Suckler outfits selling to £3260 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 340 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2350-60 for a 730kg Limousin to £322 per 100kg with a 730kg Limousin to £2336 at £320 per 100kg and a 750kg Limousin to £2280 at £304 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold £2399-80 for a 710kg Charolais to £338 per 100kg with a 710kg Limousin to £2201 at £310 per 100kg and a 160kg Limousin to £1964-20 at £322 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1584 for an 800kg to £198 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2646-20 for a 1010kg Charolais to £262 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 720kg Limousin to £2476-80.
Fat heifers sold to £322 for a 610kg Limousin to £1964-20.
In the store rings strong steers sold to £2700 for a 760kg Charolais (£355) a 710kg Charolais sold to £2630 (£370) with a 675kg Charolais to £2440 (£361).
Forward steers sold to £1980 for a 570kg Limousin (£347) to £351 per 100kg for a 535kg Charolais to £1880.
Med weight steers sold to £1800 for a 475kg Charolais (£379) with a 435kg Charolais to £1640 (£377).
Smaller steers sold to £1100 for a 320kg Charolais (£344).
Strong heifers sold to £2480 for a 770kg Charolais (£322) selling to £347 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2310.
Forward heifers sold to £1920 for a 590kg Limousin (£325) selling to £358 per 100kg for a 505kg Simmental to £1810.
Med weight heifers sold to £1790 for a 500kg Charolais (£358) with a 465kg Limousin to £1680 (£361).
Smaller heifers sold to £1370 for a 360kg Limousin (£380).
Weanlings males sold to £1760 for a 465kg Limousin (£378) £1730 for a 420kg Limousin (£412).
Lightweight males to £1700 for a 370kg Charolais (£459) with a 345kg Charolais to £1610 (£466).
Weanling heifers sold to £1730 for a 320kg Limousin (£540) with a 270kg Charolais to £1400 (£518).
Stronger heifers sold to £1670 for a 455kg Charolais (£367) with a 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£372).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2440 twice for calved heifers.
Suckler outfits sold to £3260, £2880 and £2860.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2180.
Bull calves sold to £890 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £600 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps sold to £1450 and £1400 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1290 for Charolais.
Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Pomeroy producer 710kg Charolais to £338 (£2399-80) Ballinamallard producer 610kg Limousin to £322 (£1964-80) 730kg Limousin to £320 (£2336) and a 740kg Limousin to £292 (£2160-80) Pomeroy producer 730kg Limousin to £322 (£2350-60) 590kg Limousin to £306 (£1805-40) and 720kg Limousin to £296 (£2131-20) Fivemiletown producer 710kg Limousin to £310 (£2201) Donaghmore producer 730kg Limousin to £308 (£2248-40) 750kg Limousin to £304 (£2280) 610kg Limousin to £300 (£1830) 650kg Limousin to £298 (£1937) 670kg Charolais to £296 (£1983-20) and 620kg Limousin to £296 (£1835-20) S McElroy Dungannon 540kg Saler To £298 (£1609-20) Augher producer 660kg Simmental to £292 (£1927-20) Trillick producer 540kg Limousin to £290 (£1566) Castlederg producer 670kg Charolais to £290 (£1943) Clogher producer 730kg Charolais to £288 (£2102-40) and Armagh producer 650kg Charolais to £288 (£1872).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £266 to £284 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £240 to £262 per 100kg.
Top quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £288 to £338 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1584 for an 800kg to £198 per 100kg with others selling from £170 to £192 per 100kg.
Lots more heavy Friesians needed to supply demand.
Plainer Friesians sold from £130 to £156 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £108 to £126 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Ballygawley producer 1010kg Charolais to £262 (£2646-20) Ballygawley producer 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £262 (£2148-40) Trillick producer 860kg Limousin to £260 (£2236) and Fermanagh producer 780kg Limousin to £258 (|£2012-40).
More bulls required to supply this demand.
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2476-80); Charolais steers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 730kg to £2102-40); Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 520kg to £1456) and Shorthorn steers sold to £2067-20 for a 760kg to £270 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £322 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£1964-20); Charolais heifers sold to £312 per 100kg for a 720kg to (£2246-40); Saler heifers sold to £298 per 100kg for a 540kg to (£1609-20); Simmental heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 580kg to (£1566); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 550kg to (£1485) and Hereford heifers sold from £266 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1569-40).
