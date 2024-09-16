Launching Sperrins Walking are Cllr Sean Clarke, Chair of the Sperrins Partnership, Mairead McCallion, walking guide, Joe Mahon, presenter and broadcaster, and Mark Strong, Coast & Countryside Officer.

SPERRINS Walking is back with a programme of walks taking place across Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in September, October and March.

Developed and delivered by The Sperrins Partnership and outdoor experts Far and Wild, Sperrins Walking is designed to appeal to a broad range of walkers to enjoy the beautiful landscape as well as promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Participants will enjoy discovering a destination filled with unique experiences and a great choice of walks ranging from moderate ability to more demanding longer walks. Experienced guides will lead small walking groups to uncover the stories, history, environment and heritage of this unique landscape.

Sperrins Walking Programme 2024/2025 dates are:

Mid Ulster District Council Walking Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, September 28-29: Moderate walk taking in the Neolithic era from Ballinasolus through Davagh Forest. A more challenging walk in Moneynenagh (Bog of Wonder) through the middle of the Sperrins. On Sunday enjoy a moderate walk taking in Lough Beg overlooking Church Island.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Walking Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13: Enjoy a challenging walk in Banagher Glen and forest on the Saturday, followed by a challenging walk over Mullaghaneany, the borough’s highest point, on the Sunday. Each walk to accommodate maximuim of 20 participants with light refreshments included.

Derry City & Strabane District Council Walking Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, March 1-2: Themed walk per day; two moderate walks Saturday (Sperrins) and Sunday (Killeter), 30 people per walk. Featuring a local community celebration at each event.

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council Walking Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, March 22-23: one moderate and one challenging walk for max of 30 people per walk on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cllr Sean Clarke, Chair of The Sperrins Partnership, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of Sperrins Walking. Over the past three years all four councils that make up the Sperrins Partnership have watched the programme grow and develop in popularity with walkers of all abilities.

“Once again they’ve all come together to deliver a range of walks to enjoy throughout the beautiful Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) while also promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. With stunning scenery and expert and experience guides, these walks are not to be missed.”

Lorcan McBride, Sperrins Walking guide, added: “With our expert walking guides on hand, the walks will delight and engage everyone who takes part in the experience.

“This year’s programme, once again, features walks suited to those with moderate ability to those who like a walking challenge. The walks will traverse across the Sperrins uncovering the majestic landscape, the unique environment and the rich history and heritage of the area."

For further information on the Sperrins Walking programme and to book your place visit https://farandwild.org/land/ or https://sperrinspartnershipproject.com/sperrins-walking/