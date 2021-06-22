Suckler cows and calves selling to £2200 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring 248 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef cows selling to a high of £2238.60 for a 910kg Charolais to £246 this was followed by an 810kg Charolais to £238 totalling £1927.80.

Cow heifers topped £1775 for a 710kg Belgian Blue to £250 followed by an 800kg Limousin to £225 totalling £1800.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £139 for a 690kg totalling £959.10.

Fat bulls sold to £2087.50 for a 1250kg Charolais to £167 rising to £186 per 100kg for an 890kg Belgian Blue to £1655.40.

Fat steers sold to £240 for a 600kg Charolais.

Fat heifers sold to £236 for a 630kg Charolais.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1930 for a 835kg Limousin (£231) and £1820 for a 710kg Limousin (£256) forward lots sold to £1460 for a 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£256).

Med weights sold to £1300 for a 500kg Charolais (£260) selling to £272 per 100kg for a 460kg Limousin to £1250.

Heavy heifers sold to £1750 for a 730kg Charolais (£240) reaching £245 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1580.

Forward lots sold to £249 per 100kg for a 595kg Limousin to £1480.

Med weights sold to £1170 for a 480kg Limousin (£233) reaching £277 per 100kg for a 400kg Charolais to £1110.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to a top of £1170 for a 595kg Hereford rising to £321 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1060.

Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 475kg Limousin (£236) rising to £283 per 100kg for a 325kg Charolais to £920.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2200, £1900 and £1800.

Incalf heifers sold to £1300.

Dairy cows sold to £1670, £1650 and £1640.

Breeding bulls sold to £2010 and £1930 for Charolais and £1820 for Limousin.

Dropped calves bulls sold to £490 and £480 for Limousins.

Heifer calves sold to £385 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps sold to £800 and £790 for Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £770 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Carrickmore producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £250 (£1775) Armagh producer 910kg Charolais to £246 (£2238.60) Ballygawley producer 810kg Charolais to £238 (£1927.80) Castlederg producer 800kg Limousin to £225 (£1800)and 730kg Parthenais to £206 (£1503.80) Dromore producer 610kg Limousin to £212 (£1272) Fivemiletown producer 610kg Limousin to £211 (£1287.10) 670kg Charolais to £209 (£1400.30) and 550kg Belgian Blue to £206 (£1133) Kilkeel producer 720kg Limousin to £211 (£1519.20) and 650kg Simmental to £201 (£1306.50) Magheraveely producer 790kg Limousin to £208 (£1643.20) Sixmilecross producer 730kg Limousin to £208 (£1518.40) Augher producer 700kg Limousin to £203 (£1421) Armagh producer 700kg Limousin to £200 (£1400) Trillick producer 760kg Charolais to £200 (£1520) Dungannon producer 900kg Charolais to £196 (£1764) Belcoo producer 680kg Limousin to £196 (£1332.80) Pomeroy producer 720kg Limousin to £194 (£1396.80) and a 760kg Limousin to £192 (£1459.20) and Cookstown producer 770kg Simmental to £190 (£1463).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £130 to £168 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian c sold from £127 to £139 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £124 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £74 to £98 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Fivemiletown producer 890kg Belgian Blue to £186 (£1655.40) Dungannon producer 1250kg Charolais to £167 (£2087.50) and Trillick producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £146 (£861.40).

Fat steers

Dungannon producer 600kg Charolais to £240, 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £227, 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £220, and 540kg Hereford to £218. Derrylin producer 670kg Charolais to £226, 700kg Limousin to £216, and 660kg Charolais to £205. Castlederg producer 540kg Simmental to £206, Trillick producer 650kg Charolais to £192. Strabane producer 640kg Charolais to £190. Armagh producer 570kg Charolais to £190.

Fat heifers

Dungannon producer 630kg Charolais to £236. Castlederg producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £230. Enniskillen producer 470kg Limousin to £230. Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £224 and 590kg Limousin to £220. Dungfannon producer 680kg Charolais to £220 and 570kg Charolais to £217. Clogher producer 570kg Limousin to £214. Fermanagh producer 710kg Simmental to £210, 670kg Limousin to £208, and 640kg L;im. To £204. Dungannon producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £200. Sixmilecross producer 600kg Charolais to £199. Armagh producer 590kg Hereford to £194. Augher producer 580kg Simmental to £192.

