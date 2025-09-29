Very strong demand for beef bred cows at Clogher Mart, prices to £3476-50
In the fatstock ring 212 lots listed sold to a very strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £409 per 100kg for an 850kg Belgian Blue to £3476-50 followed by a 770kg Belgian Blue to £408 per 100kg to £3141-60 a 730kg Limousin sold to £2876-20 at £394 per 100kg with a 710kg Belgian Blue to £2811-60 at £396 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £408 per 100kg for a 630kg Belgian Blue to £2570-40 a pair of 680kg Limousins sold to £390 twice per 100kg to £2652.
Fleshed Friesians sold to £1795-20 for a 680kg to £264 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3780 for a 1260kg Charolais to £300 per 100kg to a top of £352 per 100kg for a 920kg Limousin to £3238-40.
Fat steers sold to £3474 for a 900kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £386 per 100kg with a 890kg Charolais selling to £3364-20 at £378 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 640kg Charolais to £2521-60 with a 680kg Limousin to £390 per 100kg to £2652.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3120 for a 790kg Charolais (£395) with a 665kg Charolais to £2900 (£436) and a 640kg Charolais to £2780 (£434).
Forward steers sold to £2910 for a 585kg Charolais (£497) with a 525kg Charolais to £2690 (£512).
Medweight steers sold to £2460 for a 465kg Charolais (£529) with a 485kg Charolais to £2300 (£474).
Smaller steers sold to £1750 for a 390kg Charolais (£449).
Heavy heifers sold to £2910 for a 675kg (£431) a 675kg Charolais to £2830 (£419) and a 620kg Charolais sold to £2600 (£419).
Forward heifers sold to £2560 for a 590kg Charolais (£434) a 545kg Limousin sold to £2350 (£431) and a 535kg Charolais sold to £2300 (£430).
Medweight heifers sold to £2230 for a 500kg Limousin (£446) with a 430kg Simmental to £2100 (£488).
Smaller heifers sold to £1960 for a 395kg Belgian Blue (£496).
Weanling males sold to £2840 for a strong 665kg Simmental (£427) with a 570kg Limousin to £2710 (£475).
Lightweight males sold to £2000 for a 420kg Limousin (£476) a with a 345kg Charolais to £2000 (£580) and a 375kg Limousin sold to £1960 (£523).
Weanling heifers sold to £2020 for a 430kg Charolais (£470) with a 280kg Charolais to £1660 (£593) and selling to £637 per 100kg for a 245kg Limousin to £1560.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3320, £3280 twice and £3260.
Springing heifers sold to £2850, £2100 and £2000.
Suckler outfits sold to £3540 and £3450.
Incalf heifers sold to £3400 and £3000.
Bull calves sold to £920 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £840 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps sold to £1780 and £1750 for Charolais.
Female lumps sold to £1570 and £1510 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Newtownbutler producer 850kg Belgian Blue to £409 (£3476-80) Omagh producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £408 (£3141-60) 710kg Limousin to £374 (£2655-40) and 640kg Limousin to £370 (£2380-80) Dungannon producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £408 (£2570-40) Dungannon producer 710kg Belgian Blue to £396 (£2811-60) 680kg Limousin to £390 (£2652) 680kg Lim to £390 (£2652 ) and 680kg Limousin to £380 (£2394) Cookstown producer 730kg Limousin to £394 (£2876-20) Carrickmore producer 630kg Limousin to £378 (£2381-40) Pomeroy producer 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £370 (£2368) and 700kg Charolais to £360 (£2520) Dungannon producer 780kg Limousin to £364 (£2839-20) Newtownstewart producer 720kg Charolais to £360 (£2592) Irvinestown producer 640kg Limousin to £360 (£2304) Dungannon producer 490kg Limousin to £358 (£1754-20) Trillick producer 600kg Simmental to £356 (£2136) Lisbellaw producer 780kg Limousin to £354 (£2761-20) and Aughnacloy producer 740kg Simmental to £350 (£2590).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £348 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £298 to £322 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £364 to £408 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1795-20 for a 680kg to £264 per 100kg.
Others sold from £240 to £260 per 100kg.
Plainer Coloured and Friesian cows sold from £208 to £232 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £174 to £198 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Kesh producer 920kg Limousin to £352 (£3238-40) Lisbellaw producer 850kg Limousin to £328 (£2788) Sixmilecross producer 980kg Charolais to £328 (£3214-40) Fivemiletown producer 780kg Limousin to £320 (£2496) Aughnacloy producer 890kg St. to £320 (£2848) Fivemiletown producer 1260kg Charolais to £300 (£3780) Hillsborough producer 1050kg Simmental to £300 (£3150) Dungannon producer 890kg Charolais to £286 (£2431) and Omagh producer 890kg Hereford to £270 (£2403).
