Super entry dairy stock at Kilrea Mart, top price of £2740 for a calved heifer

A super entry of 600 calves and weanlings on Thursday 16th January which met with an outstanding trade for all types on offer.

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £810; Ahoghill farmer, Shorthorn £780, £750, Limousin £655, Shorthorn £555; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £750, £680, £640, £630; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £720, £680; Draperstown farmer, Fleckvieh £700; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £660, £650, £555; Castlerock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £650; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £645, Belgian Blue £645, Simmental £610; Bendooragh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £630, £595, Friesian £435, Aberdeen Angus £420; Claudy farmer, Shorthorn beef £625, £550, Aberdeen Angus £415; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £615, Limousin £520; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £605, £555, £445; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £590, £550, £395; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £575; Bushmills farmer, Hereford £580, £420; Articlave farmer, Aberdeen Angus £520, £495, £455, Shorthorn beef £370; Fermanagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £520; Castlerock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £505. £470; Ballymoney farmer, Holstein £500, £375; Cloughmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £500; Fermanagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £490; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £475, £440, £420, £300; Ballymoney farmer, Charolais £475, Charolais £380, Belgian Blue £375; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £460, £455; Aghadowey farmer, Hereford £435, £430; Ballymena farmer, Shorthorn dairy £435, £300; Dungiven farmer, Aberdeen Angus £435, Hereford £415; Ahoghill farmer, Belgian Blue £430, Aberdeen Angus £410, £350; Ballykelly farmer, Aberdeen Angus £430; Strabane farmer, Belgian Blue £430, £280; Ballycastle farmer, Charolais £425; Kilraughts farmer, Aberdeen Angus £425 Fleckvieh £410; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £420, £370, £360, £355, £340; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £415; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £415, Hereford £415, Aberdeen Angus £395; Portglenone farmer, Galloway £415; Ahoghill farmer, Belgian Blue £410, £405; Ballymoney farmer, Fleckvieh £405, £395, £330; Garvagh farmer, Friesian £400; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £395, £375, Aberdeen Angus £360; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390, £305; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £385, £300; Ballykelly farmer, Aberdeen Angus £380, £320; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £370; Coleraine farmer, Charolais £370; Cloughmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370, Belgian Blue £335, £290; Glarryford farmer, Fleckvieh £370; £255; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370; Rasharkin farmer, Simmental £360, £345; Strabane farmer, Aberdeen Angus £360; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £355, £335; Castlerock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335; Cullybackey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £330; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300, £275; Armoy farmer, Belgian Blue £295 and Ballymoney farmer, Norwegian Red £280.

Heifer calves

Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £785, £600; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £685, £615, Limousin £575, Belgian Blue £550, Hereford £550; Antrim farmer, Limousin £560, £475, £390; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £560, £510, £475; Bushmills farmer, Hereford £530, £440; Ahoghill farmer, Belgian Blue £525, £425, £410, £360; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £510, £485, £325; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £500; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £500, Aberdeen Angus £460, £350, £300; Draperstown farmer, Fleckvieh £495; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £485, Aberdeen Angus £315; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £480, £440; Castlerock farmer, Aberdeen Angus £460; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £460; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £455, Belgian Blue £435; Fermanagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £450; Bendooragh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £445, £345; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £440; Claudy farmer, Hereford £440; Ballykelly farmer, Aberdeen Angus £430, £335; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £425; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £415; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £410, Belgian Blue £410, Aberdeen Angus £360; Ballycastle farmer, Charolais £400, £290; Ballymoney farmer, Charolais £400, Belgian Blue £380; Coleraine farmer, Belgian Blue £395, Aberdeen Angus £385, £320; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £390, £290; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £375, £305; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £370; Cloughmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £365; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £365; Armoy farmer, Belgian Blue £340; Bushmills farmer, Belgian Blue £335; Portglenone farmer, Hereford £335; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £325, £320; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £315; Aghadowey farmer, Hereford £300; Rasharkin farmer, Simmental £300 and Glarryford farmer, Limousin £290.

Friesian calves

Super trade.

More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £260.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (125)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types.

Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1280 and 428 ppk.

A super entry of 1900 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 20th January met with a sharper trade throughout this week at Kilrea Mart with quality lambs in demand.

Lambs to £6.85 per kg and to top of £184.

Fat ewes to £260.

