Sharp trade for sheep at Saintfield Mart sale, ewes selling to £215
Lambs sold to £165.
Ewes sold to £215.
Lambs - Lisburn producer 3 Texel 28kg £165, Comber producer Hampshire 30kg £163, Crossgar producer 2 Texel 27kg £154, Crossgar producer 3 Texel 25kg £152.50, Ballynahinch producer 2 Texel 27kg £152.50, Newtownards producer 8 Texel 24kg £150, Lisburn producer 20 Texel 24.5kg £150, Lisburn producer 19 Texel 24kg £148.50, Ballynahinch producer Suffolk 25kg £148, Ballywalter producer 12 Texel 23kg £142, Ballykinlar producer 3 Texel 23kg £139, Comber producer 9 Texel 23kg £139, Lisburn producer 7 Texel 22.5kg £137.50, Comber producer 29 Texel 22.5kg £137, Downpatrick producer 13 Charollais 22kg £136, Lisburn producer 12 Texel 22kg £135, Bangor producer 6 Texel 22kg £135, Lisburn producer 5 Texel 22kg £134.50, Lisburn producer 12 Texel 22kg £134, Ballynahinch producer 5 Texel 21kg £133, Bangor producer 4 Texel 20kg £130, Ballynahinch producer 15 Texel 21kg £130, Ballynahinch producer 14 Suffolk 21kg £130, Moira producer 16 Texel 20kg £129, Killinchy producer 18 Texel 20kg £129, Belfast producer 2 Texel 20kg £128, Ballynahinch producer 15 Texel 19.5kg £127.50, Ballynahinch producer 4 Charollais 20kg £127, Ballygowan producer 19 Texel 19kg £125.50, Bangor producer 18 Texel 19kg £124, Downpatrick producer 22 Charollais 18kg £118, Ballynahinch producer 11 Suffolk 18kg £117, Downpatrick producer 15 Texel 16kg £116 and Groomsport producer 13 Texel 16kg £115.
Ewes - Bangor producer 2 Texel £215, Lisburn producer Texel £205, Comber producer 3 Texel £196, Ardglass producer 10 Texel £193, Downpatrick producer 4 Texel £176, Killinchy producer 8 Suffolk £164, Ballynahinch producer 5 Suffolk £158, Saintfield producer 4 Suffolk £150, Crumlin producer 8 Suffolk £144 and Ballynahinch producer 4 Mule £130.
Great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s cattle sale at Saintfield Mart which sold to a flying trade.
A lot of quality cattle on offer
Fat cattle: 120 fats sold to £2260 for a 790kg Limousin bullock, £286 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1919 for a 810kg Limousin, £237 per 100kg.
Friesian cows sold to £1385 for a 850kg, £163 per 100kg.
Leading prices; Ballygowan producer Limousin bullocks 790kg £286 £2260, 790kg £272 £2148, 680kg £310 £2108, Banbridge producer Limousin cow 810kg £237 £1919, Downpatrick producer Hereford/Aberdeen Angus 650kg £294 £1911, 690kg £268 £1850, 670kg £271 £1815, 630kg £271 £1707, Carryduff producer Limousin cows 710kg £240 £1704, 750kg £216 £1620, Comber producer Friesian cow 850kg £163 £1385, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 830kg £158 £1341, 700kg £166 £1162, Carryduff producer Friesian heifer 590kg £226 £1333, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 670kg £176 £1179, 740kg £158 £1169, 670kg £169 £1132 and Saintfield producer Friesian cows 650kg £179 £1163, 710kg £152 £1079.
Bullocks: 105 sold to £1930 for a 620kg Charolais (312ppk).
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais 620kg £1930, 620kg £1900, 570kg £1760, 580kg £1760, 590kg £1760, 540kg £1680, Carryduff producer Charolais 570kg £1780, 520kg £1690, Comber producer Limousins 600kg £1870, 570kg £1780, Greyabbey producer Limousins 540kg £1700, 400kg £1440, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1640, 500kg £1620, 500kg £1560, 480kg £1510, Killinchy producer Limousins 470kg £1550, 450kg £1510, 450kg £1490, Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1490, 440kg £1440.
Heifers: 75 sold to £1860 for a 600kg Charolais (312ppk).
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 600kg £1860, 570kg £1760, 550kg £1690, 560kg £1650, 520kg £1570, Killyleagh producer Limousins 620kg £1840, 510kg £1610, 510kg £1590, 500kg £1580, 470kg £1460, Ballygowan producer Limousins 590kg £1670, 500kg £1520 and Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1640, 520kg £1570, 460kg £1400.
Dropped calves: Sold to £390 for a Limousin bull and £340 for a Limousin heifer.