Store bullocks (280 lots)
A very sound trade for a lot of quality stock in this section with strong steers selling to £2700 for a 760kg Charolais (£355 per 100kg) a 710kg Charolais sold to £2630 (£370 per 100kg.) with a 675kg Charolais to £2440 (£361).
Most other quality Steers sold from £300 to £347 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1980 for 570kg Limousin (£347) with a 575kg Charolais to £1970 (£342) and a 560kg Charolais to £1930 (£344) and selling to £351 per 100kg for a 535 Charolais to £1880 most others sold from £305 to £340 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S M and D Grimes Dungannon 760kg Charolais to £2700 (£355) 710kg Charolais to £2630 (£370) and 675kg Charolais to £2440 (£361) P Sharkey Fermanagh 790kg Limousin to £2510 (£318) 740kg Charolais to £2460 (£332) 755kg Belgian Blue to £2410 (£319) and 735kg Charolais to £2380 (£324) P McGready Dungannon 810kg Limousin to £2500 (£308) 770kg Limousin to £2420 (£314) and 715kg Limousin to £2400 (£335) B Campbell Dungannon 720kg Limousin to £2500 (£347) 730kg Charolais to £2490 (£341) and 720kg Charolais to £2420 (£336) B Daly Armagh 700kg Limousin to £2450 (£350) D G Newell Portadown 760kg Charolais to £2410 (£317) and 800kg Charolais to £2400 (£300) G O'Neill Dungannon 700kg Limousin to £2400 (£343) 695kg Charolais to £2390 (£344) and 720kg Charolais to £2380 (£330) and G Liggett Caledon 685kg Charolais to £2350 (£343).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £1980 for a 570kg Limousin (£347) 560kg Limousin to £1930 (£344) 570kg Charolais to £1920 (£337) 565kg Simmental to £1840 (£325) 550kg Charolais to £1800 (£327) for a Fermanagh producer. G O'Neill Lurgan 575kg Charolais to £1970 (£342) 535kg Charolais to £1880 (£351) 580kg Charolais to £1770 (£305) 515kg Limousin to £1750 (£340) and 570kg Limousin to £1670 (£327) J Hagan Clogher 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£327) 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£331) and 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£298) and Fermanagh producer 580kg Charolais to £1900 (£327) 560kg Limousin to £1850 (£330) and 575kg Charolais to £1810 (£314).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A lot of quality stock in this section sold easily to a very keen demand with quality lots selling to £1800 for a 475kg Charolais (£379 per 100kg) with a 435kg Charolais to £1640 (£377) and a 430kg Charolais to £1570 (£365).
Most other quality lots sold from £318 to £363 per 100kg.
Leading prices
H Gibson Sixmilecross 475kg Charolais to £1800 (£379) and 435kg Charolais to £1640 (£377) Armagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1720 (£344) 500kg Charolais to £1660 (£332) and 490kg Charolais to £1640 (£334) D McCann Trillick 490kg Limousin to £1710 (£349) C McAninley Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1710 (£356) J Menary Ballygawley 475kg Charolais to £1670 (£351) 470kg Limousin to £1610 (£342) 435kg Limousin to £1580 (£363) 460kg Limousin to £1570 (£341) and 450kg Limousins to £1550 twice (£344) P M Cullen Coalisland 470kg Limousin to £1640 (£349) J McCrystal Ballygawley 465kg Limousin to £1610 (£346) S Swain Dungannon 500kg Belgian Blue to £1590 (£318) A Mayers Brookeborough 445kg Charolais to £1580 (£355) and 430kg Charolais to £1570 (£365) D Breen Tempo 460kg Limousin to £1570 (£341) and P M Gilleese Fermanagh 450kg Charolais to £1560 (£346).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
A Mayers Brookeborough 320kg Charolais to £1100 (£344) T Davis Strabane 340kg Charolais to £1060, and 305kg Charolais to £780. A G Carragher Newry 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £890and 305kg Hereford. to £880. A Boyd Tempo 350 Friesian to £860, 330kg Friesian to £860, and 305kg Friesian to £740 twice.
