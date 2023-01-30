In the fatstock ring 360 lots listed sold easily to a brisk demand with beef bred cows selling to £2400 for a 960kg Charolais to £250 per 100kg and selling to a high of £258 per 100kg for an 810kg Limousin to £2089.80

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2102.40 for a 720kg Limousin to £292 per 100kg this was followed by a 660kg Charolais to £1900.80 at £288 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1517 for a 820kg to £185 with others selling from £170 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2141 for a 1010kg Charolais to £212 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2160 and £288 per 100kg.

Friesians sold to £1648.80 and £234 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £1944 and £270 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2190 for a 760kg Limousin (£288) and selling to £315 per 100kg for a 635kg Charolais to £2000.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 565kg Limousin (£293) with a 545kg Simmental to £1580 (£290).

Med weight stores sold to £1540 for a 500kg Limousin (£308) and selling to £357 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1500.

Smaller sorts sold to £1080 for a 335kg Charolais (£322).

Heavy heifers sold to £1900 for a 770kg Charolais (£246) and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1810.

Forward lots sold to £1580 for a 555kg Charolais (£284) with a 560kg Charolais to £1580 (£282).

Med weights sold to £1430 for a 415kg Charolais (£344) with a 415kg Charolais to £1390 (£335).

Smaller sorts sold to £1080 for a 385kg Charolais (£280).

Weanling males sold to £1420 for a 450kg Limousin (£315) selling to £345 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1260.

Weanling heifers sold to £1430 for a 420kg Limousin (£340) with a 380kg Charolais to £1200 (£315).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2390 and £2250.

Springers sold to £1470.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2480, £2410 and £2400.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1500 twice.

Breeding bulls sold to £2720 for pure bred Limousin bull calves sold to £520 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £405 for Charolais.

Male lumps sold to £885 for Limousin.

Female lumps sold to £825 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Plumbridge producer 720kg Limousin to £292 (£2102.40) Clogher producer 660kg Charolais to £288 (£1900.80) Rosslea producer 570kg Limousin to £284 (£1618.80) Dungannon producer 660kg Limousin to £268 (£1768.80) Dungannon producer 670kg Limousin to £266 (£1782.40) Clogher producer 640kg Charolais to £266 (£1702.40) Portadown producer 520kg Charolais to £262 (£1362.40) Omagh producer 810kg Limousin to £258 (£2089.80) Pomeroy producer 680kg Charolais to £257 (£1747.60) Sixmilecross producer 820kg Limousin to £256 (£2099.20) Ballyward producer 660kg Limousin to £256 (£1689.60) Dungannon producer 660kg Charolais to £256 (£1689.60) Sixmilecross producer 670kg Limousin to £253 (£1659.60) Ederney producer 720kg Limousin to £251 (£1807.20) Dungannon producer 960kg Charolais to £250 (£2400) Sixmilecross producer 590kg Limousin to £249 (£1469.10) Derrylin producer 680kg Limousin to £249 (£1693.20) Beragh producer 570kg Belgian Blue to £246 (£1402.20) Ederney producer 600kg Limousin to £244 (£1464) and Plumbridge producer 740kg Limousin to £243 (£1798.20),

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £220 to £241 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £180 to £216 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £170 to £185 per 100kg and £1517 per head.

Plainer lots sold from £126 to £162 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £105 to £122 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Newtownbutler producer 1010kg Charolais to £212 (£2141.20) Kilkeel producer 780kg Limousin to £207 (£1614.60) Dungannon producer 900kg Charolais to £176 (£1584) and Enniskillen producer 790kg Charolais to £172 (£1358.80).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £288 per 100kg for 750kg. Charolais steers sold to £250 for 680kg. Friesian steers sold to £234 for 570kg and £1648.80 per head. Simmental steers sold to £230 for 670kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £228 for 610kg. Hereford steers sold to £218 for 690kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £202 for 1050kg (£2121).

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for 720kg. Charolais heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for 660kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for 650kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £242 for 560kg. Hereford heifers sold to £234 per 100kg for 540kg Simmental.

