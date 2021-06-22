Suckler cows and calves selling to £2200 at Clogher Mart
712 cattle presented for sale at Clogher Mart on Saturday 19th June sold to an exceptional demand in all sections.
In the fatstock ring 248 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef cows selling to a high of £2238.60 for a 910kg Charolais to £246 this was followed by an 810kg Charolais to £238 totalling £1927.80.
Cow heifers topped £1775 for a 710kg Belgian Blue to £250 followed by an 800kg Limousin to £225 totalling £1800.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £139 for a 690kg totalling £959.10.
Fat bulls sold to £2087.50 for a 1250kg Charolais to £167 rising to £186 per 100kg for an 890kg Belgian Blue to £1655.40.
Fat steers sold to £240 for a 600kg Charolais.
Fat heifers sold to £236 for a 630kg Charolais.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1930 for a 835kg Limousin (£231) and £1820 for a 710kg Limousin (£256) forward lots sold to £1460 for a 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£256).
Med weights sold to £1300 for a 500kg Charolais (£260) selling to £272 per 100kg for a 460kg Limousin to £1250.
Heavy heifers sold to £1750 for a 730kg Charolais (£240) reaching £245 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1580.
Forward lots sold to £249 per 100kg for a 595kg Limousin to £1480.
Med weights sold to £1170 for a 480kg Limousin (£233) reaching £277 per 100kg for a 400kg Charolais to £1110.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to a top of £1170 for a 595kg Hereford rising to £321 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1060.
Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 475kg Limousin (£236) rising to £283 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £920.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2200, £1900 and £1800.
Incalf heifers sold to £1300.
Dairy cows sold to £1670, £1650 and £1640.
Breeding bulls sold to £2010 and £1930 for Charolais and £1820 for Limousin.
Dropped calves bulls sold to £490 and £480 for Limousins.
Heifer calves sold to £385 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps sold to £800 and £790 for Charolais.
Female lumps sold to £770 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Carrickmore producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £250 (£1775) Armagh producer 910kg Charolais to £246 (£2238.60) Ballygawley producer 810kg Charolais to £238 (£1927.80) Castlederg producer 800kg Limousin to £225 (£1800)and 730kg Parthenais to £206 (£1503.80) Dromore producer 610kg Limousin to £212 (£1272) Fivemiletown producer 610kg Limousin to £211 (£1287.10) 670kg Charolais to £209 (£1400.30) and 550kg Belgian Blue to £206 (£1133) Kilkeel producer 720kg Limousin to £211 (£1519.20) and 650kg Simmental to £201 (£1306.50) Magheraveely producer 790kg Limousin to £208 (£1643.20) Sixmilecross producer 730kg Limousin to £208 (£1518.40) Augher producer 700kg Limousin to £203 (£1421) Armagh producer 700kg Limousin to £200 (£1400) Trillick producer 760kg Charolais to £200 (£1520) Dungannon producer 900kg Charolais to £196 (£1764) Belcoo producer 680kg Limousin to £196 (£1332.80) Pomeroy producer 720kg Limousin to £194 (£1396.80) and a 760kg Limousin to £192 (£1459.20) and Cookstown producer 770kg Simmental to £190 (£1463).
Other quality lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £130 to £168 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian c sold from £127 to £139 per 100kg.
Plainer lots sold from £100 to £124 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £74 to £98 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Fivemiletown producer 890kg Belgian Blue to £186 (£1655.40) Dungannon producer 1250kg Charolais to £167 (£2087.50) and Trillick producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £146 (£861.40).
Fat steers
Dungannon producer 600kg Charolais to £240, 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £227, 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £220, and 540kg Hereford to £218. Derrylin producer 670kg Charolais to £226, 700kg Limousin to £216, and 660kg Charolais to £205. Castlederg producer 540kg Simmental to £206, Trillick producer 650kg Charolais to £192. Strabane producer 640kg Charolais to £190. Armagh producer 570kg Charolais to £190.
Fat heifers
Dungannon producer 630kg Charolais to £236. Castlederg producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £230. Enniskillen producer 470kg Limousin to £230. Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £224 and 590kg Limousin to £220. Dungfannon producer 680kg Charolais to £220 and 570kg Charolais to £217. Clogher producer 570kg Limousin to £214. Fermanagh producer 710kg Simmental to £210, 670kg Limousin to £208, and 640kg L;im. To £204. Dungannon producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £200. Sixmilecross producer 600kg Charolais to £199. Armagh producer 590kg Hereford to £194. Augher producer 580kg Simmental to £192.