Store heifers (235 lots)
A much larger entry this week sold to a very strong demand with several pens of top quality heifers on offer selling to £2480 for a 770kg Charolais (£322) with a 600kg Charolais to £2040 (£340) and a 720kg Charolais selling to £2440 (£339) all reaching a high of £347 per 100kg for a 665kg Limousin to £2310.
Most other quality lots sold from £309 to £333 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1920 for a 590kg Limousin (£325) with a 535kg Limousin to £1890 (£353) a 525kg Charolais made £1850 (£352) and a 550kg Charolais to £1900 (£345) all selling to a high of £358 for a 505kg Simmental to £1810 others sold from £309 to £340 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S M and H Williamson Dungannon 770kg Charolais to £2480 (£322) 720kg Charolais to £2440 (£339) 755kg Charolais to £2420 (£320 and 720kg Charolais to £2340 (£325) M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 665kg Limousin to £2310 (£347) 670kg Charolais to £2140 (£319) 650kg Charolais to £2130 (£327) 630kg Charolais to £2060 (£327) and 600kg Charolais to £2040 (£340) P J McWilliams Seskinore 625kg Charolais to £2080 (£333) 630kg Limousin to 32010 (£319) and 625kg Limousin to £1960 (£313) M Gormley Omagh 625kg Limousin to £2030 (£325) F McElroy Augher 625kg Limousin to £2020 (£323) 635kg Limousin to £2000 (£315) Enniskillen producer 615kg Charolais to £2010 (£327) 610kg Charolais to £2010 (£329) 630kg Charolais to £1980 (£314) and 635kg Charolais to 31970 (£310) and G Liggett Caledon 630kg Charolais to £1950 (£309).
forward heifers 505kg to 590kg sold to £1920 for a 590kg Limousin (£325) for C Keys Fivemiletown. Omagh producer 550kg Charolais to £1900 (£345) and a 560kg Charolais to £1830 (£326) C Mullan Carrickmore 590kg Charolais to 31880 (£318) and a 525kg Charolais to £1850 (£352) Fermanagh producer 560kg Charolais to £1880 (£335) 570kg Charolais to £1880 (£330) 530kg Charolais to 31790 (£337) 565kg Charolais to £1750 (£309) and a 530kg Charolais to £1730 (£326) and M Gormley Omagh 535kg Limousin to £1890 (£353) 555kg Charolais to £1840 (£331) and a 505kg Simmental to £1810 (£358).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1790 for a 500kg Charolais (£358) a 500kg Charolais sold to £1770 (£354) with a 480kg Charolais to £1750 (£364) a 465kg Limousin to £1680 (£361) and a 460kg Charolais made £1630 (£354).
Others sold from £318 to £343 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1790 (£358) 500kg Charolais to £1770 (£354) 450kg Charolais to £1750 (£364) 470kg Charolais to £1610 (£342) and 500kg Charolais to £1590 (£318) M Gormley Omagh 495kg Charolais to £1700 (£343) 460kg Charolais to £1630 (£354) and 495kg Limousin to £1580 (£319) P McKenna Ballygawley 490kg Charolais to £1690 (£345) and 490kg Limousin to £1590 (£324) J Redmond Armagh 465kg Limousin to £1680 (£361) Omagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1650 (£330) 485kg Charolais to £1640 (£338) and 480kg Charolais to £1590 (£331) P M Cullen Coalisland 485kg Limousin to £1610 (£332) M/S F and R Conlon Fermanagh 470kg Charolais to £1610 (£342) M/S M and K McKee Coalisland 500kg Charolais to £1600 (£320) D McCann Trillick 470kg Limousin to £1600 (£340) B Donnelly Eskra 465kg Limousin to £1590 (£342) and J Edgerton Rosslea 490kg Saler to £1580 (£322).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Quality lots selling to £1370 for a 360kg Limousin (£380 per 100kg) with a 360kg Limousin to £1340 (£372) and a 325kg Limousin to £1190 (£366).