Store bullocks (280 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2190 for a 760kg Limousin (£288) and reaching a high of £315 per 100kg for a 635kg Charolais to £2000.

The a top 20 average weight of 724.5Kg selling to £2065 per head averaging £285 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 565kg Limousin (£293) with a 545kg Simmental to £1580 (£290).

Leading prices: D Starrett Co Armagh 760kg Limousin to £2190 (£288) 785kg Limousin to £2180 (£277) 760kg Limousin to £2120 (£279) 730kg Limousin to £2090 (£286) 760kg Belgian Blue to £2080 (£273) 755kg Limousin to £2080 (£283) 755kg Limousin to £2080 (£275) and 705kg Charolais to £2020 (£286) W Martin Caledon 760kg Charolais to £2140 (£281) D Kerr Lisnaskea 690kg Charolais to £2100 (£304) 720kg Limousin to £2020 (£280) and 680kg Charolais to £2020 (£297) H Robinson Portadown 710kg Charolais to £2060 (£290) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 780kg Charolais to £2060 (£264) and 720kg Limousin to £1980 (£275) Armagh producer 695kg Limousin to £2060 (£296) and 635kg Charolais to £2000 (£315) J Connelly Newtownbutler 690kg Charolais to £2040 (£295) and 710kg Charolais to £1990 (£280) R and N Lavery Portadown 710kg Charolais to £1990 (£280) Forward lots sold to £1660 for a 565kg Limousin (£293) 545kg Simmental to £1580 (£290) and 570kg Limousin to £1600 (£280) for P Bell Cookstown. P Wilson Derrylin 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1630 (£276) 550kg Charolais to £1580 (£287) 570kg Charolais to £1570 (£275) and 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£268) J McGuigan Armagh 575kg Charolais to £1610 (£280) and 575kg Charolais to £1530 (£266) M Meegan Omagh 565kg Limousin to £1510 (£267) and 540kg Limousin to £1440 (£266) and Dungannon producer 550kg Charolais to £1490 (£271).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Strong demand in this weight range with stores selling to a high of £357 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1500 for an Armagh producer.

Leading prices: C V Wilson Derrylin selling a 500kg Limousin to £1540 (£308) J Mc Guigan Armagh 420kg Charolais to £1500 (£357) J McCaffery Derrylin 500kg Limousin to £1430 (£286) P Donnelly Ballygawley 465kg Charolais to £1360 (£292) and 415kg Charolais to £1290 (£311) J McStay Lurgan 470kg Simmental to £1360 (£289) 440kg Charolais to £1280 (£291) 470kg Limousin to £1270 (£270) 465kg Charolais to £1270 (£273) and 440kg Charolais to £1220 (£277) M Gormley Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £1360 (£295) 460kg Limousin to £1270 (£276) and 435kg Limousin to £1250 (£276) S Bingham Augher 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277) J McGleenan Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1300 (£265) P J Bell Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £1290 (£274) N and R Lowry Fivemiletown 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290 (£258) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£252) C V Wilson Derrylin 485kg Limousin to £1280 (£264) and 440kg Charolais to £1200 (£272) and P Corrigan Clogher 460kg Limousin to £1200 (£261).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

L Elliott Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £1080 (£322) C McKenna Fintona 330kg Limousin to £870. J Quinn and Sons Cookstown 275kg Friesian to £440.

Store heifers (200 lots)

A good turnout this week again sold to a firm demand with heavy lots selling to £1900 for a 770kg Charolais (£246) and reaching a high of £280 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £1810 for a Carrickmore producer most other quality lots selling from £246 to £279 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 590kg Charolais (£290) 560kg Charolais to £1580 (£282).