Store bullocks (100 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1930 for a 835kg Limousin (£231) and a 710kg Limousin to £1820 (£256) for R Cairns Dromara. M Donnelly Loughgall sold a 680kg Limousin to £1720 (£253) 650kg Au. To £1640 (£248) 665kg Limousin to £1630 (£245) 655kg Limousin to £1490 (£227) and 660kg Limousin to £1480 (£224) P J Martin Lisnaskea 680kg Charolais to £1710 (£251) M Mallon Dungannon 725kg Charolais to £1680 (£232) and 700kg Limousin to £1650 (£236) S Hoines Dungannon 690kg Limousin to £1630 (£236) 620kg Limousin to £1540 (£248) and 625kg Limousin to £1490 (£238) G McCaffery Derrylin 705kg Limousin to £1630 (£231) Dungannon producer 760kg Charolais to £1620 (£213) and 735kg Charolais top £1610 (£219) A N Weir Dungannon 775kg Hereford to £1570 (£202) and Armagh producer 615kg Charolais to £1510 (£245).
Forward lots sold S Hoines Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1470 (£253) and Lisburn producer 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1460 (£256)
Med weights steers 380kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with a Lisburn producer selling a 500kg Charolais to £1300 (£260) 480kg Limousin to £1260 (£262) 485kg Limousin to £1250 (£256) and a 460kg Limousin to £1250 (£272) Armagh producer 500kg Limousin to £1260 (£252) I T Allen Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1210 (£242) and 480kg Limousin to £1090 (£227) Derrylin producer 490kg Charolais to £1200 (£245) Roly Domer Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1200 (£247) V Armstrong Lisnaskea 445kg Charolais to £1140 (£256) 490kg Charolais to £1140 (£232) 435kg Charolais to £1130 (£260) 450kg Charolais to £1100 (£244) and 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) P Quigley Bellanaleck 500kg Charolais to £1100 (£220) R Brownlee Moy 485kg Simmental to £1030 (£212) and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 (£222) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 465kg Hereford to £990 (£213) K McParland Newry 480kg Charolais to £970 (£202) and T J Donnelly Coalisland 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £940 (£229).
Store heifers (80 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1750 for a 730kg Charolais (£240) 710kg Charolais to £1690 (£238) and 685kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1600 (£233) for C Livingstone Benburb. S Morrison Newmills sold a 670kg Limousin to £1580 (£236) and a 645kg Limousin to £1580 (£245) S Keys Clogher 740kg Limousin to £1540 (£208) P J Martin Lisnaskea 625kg Limousin to £1500 (£240) and 620kg Charolais to £1400 (£226) D Foster Derrylin 630kg Charolais to £1500 (£238) K McGovern Belleek 685kg Limousin to £1460 (£213) and 685kg Charolais to £1460 (£213) A Meegan Eskra 630kg Charolais to £1420 (£225) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 645kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1390 (£215) Sixmilecross producer 625kg Simmental to £1380 (£221) N McNamee Sixmilecross 630kg Charolais to £1370 (£217) Forward Lots sold to £1480 for a 595kg Limousin to £1480 (£249) for J Wigham Fivemiletown. Sixmilecross producer 580kg Charolais to £1410 (£243) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 565kg Limousin to £1400 (£248) and D Foster Derrylin 590kg Limousin to £1390 (£235) and 560kg Limousin to £1370 (£244).
Med weights stores 365kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with M McMahon Brookeborough selling a 480kg Limousin to £1170 (£233) M Watson Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £1100 (£247) and 380kg Charolais to £1010 (£266) J McGrath Dromore 475kg Charolais to £1100 (£231) C O Hagan Eskra 470kg Limousin to £1070 (£227) Roly Domer Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1110 (£277) 400kg Limousin to £1060 (£265) 395kg Limousin to £1050 (£266) and 440kg Charolais to £1040 (£236) C Devlin Sixmilecross 395kg Limousin to £1020 (£258) J J O Reilly Newtownbutler 465kg Charolais to £980. R McKean Strabane 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £980, 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. J Wigham Fivemiletown 405kg Belgian Blue to £950. Kesh producer 365kg Limousin to £930.
