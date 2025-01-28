US firm SpiderRock investing over £2m to create 20 jobs

Economy Minister Conor Murphy met with SpiderRock executives whilst on a Trade Mission to Chicago last year. He is pictured with George Papa, SpiderRock CEO, Annabelle Baldwin, SpiderRock Chief Revenue Officer, Andrea Haughian, Invest NI’s Head of Americas, and Julianne Cox, FDI Business Development Director at Invest NI.

ECONOMY Minister Conor Murphy has announced that Chicago-based fintech firm SpiderRock Technology Solutions is making its first investment in Northern Ireland by establishing a new engineering development team in Belfast.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headquartered in Chicago, SpiderRock delivers high-performance, cloud-based trading systems and low-latency market data solutions to clients globally, including hedge funds, bank trading desks, and proprietary trading firms.

Mr Murphy said: “This investment by such a prestigious company is testament to the international stature of the North’s thriving fintech sector. Invest NI and I met SpiderRock’s leadership team in Chicago last year to discuss the benefits of investing in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted the company has now decided to create 20 new positions offering average salaries of £55,000, almost double the private sector median. The hybrid nature of the roles mean they will be accessible to people right across the region.”

SpiderRock’s Belfast office is located at the Pearl Assurance Building on Donegall Square East. The hybrid roles will ensure opportunities are accessible to talent across Northern Ireland.

George Papa, CEO of SpiderRock, said: “We have been incredibly impressed with the talent and expertise available in Northern Ireland, as well as the strong partnerships with universities and support from Invest NI.

“Our Northern Ireland team will play a critical role in supporting our trading platform, extending operational coverage during non-US hours, and enabling our expansion into European markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recruitment efforts are progressing rapidly, and we’re thrilled to have already filled almost half of the planned roles. This investment marks a significant milestone for SpiderRock as we grow our presence in Europe, build our brand, and deliver innovative solutions to new markets.”

Invest NI helped to secure the investment for Northern Ireland and has offered support towards the 20 roles.

Andrea Haughian, Invest NI’s Head of Americas, added: “Securing this investment for Northern Ireland is a testament to the hard work of our local Investment Manager and the collaborative efforts of our in-market team in the US.

“SpiderRock’s decision to establish operations in Northern Ireland highlights the region’s growing reputation as a fintech hub, offering a skilled workforce and a competitive business environment. The new team will play a pivotal role in advancing SpiderRock’s global strategy and we look forward to supporting SpiderRock as it grows its operations here.”