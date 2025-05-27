Schools day sets the tone for launch of Agri Aware and LOETB Intro to Ag programme
The official launch of the programme took place at LOETB’s Midlands Skills Centre in Tullamore alongside LOETB schools that took part in the pilot programme this academic year.
On the day, Agri Aware and LOETB were joined by local TD’s and councillors in celebrating the school’s achievements in the programme. Students showcased the projects they created as part of their learning – with a wide array of projects on display covering topics from challenges facing the agri-food sector to farm safety.
The winners of the Intro to Ag programme were Jack Hyland, Conor O'Shea, Lennon Conroy and Jack Kelly from Clonaslee College, with their project titled Issues in Agriculture.
The aim of the Intro to Ag programme is to encourage more students to study Agricultural Science for the Leaving Certificate and to pursue a career in the industry thereafter, in an effort to future proof the sector that has a growing demand for Agricultural Science graduates to take on a variety of roles across the industry.
The programme gives students a flavour of what to expect when studying the subject for the Leaving Certificate and offers an insight into career opportunities in the sector. In essence, Intro to Ag is a pathway to guide the next generation of students towards careers in agriculture and food production. It supports them at an important stage in their education, when they are making decisions on subject choices and exploring potential career paths.
Speaking at the schools day event and the nationwide of Intro to Ag, Marcus O’Halloran, executive director of Agri Aware said: “The pilot of the Intro to Ag programme has been a huge success and it was capped off with a brilliant day on Friday last with everyone who has been a critical cog in the development of the programme.
“Congratulations to the winners of the programme Clonaslee College and to all the schools who took part in the programme’s pilot.
“We look forward to seeing you back in the programme next year. Agri Aware is delighted to launch the Intro to Ag programme in partnership with the LOETB and look forward to welcoming students to the programme in September 2025.”
Joe Cunningham, chief executive of LOETB, echoed these sentiments.
He praised the FET (Further Education and Training) Management team who worked with Agri Aware to develop the programme, as well as the schools that participated its pilot delivery.
He said: “The programme to be rolled out nationally will raise awareness not just of the Leaving Cert subject of Ag Science but of the wide variety of career opportunities that exist right across the food and agriculture sector and will hopefully lead to greater participation in agri-related further and higher-level courses as well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.