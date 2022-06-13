Royal Highland Show adds exclusive items to its official merchandise to mark bicentenary year

The fun, yet beautiful textile print was created exclusively for the Royal Highland Show by Scottish-born Karen Mabon, whose luxury designs can be found in high end stores including Anthropology.

The range includes exquisite cotton pyjamas and silk scarves and can be pre-ordered from royalhighlandshow.org or purchased at the showground during the show, which runs from 23-26 June.

The official Royal Highland Show shop is situated underneath the Sponsors Lounge, opposite the Main Ring

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mhairi Howden models the new Silk Pajamas at Craigies Farm, Edinburgh

In addition to pyjamas and scarves, the Royal Highland Show has curated a range of other high-quality items for sale to commemorate the bicentenary year.

These include t-shirts and hoodies created in partnership with Country Clothing specialists Hoggs of Fife and historical Show posters, all designed to offer the showgoer something special to bring home and to celebrate everything that rural life has to offer.

Royal Highland Show marketing manager, Amy Briggs said: “These are truly beautiful designs that will be fun mementos for Royal Highland Show and animal lovers alike.

“The designs bring together everything we love about the show including farmyard animals, winners’ rosettes and of course tractors!”

Mhairi Howden models the new Silk Pajamas at Craigies Farm, Edinburgh.

Supported by the Royal Bank of Scotland, the Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, 23-26 June 2022.

Tickets and parking must be purchased in advance at Royal Highland Show