Leading prices: M A Flynn Rosslea 770kg Charolais to £1900 (£246) R J Crawford Augher 690kg Charolais to £1860 (£269) and 645kg Charolais to £1780 (£276) P Slane Carrickmore 710kg Charolais to £1850 (£260) 720kg Charolais to £1850 (£257) 680kg Charolais to £1840 (£270) 715kg Charolais to £1820 (£254) 645kg Charolais to £1810 (£280) and 705kg Charolais to £1760 (£249) William Hall Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1810 (£270) 645kg Charolais to £1770 (£274) 640kg Charolais to £1770 (£276) 620kg Charolais to £1730 (£279) 630kg Charolais to £1710 (£271) and 625kg Charolais to £1680 (£269) W J McCaffery Ballygawley 635kg Limousin to £1760 (£277) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 650kg Limousin to £1700 (£261) T Farrell Fivemiletown 620kg Simmental to £1700 (£274) G Shevlin Augher 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 . Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 590kg Charolais to £1710 (£290) 560kg Charolais to 31580 (£282) 560kg Charolais to £1490 (£266) and 535kg Charolais to £1440 (£269) to M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown. P Slane Carrickmore 555kg Charolais to £1580 (£284) L and J Johnston Fivemiletown 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£260) Fermanagh producer 525kg Charolais to £1470 (£280) and 550kg Charolais to £1450 (£263) M McCaffery Tempo 530kg Charolais to £1440 (£271) and 560kg Charolais to £1440 (£257) and J Johnston Armagh 555kg Belgian Blue to £1350 (£243).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

An exceptional demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1430 for a 415kg Charolais (£344 per 100kg) and a 415kg Limousin to £1390 (£335 per 100kg) with lots of others selling from £260 to £296 per 100kg.

Leading prices: P Donnelly Ballygawley 415kg Charolais to £1430 (£344) with a 450kg Charolais to £1310 (£291) Enniskillen producer 480kg Charolais to £1810 (£293) 500kg Charolais to £1410 (£282) 465kg Charolais to £1380 (£296) 470kg Charolais to £1370 (£291) 490kg Limousin to £1340 (£273) 475kg Charolais to £1330 (£280) 480kg Charolais to £1320 (£275) and 470kg Charolais to £1280 (£272) A Harley 415kg Limousin to £1390 (£335) V Lennon Co Armagh 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£289) M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 495kg Limousin to £1390 (£281) P O'Neill Donaghmore 490kg Charolais to £1340 (£273) M A Flynn Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1320 (£264) and 480kg Limousin to £1290 (£268) Tempo producer 480kg Charolais to £1310 (£273) G Lee Richill 500kg Charolais to £1300 (£260) C Gillis Coalisland 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£275) and 490kg Charolais to £1280 (£261)

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

C Gillis Coalisland 385kg Charolais to £1080 (£280) and 380kg Charolais to £1020. T McClean Donaghmore 400kg Belgian Blue to £1000, 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, 400kg Belgian Blue to £940, 390kg Belgian Blue to £920, 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 400kg Limousin to £860, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £800and 350kg Belgian Blue to £730. A Harley Plumbridge 380kg Limousin to £960. G Lee Richill 385kg Charolais to £950. P T Loughran Cookstown 380kg Hereford to £800, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 and 365kg Hereford. to £760. C McKenna Fintona 380kg Limousin to £780.

Weanlings (300 lots)

Excellent demand in this section for a larger entry with male calves selling to £1420 for a 450kg Limousin (£315) and selling to a high of £345 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1260 for a Plumbridge producer with several others selling over the £300 per kg mark.

Weanling heifers sold to £1430 for a 420kg Limousin (£340) to a Fivemiletown producer with other quality lots selling from ££260 to £315 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

T Cassidy Augher 450kg Limousin to £1420 (£315) 445kg Limousin to £1390 (£312) 415kg Belgian Blue to £1350 (£325) and 475kg Limousin to £1280 (£269) P Hacket Newtownbutler 465kg Limousin to £1370 (£294) 455kg Belgian Blue to £1370 (£301) and 405kg Charolais to £1160 (£286) J Boylan Aughnacloy 415kg Charolais to £1350 (£325) and 400kg Charolais to £1210 (£302) T Logan Clogher 435kg Limousin to £1340 (£308) J P McBride Plumbridge 410kg Limousin to £1280 (£312) 375kg Charolais to £1230 (£328) and 375kg Charolais to £1180 (£314) R Birney Ederney 465kg Limousin to £1250 (£269) M McGirr Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £1210 (£272) C Johnston Fivemiletown 420kg Limousin to £1180 (£281) J McCabe Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1160 (£290) Ballygawley producer 425kg Charolais to £1160 (£273) M Farry Coa. 390kg Charolais to £1150 (£295) and J McElroy Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1150 (£302).