Fat steers
900kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £386 per 100kg to £3474. 890kg Charolais sold to £378 per 100kg to £3364-20. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £352 per 100kg for a 710kg to £2499-20. Belgian Blue steers 830kg sold to £348 per 100kg to £2888-40. Hereford steers 500kg sold to £348 per 100kg to £1740. Simmental steers 650kg sold to £344 per 100kg to £2236. Shorthorn steers 660kg sold to £308 per 100kg to £2032-80.
Fat heifers
640kg Charolais sold to £394 per 100kg to £2521-60.680kg Limousin sold to £390 per 100kg to £2652. 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £380 per 100kg to £2128. 610kg Simmental sold to £376 per 100kg to £2293-60. 580kg Hereford heifers sold to £352 per 100kg to £2041-60. 570kg Aberdeen Angus heifer sold to £350 per 100kg to £1995. 540kg Friesian heifer sold to £219 per 100kg to £1182-60.
Store bullocks 232 lots
A very brisk demand in this section with quality heavy steers selling to a top of £3120 for a 790kg Charolais (£395) with a 665kg Charolais selling to £2900 (£436) a 640kg Charolais sold to £2780 (£434) and a 655kg Limousin sold to £2770 (£423).
Several other quality lots sold from £386 to £419 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2910 for a 585kg Charolais (£497) a 525kg Charolais sold to £2690 (£512) with a 550kg Charolais to £2680 (£487) and a 525kg Limousin to £2540 (£484).
Several others sold from £431 to £466 per 100k.
Leading prices
M Nesbitt Killylea 790kg Charolais to £3120 (£395) 755kg Charolais to £2960 (£392) N Black Cookstown 725kg Limousin to £2975 (£410) 695kg Charolais to £2830 (£407) 690kg Limousin to £2790 (£404) 670kg Charolais to £2760 (£412) and 660kg Charolais to £2750 (£417) S Kelly Loughgall 665kg Charolais to £2900 (£436) and 685kg Charolais to £2850 (£416) D Murray Magheralin 705kg Limousin to £2870 (£407) 700kg Charolais to £2870 (£410) and 715kg Charolais to £2840 (£397) E Morton Armagh 685kg Charolais to £2850 (£416) and 640kg Charolais to £2780 (£434) R McCann Dungannon 670kg Charolais to £2810 (£419) and 655kg Limousin to £2770 (£423) F West Newtownbutler 680kg Charolais to £2790 (£410) W R Spence Lurgan 720kg Limousin to £2780 (£386) and R Carson Dungannon 665kg Limousin to £2750 (£414).
Forward steers 525kg to 595kg sold to £2910 for a 585kg Charolais (£497) for M/S E and K Ewart Killylea. A Brown Lisburn 590kg Charolais to £2700 (£458) 560kg Charolais to £2610 (£466) and 580kg Limousin to £2600 (£448) J B Cunningham Beragh 525kg Charolais to £2690 (£512) and 550kg Charolais to £2680 (£487) J Cassidy Derrylin 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £2630 (£457) and 595kg Charolais to £2590 (£435) A Sloane Armagh 595kg Charolais to £2610 (£439) 570kg Charolais to £2590 (£454) 560kg Charolais to £2560 (£457) and 570kg Charolais to £2540 (£446) D Murray Magheralin 585kg Limousin to £2600 (£444) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 580kg Limousin to £2590 (£447) S Kelly Loughgall 560kg Charolais to £2580 (£461) and 525kg Limousin to £2540 (£484) G McStay Lurgan 565kg Charolais to £2580 (£457) J R Martin Newtownbutler 565kg Charolais to £2570 (£455) A Irwin Fivemiletown 580kg Charolais to £2560 (£441) and F West Newtownbutler 590kg Charolais to £2540 (£431).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2460 for a 465kg Charolais (£529) a 485kg Charolais sold to £2300 (£474) with a 420kg Charolais to £1980 (£471) and a 470kg Limousin sold to £2210 (£470).
Several others sold from £376 to £460 per 100kg.