Lambs

Cookstown farmer, 20k £137 (685); Stewartstown farmer, 23.5k £160.50 (683); Ballymena farmer, 17k £116 (682); Draperstown farmer, 19.5k £132.50 (680); Aghadowey farmer, 23.5k £159 (677); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £149 (677); Ballymoney farmer, 24k £161.50 (673); Coleraine farmer, 23.5k £158 (672); Aghadowey farmer, 20.5k £137.50 (671); Ballymena farmer, 21k £141 (671); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £141 (671); Ballycastle farmer, 21.5k £144 (670); Claudy farmer, 24k £160 (667); Kilrea farmer, 19.5k £130 (667); Clough farmer, 20.5k £136.50 (666); Draperstown farmer, 21.5k £142.50 (663); Garvagh farmer, 21k £139 (662); Draperstown farmer, 22k £145.50 (661); Macosquin farmer, 25k £165 (660); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £141.50 (658); Rasharkin farmer, 24k £158 (658); Aghadowey farmer, 24k £157.50 (656); Desertmartin farmer, 24k £157.50 (656) and Garvagh farmer, 20k £131 (655).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £260.

More ewes needed.

Dairy report - A super entry of 100 dairy on Tuesday 21st January to a top price of £2740 for a calved heifer.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Portstewart farmer, batch of calved heifers to £2740, £2440, £2400, £2340, £2000; Moneymore farmer, calved heifer to £2120 and Toomebridge farmer, calved heifers to £1560, £1540.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 430 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday 22nd January at Kilrea Mart with met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £2400, heifers to £1990 and fat cows and bulls to £2860.

Fat cows: 120 on offer, sharp trade.

Rasharkin farmer, 720k Charolais £2440 (339); Claudy farmer, 760k Limousin £2560 (337); Portglenone farmer, 710k Belgian Blue £2290 (323); Drumahoe farmer, 800k Limousin £2460 (308); Portglenone farmer, 520k Charolais £1560 (300), 570k Limousin £1700 (298), 580k £1600 (276); Kilraughts farmer, 550k Fleckvieh £1510 (275), 530k Friesian £1400 (264); Ballymoney farmer, 930k Limousin £2520 (271); Maghera farmer, 400k Aberdeen Angus £1060 (265) and Claudy farmer, 1090k Charolais £2860 (262).

Suckler

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Kilrea farmer, 440k Charolais £1670 (380), 490k £1800 (367), 470k £1620 (345); Claudy farmer, 500k Charolais £1820 (364), 470k £1620 (345), 470k £1610 (343), 540k Simmental £1770 (328); Dunloy farmer, 450k Charolais £1620 (360), 440k Simmental £1460 (332), 480k Limousin £1590 (331), 450k Charolais £1490 (331), 480k £1570 (327); Ballintoy farmer, 500k Charolais £1780 (356), 560k £1990 (355); Dunloy farmer, 510k Charolais £1780 (349), 550k £1870 (340), 560k £1900 (339), 560k £1870 (334), 580k £1900 (328), 610k £1990 (326); Ballycastle farmer, 400k Charolais £1390 (348), 470k Limousin £1600 (340), 540k Charolais £1820 (337); Rasharkin farmer, 560k Charolais £1940 (346), 510k £1740 (341); Bushmills farmer, 390k Charolais £1340 (344), 420k Simmental £1440 (343) and Bellaghy farmer, 550k Limousin £1860 (338), 530k £1770 (334).

Steers

Ballintoy farmer, 390k Charolais £1570 (403), 420k £1620 (386), 430k £1490 (347), 550k £1890 (344), 540k £1850 (343), 570k £1950 (342), 730k £2400 (333), 570k £1900 (333); Ballymoney farmer, 290k Limousin £1060 (366), 320k £1110 (347); Macosquin farmer, 370k Limousin £1350 (365), 380k £1340 (353), 360k £1260 (350), 300k £1040 (347), 390k £1340 (344), 370k £1270 (343), 410k £1400 (342), 370k £1260 (341); Dunloy farmer, 550k Charolais £2000 (364), 590k £2050 (348), 610k £2120 (348), 620k £2140 (345), 610k £2080 (341), 550k £1870 (340); Ballymena farmer, 560k Charolais £2020 (361), 520k £1790 (344), 550k £1890 (344), 620k £2100 (339), 570k £1930 (339); Kilrea farmer, 570k Charolais £2050 (360), 630k £2160 (343); Rasharkin farmer, 540k Charolais £1940 (359); Maghera farmer, 410k Limousin £1460 (356); Londonderry farmer, 580k Limousin £2050 (353), 630k £2170 (344), 620k £2100 (339) and Kilrea farmer, 600k Limousin £2090 (348).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.