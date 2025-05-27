Schools day sets the tone for launch of Agri Aware and LOETB Intro to Ag programme

Agri Aware in partnership with the Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) officially launched its Intro to Ag programme for Transition Year students nationwide last week.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official launch of the programme took place at LOETB’s Midlands Skills Centre in Tullamore alongside LOETB schools that took part in the pilot programme this academic year.

On the day, Agri Aware and LOETB were joined by local TD’s and councillors in celebrating the school’s achievements in the programme. Students showcased the projects they created as part of their learning – with a wide array of projects on display covering topics from challenges facing the agri-food sector to farm safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the Intro to Ag programme were Jack Hyland, Conor O'Shea, Lennon Conroy and Jack Kelly from Clonaslee College, with their project titled Issues in Agriculture.

Teacher James Madden with Clonaslee College students Jack Kelly, Connor O'Shea, Lennon Conroy, and Jack Hyland, who took first place for their project titled Issues in Agriculture

The aim of the Intro to Ag programme is to encourage more students to study Agricultural Science for the Leaving Certificate and to pursue a career in the industry thereafter, in an effort to future proof the sector that has a growing demand for Agricultural Science graduates to take on a variety of roles across the industry.

The programme gives students a flavour of what to expect when studying the subject for the Leaving Certificate and offers an insight into career opportunities in the sector. In essence, Intro to Ag is a pathway to guide the next generation of students towards careers in agriculture and food production. It supports them at an important stage in their education, when they are making decisions on subject choices and exploring potential career paths.

Speaking at the schools day event and the nationwide of Intro to Ag, Marcus O’Halloran, executive director of Agri Aware said: “The pilot of the Intro to Ag programme has been a huge success and it was capped off with a brilliant day on Friday last with everyone who has been a critical cog in the development of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to the winners of the programme Clonaslee College and to all the schools who took part in the programme’s pilot.

William Minchin, CEO of Agricultural Trust, dairy farmer Jim Mulhall, Agri Aware communications officer Eimear Mannion, and Irish Country Living careers and education journalist Sarah McIntosh, who shared insights on the diverse career paths they have taken within the agriculture sector

“We look forward to seeing you back in the programme next year. Agri Aware is delighted to launch the Intro to Ag programme in partnership with the LOETB and look forward to welcoming students to the programme in September 2025.”

Joe Cunningham, chief executive of LOETB, echoed these sentiments.

He praised the FET (Further Education and Training) Management team who worked with Agri Aware to develop the programme, as well as the schools that participated its pilot delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The programme to be rolled out nationally will raise awareness not just of the Leaving Cert subject of Ag Science but of the wide variety of career opportunities that exist right across the food and agriculture sector and will hopefully lead to greater participation in agri-related further and higher-level courses as well.”