Teagasc holds first of two annual broiler conference in Co Monaghan
Dr Stan Lalor, director of knowledge transfer in Teagasc, opened the conference highlighting the importance of the event in the calendar of poultry events.
Rebecca Tierney, Teagasc poultry advisor, chaired the event, which focused on a number of key topics, including sustainability, bird health and performance and mycotoxins in feed. Ben McGill of Vencomatic UK, Kieran McKeown, a broiler breeder farmer and Stevie Lester of JF McKenna discussed heat exchangers. This allowed the producers in attendance to get a true farmer perspective of heat exchangers and their benefits.
Clodagh Whelan from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), discussed mycotoxins – a very topical issue in the industry following a recent spike in levels. Clodagh explained the proposed Guidance Limit changes and how these would benefit the production of poultry with less impact on production.
Tomasz Dzieciolowski and Ben Dehaeck discussed the trends associated with Campylobacter and Coccidiosis, respectively; and how to control these efficiently.
The attendees also heard from Dennis Mobjerg and Mark Abrahams on the importance of a proper start to life in terms of brooding, feed access and good water hygiene. This along, with tips on ventilation from Stevie Lester, would allow producers to produce quality birds in a sustainable and welfare friendly manner.
Speaking about the event, Rebecca Tierney said: “This event is growing year on year, with more producers and exhibitors in attendance. It is an excellent opportunity for the sector to come together and learn about new technologies and knowledge updates from experts across Europe.”