Weanlings (100 lots)
A good seasonal entry sold to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to a top of £1170 for a 590kg Hereford (£198) and a 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£208) to G Black Ballygawley. J P McBride Plumbridge sold a 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) 330kg Charolais to £1060 (£321) 395kg Charolais to £1050 (£266) 380kg Charolais to £1040 (£273) and a 350kg Charolais to £1020 (£291) H Robertson Fivemiletown 375kg Charolais to £1060 (£282) 410kg Charolais to £1040 (£253) and 370kg Charolais to £1030 (£278) S McConnell Clogher 370kg Charolais to £960, 340kg Charolais to £940, and 330kg Charolais to £900. A Quigley Macken 370kg Limousin to £950. P Hughes Carrickmore 425kg Charolais to £950. L Watt Keady 465kg Belgian Blue to £930. K McMahon Pomeroy 345kg Limousin to £900. P Donnelly Fintona 390kg Limousin to £880. M E McElvogue Galbally 410kg Limousin to £880.
Weanling heifers
R D Kennedy Tassagh 475kg Limousin to £1120 (£236) D McBrien Lisnaskea 540kg Limousin to £1000 (£185) T McMahon Clogher 435kg Shorthorn beef to £960 (£220) and 410kg Simmental to £920. P Donnelly Fintona 380kg Limousin to £950 J P McBride Plumbridge 380kg Charolais to £940, 325kg Charolais to £920 (£283) 370kg Charolais to £920, 365kg Limousin to £910, 355kg Charolais to £900, 340kg Charolais to £900, 390kg Charolais to £900, 355kg Charolais to £900, 315kg Charolais to £860, 395kg Charolais to £830 and 340kg Charolais to £830. S Crawford Maguiresbridge 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Boa Island producer 330kg Limousin to £840, 340kg Charolais to £780, and 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £750. Altmore Development Ltd. Pomeroy 335kg Limousin to £760.
Dairy cows and heifers
A steady demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £1670, £1650, £1640 and £1500. Others sold from £1160.
Breeding bulls
Derrylin producer £2010 for Charolais. Carrickmore £1900 for Charolais. Augher producer £1800 for Limousin.
Suckler cows and calves (46 lots)
A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Killylea producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £2200. A Fintona producer sold heifers with bull calves to £1930 and £1820. Dungannon producer £1600 and £1580 for heifers with bull calves and £1360 for heifer with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1570 and £1300 for heifers with bull calves. Ballygawley producer £1550 for 2016 Cow with bull calf. Galbally producer £1400 for heifer with bull calf. Derrylin producer £1250 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with bull calf. A selection of Limousin bred heifers due September to AI Limousin bull sold £1260, £1210, 1150, £1070, £1020 and £1000 to a Maguiresbridge producer. A Benburb producer sold a Belgian Blue bred heifer due November to £1300.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (120 lots)
A strong demand in this section with bull calves selling to £490 and £480 for Limousins to an Augher producer. Trillick producer £430 and £400 for Charolais. Brookeborough producer £405 for Charolais; Fivemiletown producer £380 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £280 for Simmental; Lisnaskea producer £375 for Charolais; Derrylin producer £350 for Limousin; Aghalane producer £345 for Belgian Blue Ballygawley producer £320 for Belgian Blue and Omagh producer £320 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
Omagh producer £385 for Belgian Blue; Brookeborough producer £365 for Charolais; Trillick producer £350 and £345 for Charolais. Lisnaskea producer £325 and £320 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £320 £310 and £300 for Limousins and Clogher producer £300, £290, £285 and £270 for Limousins.
Reared male lumps
Augher producer £800, £790, £600 for Limousins; Newtownbutler producer £790 and £685 for Charolais. Augher producer £600 for Charolais £590 for Limousin £520 and £500 for Hereford and Dromore producer £495 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps
Augher producer £770 for Charolais and £605 for Shorthorn beef Dungannon producer £715 for Charolais; Newtownbutler producer £620 for Charolais Castlecaufield producer £590 and £520 for Hereford; Augher producer £570 and £540 for Limousins; Augher producer £550 for Simmental and £545 for Charolais Dungannon producer £530 for Shorthorn; Dungannon producer £500 for Shorthorn and Strabane producer £490, £460, and £435 for Limousins.