Sample prices
J Edgerton Rosslea 360kg Limousin to £1370 (£380) and 305kg Limousin to £1020 (£334) D J Mullan Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £1360 (£340) M Gormley Omagh 360kg Limousin to £1340 (£372) M Shannon Fermanagh 365kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1210 (£331) 380kg Belgian Blue to £1190 (£313) 350kg Simmental to £1130 (£323) 325kg Limousin to £1110 (£341) 305kg Charolais to £1100 (£360) a 305kg Limousin to £1080 (£354) and 275kg Belgian Blue to £790. P Haughey Omagh 325kg Limousin to £1190 (£366) 340kg Limousin to £1080, 325kg Limousin to £970, 265kg Limousin to £880 and 270kg Limousin to £780. A G Carragher Newry 400kg Speckle Park to £1080 and 345kg Charolais to £940. G Kearns Rosslea 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £990.
Weanlings (396 lots)
A great entry of quality stock in this section sold to a serious demand with Strong Males selling to £1760 for a 465kg Limousin (£378) with a 410kg Charolais to £1640 (£400) and selling to £412 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1730.
Lightweight males reached £1700 for a 370kg Charolais (£459) with a 345kg Charolais to £1610 (£466) and a 360kg Charolais sold to £1620 (£450).
Several others sold from £410 to £448 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers sold to a top of £540 per 100kg for a 320kg Limousin to £1730 with a 270kg Charolais selling to £1400 (£518) a 320kg Limousin made £1430 (£447) with a 340kg Charolais to £1500 (£441).
Lots of others sold from £381 to £436 per 100kg.
Strong females sold to £1670 for 455kg Charolais (£367) with a 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£372).
Leading prices
Strong males - E P Robinson Fivemiletown 465kg Limousin to £1760 (£378) 470kg Charolais to £1740 (£370) 445kg Charolais to £1700 (£382) and 430kg Charolais to £1600 (£372) R McSorley Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1730 (£412) G Morris Omagh 465kg Limousin to £1710 (£367) and 450kg Limousin to £1630 (£362) S McCanny Dromore 445kg Charolais to £1650 (£370) G Aiken Kesh 430kg Charolais to £1640 (£381) M McCrystal Ballygawley 410kg Charolais to £1640 (£400) B McNamee Sixmilecross 450kg Charolais to £1620 (£360) P Hackett Augher 425kg Limousin to £1610 (£379) and J Callaghan Fermanagh 490kg Charolais to £1600 (£326).
Lightweight males sold to £1700 for a 370kg Charolais (£459) for R McSorley Ballygawley. E Cassidy Rosslea 375kg Limousin to £1670 (£445) 360kg Charolais to £1620 (£450) 345kg Charolais to £1610 (£466) and a 390kg Charolais to £1600 (£410) D Simpson Aughnacloy 370kg Charolais to £1670 (£448) and P Quinn Ballygawley 375kg Charolais to £1620 (£432).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1730 for a 320kg Limousin (£540 per 100kg) for R McSorley Ballygawley. E P Robinson Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £1590 (£397) Liam Johnston Tempo 370kg Charolais to £1560 (£421) 360kg Charolais to £1540 (£427) and 330kg Charolais to £1440 (£436) S Smith Warringstown 400kg Charolais to £1550 (£387) P Slane Carrickmore 395kg Limousin to £1500 (£379) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 340kg Charolais to £1500 (£441) M McVeigh Dungannon 340kg Charolais to £1470 (£432) and 345kg Charolais to £1440 (£417) J Callaghan Fermanagh 365kg Charolais to £1440 (£394) K Kelly Omagh 375kg Charolais to £1430 (£381) and 270kg Charolais to £1400 (£518) M Grimes Carrickmore 320kg Limousin to £1430 (£447) and B McNamee Sixmilecross 330kg Charolais to £1410 (£427).
Strong heifers sold to £1670 for a 455kg Charolais (£367) with a 425kg Charolais to £1490 (£350) for E P Robinson Fivemiletown. Liam Johnston Tempo £1600 for a 430kg Charolais (£372) and £1570 for 445kg Charolais (£353) and S Donnelly Augher £425kg Charolais to £1440 (£339).
