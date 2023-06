This week suckler cows and calves sold to £2000 for a heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf with another Aberdeen Angus heifer with bull calf selling to £1600.

Store and weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 540kg Aberdeen Angus with a 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160, 400kg Charolais to £1040 and a 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £950.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £770 for a 360kg Limousin with a 275kg Charolais to £720.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer £2000 for heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf and £1600 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus bull calf.

Store and weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200, 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160, 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110, 400kg Charolais to £1040, and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £905 and 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. Lisnaskea producer 265kg Charolais to £700.

Weanling steers and bulls

Fivemiletown producer 360kg Limousin to £770 and 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £555. Lisnaskea producer 275kg Charolais to £720 and 280kg Charolais to £680.

Advertisement

Advertisement