Store bullocks (100 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1930 for a 835kg Limousin (£231) and a 710kg Limousin to £1820 (£256) for R Cairns Dromara. M Donnelly Loughgall sold a 680kg Limousin to £1720 (£253) 650kg Au. To £1640 (£248) 665kg Limousin to £1630 (£245) 655kg Limousin to £1490 (£227) and 660kg Limousin to £1480 (£224) P J Martin Lisnaskea 680kg Charolais to £1710 (£251) M Mallon Dungannon 725kg Charolais to £1680 (£232) and 700kg Limousin to £1650 (£236) S Hoines Dungannon 690kg Limousin to £1630 (£236) 620kg Limousin to £1540 (£248) and 625kg Limousin to £1490 (£238) G McCaffery Derrylin 705kg Limousin to £1630 (£231) Dungannon producer 760kg Charolais to £1620 (£213) and 735kg Charolais top £1610 (£219) A N Weir Dungannon 775kg Hereford to £1570 (£202) and Armagh producer 615kg Charolais to £1510 (£245).

Forward lots sold S Hoines Dungannon 580kg Limousin to £1470 (£253) and Lisburn producer 570kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1460 (£256)

Med weights steers 380kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with a Lisburn producer selling a 500kg Charolais to £1300 (£260) 480kg Limousin to £1260 (£262) 485kg Limousin to £1250 (£256) and a 460kg Limousin to £1250 (£272) Armagh producer 500kg Limousin to £1260 (£252) I T Allen Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1210 (£242) and 480kg Limousin to £1090 (£227) Derrylin producer 490kg Charolais to £1200 (£245) Roly Domer Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1200 (£247) V Armstrong Lisnaskea 445kg Charolais to £1140 (£256) 490kg Charolais to £1140 (£232) 435kg Charolais to £1130 (£260) 450kg Charolais to £1100 (£244) and 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) P Quigley Bellanaleck 500kg Charolais to £1100 (£220) R Brownlee Moy 485kg Simmental to £1030 (£212) and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 (£222) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 465kg Hereford to £990 (£213) K McParland Newry 480kg Charolais to £970 (£202) and T J Donnelly Coalisland 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £940 (£229).

Store heifers (80 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1750 for a 730kg Charolais (£240) 710kg Charolais to £1690 (£238) and 685kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1600 (£233) for C Livingstone Benburb. S Morrison Newmills sold a 670kg Limousin to £1580 (£236) and a 645kg Limousin to £1580 (£245) S Keys Clogher 740kg Limousin to £1540 (£208) P J Martin Lisnaskea 625kg Limousin to £1500 (£240) and 620kg Charolais to £1400 (£226) D Foster Derrylin 630kg Charolais to £1500 (£238) K McGovern Belleek 685kg Limousin to £1460 (£213) and 685kg Charolais to £1460 (£213) A Meegan Eskra 630kg Charolais to £1420 (£225) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 645kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1390 (£215) Sixmilecross producer 625kg Simmental to £1380 (£221) N McNamee Sixmilecross 630kg Charolais to £1370 (£217) Forward Lots sold to £1480 for a 595kg Limousin to £1480 (£249) for J Wigham Fivemiletown. Sixmilecross producer 580kg Charolais to £1410 (£243) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 565kg Limousin to £1400 (£248) and D Foster Derrylin 590kg Limousin to £1390 (£235) and 560kg Limousin to £1370 (£244).

Med weights stores 365kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with M McMahon Brookeborough selling a 480kg Limousin to £1170 (£233) M Watson Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £1100 (£247) and 380kg Charolais to £1010 (£266) J McGrath Dromore 475kg Charolais to £1100 (£231) C O Hagan Eskra 470kg Limousin to £1070 (£227) Roly Domer Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1110 (£277) 400kg Limousin to £1060 (£265) 395kg Limousin to £1050 (£266) and 440kg Charolais to £1040 (£236) C Devlin Sixmilecross 395kg Limousin to £1020 (£258) J J O Reilly Newtownbutler 465kg Charolais to £980. R McKean Strabane 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £980, 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. J Wigham Fivemiletown 405kg Belgian Blue to £950. Kesh producer 365kg Limousin to £930.