Dairy cows and heifers
A large entry of dairy stock on offer this week sold to a good steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £2440. Stewartstown producer sold a £2440 for a calved heifer from a Dungannon producer. Stewartstown producer £2440 and £1780 for calved heifers and £2180 for calved second calver. Benburb producer £2200, £2000 and £1500 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2000, £1980, and £1800 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2000, £1920 and £1800 for calved heifers. Brookeborough producer £1850 for second calver. Banbridge producer £1800 for calved heifer. Derrylin producer £1730 for calved heifer. An Augher producer had a reduction sale for a batch of springing heifers and cows due early and late February to an AI Aberdeen Angus and Aberdeen Angus stock bull the heifers sold from £1300 to £1650 with the cows selling from £1400 to £1600.
Suckler cows and calves
A very strong demand in this section with choice outfits selling to £3260 for 2016 cow with bull calf (both pedigree registered) for J F Donaghy Sixmilecross. E Brennan Kinawley sold a 2020 cow with bull calf to £2880, heifers with bull calves to £2830 and £2800. Newtownhamilton producer £2860 for heifer with bull calf. R Clarke Augher £2310 for heifer with heifer calf. K Sproule Dromore £2140, £1650, £1640, for heifers with bull calves £1910 and £1860 for heifers with heifer calves. Banbridge producer £1820 and £1750 for heifers with bull calves.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2180 for J F Donaghy £1880 to Owen Roe McElroy £1780 x 2 £1760 and £1560 to T McPhilomney Omagh. J F Donaghy sold a pedigree registered. maiden heifer to £1800.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (262 lots)
A large entry in this section sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £890 for a Charolais to D McCallion Carrickmore. M Dane Lisbellaw sold an Aberdeen Angus to £600 and a Shorthorn to £520. P Irwin Fivemiletown £595 for Charolais Roughan Farms Ltd, Augher £520 for Belgian Blue; T J McCusker Tamlaght £470 for Belgian Blue; I Telford Fintona £450 for Belgian Blue; D Beacom Lisbellaw £440 and £405 for Aberdeen Angus and £420 for Belgian Blue; S A Kirkpatrick Crumlin £425 for Aberdeen Angus and A Liggett Clogher £425 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves
M Dane Lisbellaw £600 for Aberdeen Angus; J McElduff Carrickmore £500, £465 and £440 for Aberdeen Angus. P Irwin Fivemiletown £455 for Charolais; D Foster Fivemiletown £430 for Belgian Blue; Omagh producer £430, £420 for Charolais £430 for Limousin and £400 for Aberdeen Angus and Dungannon producer £ 410 for Simmental £390 and £380 for Limousins
Reared male lumps
M/S J and P Trueman Ballygawley £1450 and £1400 for Charolais; S Murphy Brookeborough £1380 for Charolais; A Abbott Lisburn £1350 and £1150 for Limousins; S P Greenan Garrison £1240 for Charolais and £960 for Aberdeen Angus; New Park Farms Dromore £1210 for Charolais; Clive Smyton Tempo £1130 for Charolais; K Little Lisnaskea £940 for Charolais; C Harbinson Crumlin £930 for Limousin; D McCallion Carrickmore £890 for Charolais; Garvery producer £880 for Charolais and £870 for Aberdeen Angus; K J Leary Newtownbutler £840 for Fleckvieh; A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £810 for Aberdeen Angus; G McNeill Caledon £810 x 2 for Limousins and S Greer Tangragee £800 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
M/S J and P Trueman Ballygawley £1290 and £1080 for Charolais and £1000 for Limousin; F Murphy Kinawley £1160 for Charolais; S P Greenan Garrison £1110 x 2 for Charolais; A Abbott Lisburn £1090 for Charolais; M/S F and K Moane Fivemiletown £980 for Limousin; A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £950 for Limousin; K Little Lisnaskea £910 and £840 for Charolais; M Ellison Dungannon £900 for Limousin; A Hanna Irvinestown £890 and £810 for Charolais; E Wylie Aughnacloy £840 for Limousin; New Park Farms Dromore £830 for Charolais; D Mulligan Augher £810 for Shorthorn beef and M Tracey Fermanagh £770 for Aberdeen Angus.
