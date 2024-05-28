Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be a gap in supply of the EAE (Enzootic Abortion of Ewes) vaccine, Cevac Chlamydia, during the months of June to August, due to a vaccine batch failure in the manufacturing process it has been confirmed.

Ceva Animal Health, the manufacturer of the EAE vaccine, said it understands the significance of vaccinations in maintaining the health and welfare of livestock and the company deeply regrets any inconvenience caused to its valued sheep farmers during this period.

The company’s primary goal has “always been to ensure a stable and sufficient supply of vaccines” and it is “working tirelessly” to resolve this challenge.

Commenting on the vaccine supply challenge, Roy Geary, regional director for Northern Europe (including the UK) at Ceva Animal Health, said: “The manufacturing of vaccines is a complex process that involves stringent quality control measures and adherence to regulatory guidelines.

“Unfortunately, the anticipated vaccine batch has failed to meet the quality expected to be suitable for release, which has temporarily affected the ability to meet the demands of the UK sheep market within the main seasonal vaccination period for EAE. As a responsible provider, we are actively addressing these issues to minimise the impact on customers.

“In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, we have implemented comprehensive contingency plans to optimise the manufacturing and distribution process.

“Our dedicated team is working closely with our partners to resolve the challenges and restore normal supply levels as soon as possible. The vaccine challenge is being treated with the utmost urgency, and we are actively exploring alternative options to speed up the supply chain for future batches of the vaccine.”

He continued: “We anticipate that the issue in supply will be resolved, with some stock potentially available later in the season, however we recognise that for some farmers the supply will arrive too late for them to use.

“We encourage all farmers to consult their vet and explore alternative means of safeguarding the health of their flocks during this period. We recommend implementing robust biosecurity measures and adhering to existing vaccination protocols for other preventable diseases to ensure the overall wellbeing of livestock.

“We will provide vet practices and the wider industry with regular updates as we progress toward a resolution and return to normal supply levels.”