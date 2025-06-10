Superb trade for cattle at Swatragh Mart, top price of £2080 per head

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 9th June seen a good entry of 95 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows sold to 310p/kg for a Limousin at 670kg and to a top of £2080 per head for the same cow.

Heifers sold to 573p/kg for Charolais at 220kg (£1260) and to a top of £2780 per head for a Limousin at 660kg (421p/kg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullocks sold to 447p/kg for a Charolais at 302kg (£1350) and to a top of £1950 per head for Charolais at 572kg (341p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Rasharkin producer, Limousin 670kg £2080 (310), Dungiven producer, Belgian Blue 670kg £2070 (309), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 590kg £1800 (305) and Garvagh producer, Stabiliser 570kg £1730 (304).

Stock bulls (p/kg)

Clady producer, Aberdeen Angus 820kg £2730 (333).

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 220kg £1260 (573), Maghera producer, Charolais 162kg £900 (556), Maghera producer Aberdeen Angus 180kg £900 (500), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 328kg £1550 (473), Greysteel producer, Charolais 342kg £1390 (406), Maghera producer Charolais 322kg £1300 (404), Maghera producer Belgian Blue 246kg £990 (402), Maghera producer Aberdeen Angus 328kg £1290 (393) and Maghera producer Charolais 362kg £1350 (373).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Charolais 496kg £1860 (375), Garvagh producer, Charolais 414kg £1490 (360), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 480kg £1710 (356), Kilrea producer, Belgian Blue 442kg £1520 (344), Kilrea producer, Aberdeen Angus 482kg £1630 (338), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 492kg £1650 (335).

500 up to 600kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 540kg £1950 (361), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 510kg £1840 (361), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 508kg £1820 (358), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 504kg £1790 (355), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 500kg £1750 (350) and Aghadowey producer, Limousin 514kg £1740 (339).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Limousin 660kg £2780 (421), Kilrea producer, Charolais 730kg £2700 (370), Kilrea producer, Charolais 680kg £2490 (366), Garvagh producer, Limousin 640kg £2250 (352), Garvagh producer, Limousin 620kg £2170 (350) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 600kg £2100 (350).

Bullocks

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Lissan producer, Charolais 302kg £1350 (447), Dungiven producer, Stabiliser 334kg £1400 (419), Limavady producer, Limousin 398kg £1650 (415), Dungiven producer, Hereford 286kg £1180 (413), Dungiven producer, Limousin 340kg £1390 (409), Dungiven producer, Limousin 344kg £1390 (404), Dungiven producer, Stabiliser 322kg £1290 (401), Limavady producer, Limousin 340kg £1340 (394), Dungiven producer, Charolais 324kg £1250 (386), Moneymore producer, Belgian Blue 340kg £1300 (382), Dungiven producer, Limousin 386kg £1470 (381) and Dungiven producer, Hereford 360kg £1360 (378).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Lissan producer, Simmental 420kg £1610 (383), Lissan producer, Simmental 448kg £1690 (377), Lissan producer, Charolais 452kg £1690 (374), Dungiven producer, Charolais 440kg £1630 (370), Maghera producer, Limousin 428kg £1550 (362), Lissan producer, Charolais 492kg £1770 (360) and Greysteel producer, Belgian Blue 470kg £1690 (360).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moy producer, Saler 502kg £1740 (347), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 572kg £1950 (341).

Weekly sheep sale: An entry of 1100 sheep on Saturday 7th June at Swatragh met a slightly easier trade with 700 lambs and hoggets entered alongside 400 fat ewes and rams.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £160 for one lamb at 34kg and to a top of 724p/kg for three lambs at 19kg into £137.50.

Fat ewes to a top of £260 and fat rams to a top of £198 with numerous lots making super prices.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £152 for two hoggets at 36kg.

Light weight lambs - up to 20kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine producer, 3 lambs 19kg £137.50 (724), Bessbrook producer, 3 lambs 19.5kg £138.50 (710), Dungannon producer, 17 lambs 19kg £134.50 (708) and Limavady producer, 1 lamb 19kg £133 (700).

Medium weight lambs – 20kg up to 23kg (p/kg)

Coagh producer, 10 lambs 20kg £142.50 (713), Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 20kg £141.50 (708), Swatragh producer, 10 lambs 20kg £141.50 (708), Garvagh producer, 16 lambs 21kg £148.50 (707), Magherafelt producer, 3 lambs 20.5kg £143.50 (700), Gulladuff producer, 4 lambs 22.5kg £157 (698), Garvagh producer, 3 lambs 21kg £146.50 (698), Loup producer, 6 lambs 20kg £139.50 (698), Nutt's Corner producer, 4 lambs 21kg £146 (695), Upperlands producer, 2 lambs 20kg £137.50 (688), Dungiven producer, 11 lambs 22kg £151 (686), Swatragh producer, 5 lambs 20kg £136.50 (683), Moneymore producer, 5 lambs 22kg £150 (682), Rasharkin producer, 14 lambs 21.5kg £146.50 (681), Gulladuff producer, 5 lambs 20.5kg £139 (678) and Rasharkin producer, 23 lambs 20kg £135 (675).

Heavy weight lambs - 23kg and over (p/kg)

Coagh producer, 5 lambs 23kg £156 (678), Dungiven producer, 4 lambs 23kg £153 (665), Tobermore producer, 11 lambs 23kg £152 (661), Plumbridge producer, 5 lambs 23kg £148.50 (646), Garvagh producer, 5 lambs 23.5kg £149 (634), Kilrea producer, 6 lambs 23kg £145 (630), Dungiven producer, 9 lambs 23kg £145 (630) and Moneymore producer, 3 lambs 23kg £145 (630).

Fat hoggets

Coagh producer, 2 hoggets 36kg £152, Coleraine producer, 2 hoggets 31kg £151, Coagh producer, 1 hogget 31kg £140, Ballymoney producer, 12 hoggets 23.5kg £134, Dungiven producer, 10 hoggets 29.5kg £131, Cullybackey producer, 18 hoggets 31kg £130, Draperstown producer, 4 hoggets 27.5kg £128 and Dungiven producer, 7 hoggets 24kg £124.

Fat ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maghera producer, 1 ewe £260, Swatragh producer, 5 ewes £249, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £244, Cullybackey producer, 1 ewe £244, Tobermore producer, 6 ewes £238, Aghadowey producer, 4 ewes £222, Cookstown producer, 7 ewes £212, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £194, Greysteel producer, 4 ewes £194, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £192, Tobermore producer, 4 ewes £190, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £190, Gulladuff producer, 5 ewes £188 and Antrim producer, 6 ewes £185.

Fat rams

Toomebridge producer, 1 ram £198, Gulladuff producer, 1 ram £180 and Moneymore producer, 1 ram £164.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.