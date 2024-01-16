Sharp trade for sheep at Gortin Mart, ewes selling to a top price of £218
A sharp trade this Monday night with fat lambs making £127, store lambs topping £105 and ewes £218.
Lambs
R Moore £127/28kg D Rafferty £125/24kg W McLaughlin £124/27kg P Doherty £123/25kg £119.50/25kg G Wilson £123/25kg D Walker £122.50/24kg £120/23.5kg K Rafferty £122/24kg P McCullagh £121.50/23.5kg C Morris £112.50/24kg F Bradley £107.50/22kg H Wilson £105/21.5kg A Hamilton £104.50/22kg £100/21kg S Sproule £103/21kg S McKenna £100/21kg P McCullagh £98.50/20kg and H Wilson £97.50/18.5kg.
Ewes
D Beattie £218 A Carson £182 £142 J McHugh £168 R McCrory £160 £154 £130 £128 £122 B McIlwaine £146 A Speer £140 £134 F Bradley £130 S Gillis £120 £118 £114 £108 M Allen £108 S Sproule £106 and L Mossey £104 £100.