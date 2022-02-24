This Farming Life: The popular TV show returns with the remaining episodes of series five

The popular programme, filmed in some of Scotland’s most remote and beautiful locations, will return with the rest of series five next week!

And, there's a trip to Northern Ireland on the cards for one of the show's stars in the next instalment.

On Tuesday (1 March) This Farming Life, episode seven, will air on BBC Scotland at 8pm – but viewers in Northern Ireland will be able to watch it on iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Sean Cursiter, Orkney. (C) BBC Studios

Find out more about how and when viewers outside of Scotland can watch series five here.

In Tuesday night’s episode, it’s late summer in Bute, and Emma and Ewan are busy preparing for the Bute Agricultural Show – the highlight of the island’s agricultural calendar.

Later, after a health scare with top sheepdog Joffe, Emma and Ewan compete at the Scottish National Sheepdog Trials in Thurso.

Meanwhile, in Stranraer, Kayleigh pushes ahead with plans for the new dairy business.

This Farming Life's Kayleigh and Robert Love from Stranraer. (C) BBC Studios

After weeks without rain, the grazing fields are stripped dry, and the family are forced to dip into their winter silage to feed the herd.

In Fife, Mike makes a snap decision to travel to Northern Ireland in search of a new pedigree Suffolk tup.

He has heard that Northern Irish sellers aren’t making the trip to the Scottish sales this year, due to complications with Brexit.

When he comes away empty-handed, the pressure is on to buy a tup back in Scotland – but prices are rocketing and the competition is fierce.

Ewan Irvine, Len Irvine and Emma Gray. (C) BBC Studios

On Wednesday night (2 March), This Farming Life returns with episode eight.

Autumn is on the way in Loch Ness and, at Corrimony Farm, David and Barbara are embracing a new piece of technology.

This involves fitting GPS collars to their herd of Stabiliser cows, so that they can roam the rough upland grazing high in the hills above their farm.

Late summer is a busy time for Barbara and her sustainable cut flower business, and she hosts the first of many sunflower tea events in the barn.

Further down the glen, it’s all quiet on the Fraser farm.

The whole family have come down with Covid, and Joanna makes a life-changing career decision!

In Orkney, 10-year-old Harvey is preparing to sell his fat lambs at the mart.

Later, as Sean is moving cattle with dad Michael and uncle Martin, his top dog, Tara, collapses.

And, in Stranraer, weeks behind schedule, the pasteuriser finally arrives on site.

Meanwhile, Andy and the family register their new Clydesdale foals.