Weanling heifers

Fivemiletown producer 420kg Limousin to £1430 (£340) M McGirr Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1260 (£274) and 415kg Charolais to £1070 (£258) J P McBride Plumbridge 365kg Charolais to £1260 (£345) 380kg Charolais to £1200 (£315) and 365kg Charolais to £1140 (£312) S S Dunlop Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £1240 (£302) and 385kg Charolais to £1060 (£275) A Kelly Sixmilecross 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309) P McConnell Clogher 415kg Charolais to £1180 (£284) 400kg Charolais to £1180 (£295) and 390kg Charolais to £1110 (£284) J Beggan Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1150 (£298) M and N O Conner Augher 385kg Charolais to £1120 (£291) Kesh producer 380kg Limousin to £1110 (£292) M Farry Coa. 380kg Charolais to £1110 (£292) L J Gray Newtownbutler 365kg Charolais to £1070 (£293) and 385kg Charolais to £1060 (£275) and J Primrose Fivemiletown 385kg Limousin to £1050 (£272).

Dairy cows and heifers

A larger entry sold to a steady demand although prices seemed easier however an Agahalane producer sold a calved heifer to £2390. A Newtownbiutler producer sold calved heifers to £2250, £2010 and £1720. Benburb producer £2070 for second calver. Lurgan producer £1870 and £1760 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1760 and £1500 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1750 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1700 for calved heifer. Other calved cows and heifers sold from £1370 to £1500.

Springing heifers sold £1470, £1440, £1330 and £1030.

Breeding bulls

Brookeborough producer £2720 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 20/04/2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A much larger entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with T Cassidy selling a heifer with heifer calf to £2480, and heifers with heifer calves to £2410 and £2290. Fermanagh producer £2400 for 2017 cow with heifer calf and £2200 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Dromore producer £2120 for heifer with heifer calf and £1480 for heifer with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1600 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. Dromore producer £1560 for 2017 cow with bull calf, heifer with bull calf and £1350 for heifer with bull calf and £1280 and £1140 for heifers with heifer calves. Fivemiletown producer £1280 for heifer with bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers Fermagh producer £1500. Fermanagh producer £1500 and £1190.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A very keen demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £520, £500 and £440 for Aberdeen Angus to J J Hackett Ballygawley. G McGrenaghan Trillick £430 for Belgian Blue; Omagh producer £350 and £300 for Saler; E Bell Newtownbuitler £295 for Limousin; B G Frazer Lisnaskea £280 and £270 for Hereford. G McGrenaghan Trillick £270 for Aberdeen Angus and N Emo Derrylin £270, £265 and £260 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Basil Dunne Ballinamallard £405 and £330 for Charolais and £355, £270 and £265 for Belgian Blue; N O'Donnell Drumahoe £320 for Saler; A C Lunny Aghalane £305 for Belgian Blue; Omagh producer £300, £290, £285 and £280 for Limousins and Dungannon producer £300 and £280 for Limousins.

Reared male lumps

D Wallace Pomeroy £885 for Limousin; M/S D and I Murphy Dungannon £880 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £870 for Charolais; B Reihill Lisnaskea £865 for Charolais; G Foster Kinawley £810, £765, £745, £735, £725, and £705 for Aberdeen Angus; W R Adams Fivemiletown £720 and £695 for Charolais; C McCarron Enniskillen £720 for Charolais; D Edwards Jnr £690 for Simmental; K Stewart Aughnacloy £660 for Limousin; N O'Donnell Drumahoe £620 for Limousin; S Cox Kinawley £615 for Charolais and D Foy Fivemiletown £600 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps