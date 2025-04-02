Quality store and weanling cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This week store bullocks sold to £1830 for a 445kg Charolais (£411) a 420kg Charolais sold to £1710 (£407) with a 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£410) .
Weanling males sold to £1590 for a 350kg Limousin (£454) with a 305kg Limousin to £1570 (£515) a 260kg Charolais sold to £1320 (£508) with a 235kg Limousin to £1270 (£540).
Store and weanling heifers sold 1740 for a 615kg Shorthorn (£283) a 475kg Limousin sold to £1480 (£295 with a 440kg Limousin to £1440 (£327).
Lighter weight heifers sold to a new high of £658 per 100kg for a 225kg Shorthorn to £1480. A 240kg Charolais sold to £1160 (£483) with a 235kg Charolais to £1130 (£481)
Leading prices as follows
Store and weanling males
Maguiresbridge producer 445kg Charolais to £1830 (£411) and 420kg Charolais to £1710 (£407) Garrison producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£410) 305kg Limousin to £1450 (£475) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£379) 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£373) 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£468) and 260kg Charolais to £1320 (£508) Magheraveely producer 350kg Limousin to £1590 (£454) and 305kg Limousin to £1570 (£515) Lisbellaw producer 300kg Limousin to £1360(£453) Newtownbutler producer 305kg Limousin to £1350 (£443) 260kg Limousin to £1120 (£431) 305kg Limousin to £1100 (£361) and 250kg Limousin to £960 (£384) Derrylin producer 310kg Shorthorn to £1310 (£423) 370kg Shorthorn to £1310 (£354) 270kg Limousin to £1100 (£407) and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£342) Newtownbutler producer 235kg Limousin to £1270 (£540) 260kg Charolais to £1240 (£477) and 255kg Charolais to £1140 (£447) Garrison producer 290kg Charolais to £1080 (£372) Derrylin producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£360) and 250kg Simmental to £1080 (£432) Lisnaskea producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 (£363) 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 (£286) and 225kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 (£396) and Newtownbutler producer 225kg Charolais to £980 (£436).
Store and weanling heifers
Florencecourt producer 615kg Shorthorn to £1740 (£283) Newtownbutler producer 225kg Shorthorn to £1480 (£658) and 250kg Limousin to £980 (£392) Augher producer 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£295) 440kg Limousin to £1440 (£327) 400kg Limousin to £1280 (£320) and 400kg Limousin to £1240 (£310) Magheraveely producer 300kg Limousin to £1310 (£437) 240kg Charolais to £1160 (£483) and 235kg Charolais to £1130 (£481) Derrylin producer 280kg Simmental to £1270 (£454) Lisbellaw producer 280kg Limousin to £1250 (£446) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £1170 (£403) 290kg Limousin to £1120 (£386) 235kg Charolais to £1070 (£455) 235kg Charolais to £1020 (£434) and 235kg Charolais to £950 (£404) Garrison producer 265kg Limousin to £1140 (£430) and 235kg Limousin to £990 (£421) Lisnaskea producer 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £920 (£323) 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 (£268) and 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 (£333) and Florencecourt producer 280kg Hereford to £860.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.