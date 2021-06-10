Springing cows selling to £1210 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to one month old.

Topped to £485 for Belgian Blue heifer calf for a Rathfriland farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1015 for a 464k Aberdeen Angus bullock from Katesbridge farmer.

Bullocks topped at £1300 for 596k Limousin.

Fat cows topped £1250 for 814k Shorthorn.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Dundrum farmer Montbeliarde at £430, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £430, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £425, Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £370, Dundrum farmer Aberdeen Angus £365, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn £350, Shorthorn £340 and Dundrum farmer Montbeliarde £340.

Heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £485 x 4, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £435, Balltroney farmer Limousin at £320, Banbridge farmer: Belgian Blue at £300, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290 and Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £270.

Weanling male calves

Katesbridge farmer Charolais 336k at £875 (261ppk), Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 336k at £840 (250ppk), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 364k at £905 (249ppk) Limousin 342k at £845 (247), Charolais 386k at £950 (246), Charolais 416k at £1000 (241), Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 248k at £590 (238ppk), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 408k at £970 (237ppk), Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 278k at £655 (236ppk), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 388k at £895 (231ppk) and Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 464k at £1015, Charolais 416k at £1000, Charolais 408k at £970, Charolais 386k at £950, Simmental 442k at £950, Charolais 364k at £905, Charolais 388k at £895, Charolais 336k at £875.

Weanling heifer calves

Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 320k at £760 (238ppk), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 374k at £790 (212ppk), Kilcoo farmer Aberdeen Angus 366k at £645 (192ppk), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 374k at £790, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 320k at £760 and Kilcoo farmer Aberdeen Angus 366k at £645.

Fat cows

Ballyroney farmer Friesian 652k at £1010 (155), Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 814k at £1250 (154), Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 540k at £710 (131), Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 696k at £900 (130), Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 814k at £1250, Ballyroney farmer Friesian 652k at £1010, Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 696k at £900 and Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 540k at £710.

Cows and calves

Downpatrick farmer Hereford cow £1210 and Dromore farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine cow and Simmental calf £94.

Breeding bulls

Ballyroney farmer Limousin £1540 and Banbridge farmer Hereford £1440, Hereford £1370.

Bullocks

Katesbridge farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 476k at £1090 (229ppk), Limousin 596k at £1300 (218), Aberdeen Angus 584k at £1270 (217), Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1270 (211), Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 482k at £1000 (208ppk), Ballyward farmer Hereford 536k at £1110 (207ppk), Hereford 574k at £1170 (204), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 570k at £1160 (203ppk), Limousin 538k at £538 (199); Ballyward farmer Hereford 586k at £1165 (199ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 596k at £1300, Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1270, Aberdeen Angus 584k at £1270, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 656k at £1180, Ballyward farmer Hereford 574k at £1170, Hereford 586k at £1165, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 570k at £1160 and Ballyward farmer Hereford 536k at £1110, Katesbridge farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 476k at £1090, Limousin 538k at £1070.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and all stock sold to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Ballyroney farmer topped the sale at £5.75 a kilo for 20kg at £115.

Fat ewes topped at £170 for a Texel ewe from a Armagh farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £140 each.

Light lambs

Downpatrick farmer 20.4k at £116, Ballyroney farmer: 20k at £115 and Downpatrick farmer: 19.7k at £113.

Spring lambs

Ballyroney farmer 27k at £132, Katesbridge farmer 24.4k at £127, Castlewellan farmer 24.2k at £125, Hilltown farmer 31k at £125, Castlewellan farmer 24k at £125, Castlewellan farmer 21.9k at £125, Glenanne farmer 23.8k at £125, 23.2 at £124, Poyntzpass farmer 22.5k at £123 and Downpatrick farmer 22.7k at £122.

Fat ewes

Armagh farmer: £170, Castlewellan farmer: £164, Rathfriland farmer: £163, Cabra farmer: £147, Ballyward farmer: £146, Portadown farmer: £140, Dromara farmer: £136, Armagh farmer £136, Attical farmer £136 and Newry farmer £133.

Fat rams

Dungannon farmer £173, Dromara farmer £144 and Dungannon farmer £139.

Ewes and lambs

Dromara farmer £265, £175 and £170.

