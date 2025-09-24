Steady trade at Saintfield Mart sheep sale, ewes selling to £200
Lambs sold to £160.
Ewes sold to £200.
Lambs - Castlewellan 5 Texel 25kg £160, Dromore 4 Texel 26kg £158, Ballynahinch 2 Texel 26kg £150, Comber 11 Texel 26kg £150, Lisburn 5 Texel 27kg £150, Ballykinlar Texel 27kg £250, Moira 6 Texel 25kg £147, Newtownards 2 Texel 24kg £145, Clough 11 Charolais 24kg £143, Ballynahinch 11 Suffolk 25kg £142, Lisburn 19 Texel 25kg £141, Portaferry 24 Texel 23kg £140, Downpatrick 18 Texel 24kg £140, Comber 14 Texel 24kg £140, Newtownards 13 Texel 24kg £140, Ballynahinch 10 Charolais 24kg £139, Ballynahinch 8 Texel 24kg £138.50, Comber 21 Texel 24kg £138, Lisburn 24 Texel 23kg £137.50, Hollywood 3 Charolais 23kg £137.50, Killinchy 14 Charolais 23kg £137, Ballygowan 11 Texel 24kg £137, Dromore 15 Texel 24kg £137, Ballyhalbert 16 Texel 22kg £135, Comber 23 Texel 23kg £135, Saintfield 14 Charolais 23kg £135, Killinchy 15 Texel 23kg £135, Downpatrick 22 Charolais 23kg £135, Ballygowan 26 Charolais 23kg £134, Ballynahinch 12 Texel 22kg £133, Comber 18 Texel 22kg £132, Comber 15 Texel 20kg £131, Downpatrick 17 Texel 21kg £131, Downpatrick 14 Charolais 20kg £130, Comber 15 Texel 21kg £130, Downpatrick 22 Texel 21kg £130, Comber 20 Texel 22kg £130, Comber 7 Charolais 20kg £129, Ballykeel 6 Texel 22kg £129, Portaferry 20 Texel 20kg £128, Lisburn 19 Texel 21kg £128, Downpatrick 16 Texel 21kg £128, Dromore 33 Texel 19kg £127, Comber 19 Charolais 19kg £127, Dromore 20 Texel 19kg £126, Hillsborough 12 Charolais 18kg £122, Donaghadee 10 Texel 19kg £122, Downpatrick 15 Charolais 18kg £121, Lisburn 12 Texel 18kg £120, Comber 16 Texel 19kg £120, Killinchy 14 Texel 18kg £119, Downpatrick 21 Texel 19kg £119, Comber 16 Texel 17kg £118 and Killinchy 7 Charolais 16kg £117.
Ewes - Cloughey Texels, 2 £200, Comber 3 Texel £192, Lisburn Texel £190, Downpatrick 4 Suffolk £185, Killinchy 2 Texel £182, Killinchy 5 Suffolk £180, Lisburn 9 Texel £178, Comber 3 Suffolk £175, 9 Suffolk £164, Downpatrick 7 Suffolk £168, Ballynahinch 4 Suffolk £168, Downpatrick 10 Suffolk £165 and Comber 8 Suffolk £160.