UK ban on German imports following Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak 'does not include Northern Ireland'

Defra’s decision to ban imports of German livestock in a bid to protect the UK from Foot and Mouth Disease does not apply in Northern Ireland, it has emerged.

The DUP’s Westminster agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP, has accused the government of “double standards” following the revelation.

The Upper Bann MP said she was extremely concerned at, what she described as, “the government’s latest

betrayal”.

In 2001, Foot and Mouth Disease caused a major crisis with over 2,000 confirmed cases in the UK which resulted in the destruction of over six million farm animals and cost the Northern Ireland economy £22.4million. The disease brought the country to a standstill, halting exports, closing livestock marts and putting a stop to sporting and community events.

Following news of the disease in Germany, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has urged livestock owners in Northern Ireland to remain vigilant in the coming days and weeks.

Carla Lockhart commented: “Following confirmation of a single outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in a herd of water buffalo in Germany, I was impressed that Defra officials moved swiftly to protect the UK’s livestock industry against the threat of this devastating viral disease.

“However, it soon became apparent that the ban on livestock, fresh meat and animal products originating from Germany only applies in mainland GB. Germany has lost its FMD-free status, meaning export health certificates can no longer be issued for movements outside the EU.​

“I was very alarmed, but not surprised, to learn that under EU internal market arrangements the export ban does not affect movements to other EU member states, which unfortunately includes Northern Ireland. Therefore, trade is still possible under the principle of ‘regionalisation’, with areas of Germany that are free from Foot and Mouth Disease.”

Ms Lockhart added: “Just a matter of weeks ago the EU (Withdrawal Arrangements) Bill was debated in the House of Commons, aiming to restore and re-affirm Northern Ireland’s placed in the United Kingdom.

“For almost four years we have been cut-off from the rest of the United Kingdom, thanks to an EU-enforced de-facto border in the Irish Sea. The EU Parliament in Brussels is a foreign jurisdiction which legislates on over 300 areas of law impacting our economy and agri-food sector. These nonsensical EU rules are causing unresolved issues on the movement animals, plants and goods on a daily basis.

“Yet, following Storm Darragh, the EU introduced a temporary suspension of some internal Irish Sea border checks on lorries coming from Cairnryan, simply to benefit and apease the ROI.”

She continued: “DAERA confirmed that there has been no movement of susceptible species into Northern Ireland from Germany since 1 December 2024, while it is also reassuring to know that the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that no animal movements from Germany have taken place in more than two months.

“Foot and Mouth Disease is endemic in several parts of Asia and in most of Africa and the Middle East. I am urging the public, especially those travelling to Northern Ireland and ROI from these countries, to refrain from illegally importing contaminated food products.

“FMD is not a threat to public health, but anyone who has had contact with livestock in FMD-affected countries is required to report to airport Department of Agriculture officials on arrival to undergo the necessary biosecurity

precautions.”

Ms Lockhart added: ”Northern Ireland remains under threat from Bluetongue. Being island based we are in a unique position and should be doing everything in our power to keep out FMD, BTV3 and, the pending threat from the highly pathogenic Avian flu.

“Collectively, we must do everything we can to protect Northern Ireland’s livestock industry. I am asking livestock farmers to consider the risks before importing animals from mainland Europe.

"I am also appealing to those involved in the illegal importation of livestock to stop and re-consider their actions.”

Ulster Unionist Peer, Lord Elliott, has said the recent decision by the UK government to ban the import of cattle, sheep and pigs from Germany to Great Britain, but exclude Northern Ireland, is “further confirmation of the negative impact of the Windsor Framework on Northern Ireland”.

Lord Elliott commented: “While Great Britain has introduced measures quickly to protect farmers and their livelihoods from the spread of Foot and Mouth following a case being confirmed in Germany, there is no such protection for Northern Ireland.

“This measure highlights the negative aspect of the Windsor Framework along with the difficulties and dangers that it poses for Northern Ireland farmers and economy.”

Meanwhile, Robin Swann MP has called for parity between Northern Ireland and Great Britain after learning that only imports from a particular region of Germany have been prevented from entering Northern Ireland.

Following an Urgent Oral Question on the matter, the South Antrim MP stated: “In his initial answer, the Secretary of State talked about protecting the UK, he spoke about our nation's farmers. Part of the advice that he gave was to look to gov.uk. Gov.uk gives advice to Scottish farmers, to English farmers, to Welsh farmers but not to Northern Ireland's farmers.

“To the Secretary of State, can I ask, why have you abandoned the Northern Ireland farmers? The last outbreak in 2001 cost the Northern Ireland economy £22.4million. To talk about that small region in Germany that can't export to Northern Ireland, but would the Secretary of State not agree it would be better to have an entire ban of German products into Northern Ireland, the same as the rest of the United Kingdom?”