Store lambs keenly sought after at Armoy Mart
Store lambs were also keenly sought after.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Felix Mullan, Portrush, 30kgs £159. Lagan Farms, Garvagh, 26kgs £152. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 30kgs £156. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £155. John McCormick, Armoy, 27kgs £153. Jake Hamilton, Glenarm, 26kgs £150. G McEldowney, Draperstown, Blackface, 30kgs £149. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 30kgs £154. P and F O’Kane, Garvagh, 25kgs £150. Ballycastle farmer, 27kgs £155.
Store lambs
Pat McGarry, Loughguile, 10, £129. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 5 Crossbreds £115. Robert Martin, Dunloy, 18 Texel, £125. J Lamont, Ballymoney, 8 Texel, £95.00. D McCormick, Ballycastle, 5 Suffolk, £95.00. Pat McGarry, Loughguile, 16 £104.
Fat ewes
David Thompson, Bushmills, Texel, £290. B McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk, £242. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Suffolk, £210. Bushmills farmer, Suffolk, £240. David Anderson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £234. Tom Mulholland, Ballyvoy, Texel, £198. T Hanna, Loughguile, Crossbreds £184. R and J McGill, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £162. D Anderson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £192. Gordon McConaghie, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £162. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £170. Brian Mullan, Ballymoney, Texel, £182. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Suffolk, £190. D Thompson, Bushmills, Crossbreds £186. Jake Hamilton, Glenarm, Crossbreds £178. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Suffolk, £188.