Weanlings (100 lots)

A good seasonal entry sold to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to a top of £1170 for a 590kg Hereford (£198) and a 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£208) to G Black Ballygawley. J P McBride Plumbridge sold a 380kg Charolais to £1080 (£284) 330kg Charolais to £1060 (£321) 395kg Charolais to £1050 (£266) 380kg Charolais to £1040 (£273) and a 350kg Charolais to £1020 (£291) H Robertson Fivemiletown 375kg Charolais to £1060 (£282) 410kg Charolais to £1040 (£253) and 370kg Charolais to £1030 (£278) S McConnell Clogher 370kg Charolais to £960, 340kg Charolais to £940, and 330kg Charolais to £900. A Quigley Macken 370kg Limousin to £950. P Hughes Carrickmore 425kg Charolais to £950. L Watt Keady 465kg Belgian Blue to £930. K McMahon Pomeroy 345kg Limousin to £900. P Donnelly Fintona 390kg Limousin to £880. M E McElvogue Galbally 410kg Limousin to £880.

Weanling heifers

R D Kennedy Tassagh 475kg Limousin to £1120 (£236) D McBrien Lisnaskea 540kg Limousin to £1000 (£185) T McMahon Clogher 435kg Shorthorn beef to £960 (£220) and 410kg Simmental to £920. P Donnelly Fintona 380kg Limousin to £950 J P McBride Plumbridge 380kg Charolais to £940, 325kg Charolais to £920 (£283) 370kg Charolais to £920, 365kg Limousin to £910, 355kg Charolais to £900, 340kg Charolais to £900, 390kg Charolais to £900, 355kg Charolais to £900, 315kg Charolais to £860, 395kg Charolais to £830 and 340kg Charolais to £830. S Crawford Maguiresbridge 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Boa Island producer 330kg Limousin to £840, 340kg Charolais to £780, and 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £750. Altmore Development Ltd. Pomeroy 335kg Limousin to £760.

Dairy cows and heifers

A steady demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £1670, £1650, £1640 and £1500. Others sold from £1160.

Breeding bulls

Derrylin producer £2010 for Charolais. Carrickmore £1900 for Charolais. Augher producer £1800 for Limousin.

Suckler cows and calves (46 lots)

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Killylea producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £2200. A Fintona producer sold heifers with bull calves to £1930 and £1820. Dungannon producer £1600 and £1580 for heifers with bull calves and £1360 for heifer with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1570 and £1300 for heifers with bull calves. Ballygawley producer £1550 for 2016 Cow with bull calf. Galbally producer £1400 for heifer with bull calf. Derrylin producer £1250 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with bull calf. A selection of Limousin bred heifers due September to AI Limousin bull sold £1260, £1210, 1150, £1070, £1020 and £1000 to a Maguiresbridge producer. A Benburb producer sold a Belgian Blue bred heifer due November to £1300.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (120 lots)

A strong demand in this section with bull calves selling to £490 and £480 for Limousins to an Augher producer. Trillick producer £430 and £400 for Charolais. Brookeborough producer £405 for Charolais; Fivemiletown producer £380 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £280 for Simmental; Lisnaskea producer £375 for Charolais; Derrylin producer £350 for Limousin; Aghalane producer £345 for Belgian Blue Ballygawley producer £320 for Belgian Blue and Omagh producer £320 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Omagh producer £385 for Belgian Blue; Brookeborough producer £365 for Charolais; Trillick producer £350 and £345 for Charolais. Lisnaskea producer £325 and £320 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £320 £310 and £300 for Limousins and Clogher producer £300, £290, £285 and £270 for Limousins.

Reared male lumps

Augher producer £800, £790, £600 for Limousins; Newtownbutler producer £790 and £685 for Charolais. Augher producer £600 for Charolais £590 for Limousin £520 and £500 for Hereford and Dromore producer £495 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps