and Florencecourt producer 280kg Hereford to £860.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.

Related topics:Aberdeen Angus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice