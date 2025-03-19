Sharp trade for sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes selling to £300
Heavy lambs (over 25kg)
P McDermott £169/34kg (497ppk) S Venney £160.50/31.5kg (509ppk) L Keys £160/30kg (533ppk) £160/28.5kg (561ppk) W Allen £157.50/32.4kg (486ppk) £157/30.8kg (509ppk) J Kelly £156.50/25.3kg (618ppk) £155/25.3kg (612ppk) P Cassidy £156.50/27.4kg (571ppk) J Keenan £155.50/29.3kg (530ppk) P McDermott £155/28.7kg (540ppk) G Lecky £152/28kg (542ppk) T McLaughlin £150/30kg (500ppk) O Keenan £149/25kg (596ppk) O Coyle £148/25.7kg (575ppk) J Kelly £146.50/25.6kg (572ppk) and S Venney £150/25kg (600ppk).
Midweight lambs (22kg-25kg)
S Robinson £152/24.6kg (617ppk) £147/23.6kg (622ppk) R Cluff £150.50/23.9kg (629ppk) D McLaren £147.50/24kg (614ppk) B Ward £146.50/24.3kg (602ppk) A Devine £146/24kg (608ppk) O Keenan £144.50/24.3kg (594ppk) £137.50/22.3kg (616ppk) A Gillis £140/23.6kg (593ppk) J Mitchell £138.50/23.6kg (586ppk) D Beattie £137/22.3kg (614ppk) and T Armstrong £136.50/22kg (620ppk).
Lighter lambs (under 22kg)
J Keenan £136/21.3kg (638ppk) J Mitchell £133/21kg (633ppk) S Venney £132/21.5kg (614ppk) T Armstrong £130/20.8kg (625ppk) £128.50/19.9kg (645ppk) W Ferguson £129/20.2kg (638ppk) W Hughes £128/19.6kg (653ppk) K McBride £127/19.4kg (654ppk) T Coyle £125.50/20.2kg (621ppk) and F Clarke £124/20.7kg (599ppk).
Fat ewes
S Venney £300 £264 £250 J Elliott £280 £230 D Beattie £264 K McAdoo £260 G Quinn £250 G Boyd £232 G Lecky £232 S McCulla £230 J Keenan £230 £200 Calgagh Farms £230 W Moore £228 C Frazer £220 G Hamilton £216 A McMullan £200 S Doyle £200 £195 R Wilson £200 L Bowden £200 C Coyle £184 S Rankin £180 D McShane £180 D Beattie £174 G Boyd £170 and G Hamilton £168.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.