Leading prices
A O'Gara Cookstown 465kg Charolais to £2460 (£529) 485kg Charolais to £2300 (£474) 470kg Limousin to £2210 and 420kg Charolais to £1980 (£471) G McLaren Sixmilecross 500kg Charolais to £2300 (£460) and 475kg Limousin to £2120 (£446) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 495kg Limousin to £2270 (£459) A Brown Lisburn 490kg Limousin to £2120 (£433) G Steen Dungannon 435kg Simmental to £2010 (£462) J Cassidy Derrylin 420kg Charolais to £1980 (£471) 500kg Limousin to £1970 (£394) and 465kg Belgian Blue to £1930 (£415) J Milligan Armagh 450kg Limousin to £1940 (£431) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£376) and A Hayes Portadown 410kg Limousin to £1750 (£427) 440kg Limousin to £1740 (£395) and 435kg Limousin to £1690 (£389).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
G McLaren Sixmilecross 390kg Charolais to £1750 (£449) and A Hayes Portadown 325kg Limousin to £1240 (£382).
Store heifers (130 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to a top of £2910 for a 675kg Charolais (£431) a 675kg Charolais to £2830 (£419) and a 620kg Charolais sold to £2600 (£419).
Other quality lots sold from £344 to £409 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2560 for a 590kg Charolais (£434) with a 545kg Limousin to £2350 (£431) and a 535kg Charolais sold to £2300 (£430).
Others sold from £361 to £425 per 100kg
Leading prices
R Carson Dungannon 675kg Charolais to £2910 (£431) and 675kg Charolais to £2830 (£419) P J Kelly Aughnacloy 670kg Charolais to £2730 (£407) and 660kg Charolais to £2470 (£374) R McCann Dungannon 665kg Charolais to £2720 (£409) S Hadnett Armagh 665kg Charolais to £2660 (£400) 670kg Charolais to £2550 (£381) 670kg Charolais to £2410 (£360) and 640kg Limousin to £2370 (£370) D Wilson Clogher 735kg Limousin to £2600 (£354) 710kg Charolais to £2500 (£352) and 655kg Limousin to £2270 (3347) C Williamson Portadown 620kg Charolais to £2600 (£419) D Murray Magheralin 710kg Charolais to £2590 (£365) 670kg Charolais to £2560 (£382) and 655kg Charolais to £2490 (£380) G Fitzgerald Coalisland 695kg Simmental to £2390 (£344) G Hobson Portadown 625kg Limousin to £2300 (£368) S McGovern Clogher 615kg Aberdeen Angus to £2300 (£374) and A Veitch Lisbellaw 635kg Simmental to £2300 (£362).
Forward heifers 520kg to 595kg sold to 2560 for a 590kg Charolais (£434) and 570kg Limousin to £2380 (£418) for P Hughes Dungannon. P J Kelly Aughnacloy 570kg Limousin to £2410 (£423) S Hadnett Armagh 545kg Limousin to £2350 (£431) 575kg Limousin to £2200 (£383) and 545kg Limousin to £2190 (£402) J Cassidy Derrylin 550kg Charolais to £2340 (£425) 575kg Limousin to £2330 (£405) 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £2200 (£389) and 590kg Limousin to £2130 (£361) M/S D D and E McElroy Clogher 555kg Charolais to £2300 (£414) and 535kg Charolais to £2300 (£430) G Hobson Portadown 555kg Limousin to £2300 (£414) 570kg Limousin to £2200 (£386) and 530kg Simmental to £2180 (£411) F West Newtownbutler 530kg Charolais to £2190 (£413) D Murray Magheralin 530kg Limousin to £2140 (£404) J Bates Clogher 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £2120 (£372) and J Boylan Aughnacloy 520kg Limousin to £2120 (£408).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2230 for a 500kg Limousin (£446) a 430kg Simmental sold to £2100 (£488) and a 445kg Limousin sold to £2100 (£472).
Several other quality lots sold from £394 to £466 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S P J and M Devlin Coalisland 500kg Limousin to £2230 (£446) A Orr Lisbellaw 490kg Charolais to £2160 (£441) 495kg Charolais to £2060 (£416) 495kg Charolais to £2000 (£404) 485kg Charolais to £1930 (£398) 445kg Charolais to £1930 (£434) and 460kg Charolais to £1920 (£417) J Cassidy Derrylin 500kg Charolais to £2140 (£428) 500kg Charolais to £2070 (£414) and 455kg Limousin to £1960 (£431) P Hughes Dungannon 430kg Simmental to £2100 (£488) and 425kg Limousin to £1980 (£466) Omagh producer 445kg Limousin to £2100 (£472) 445kg Limousin to £2080 (£457) 475kg Limousin to £1950 (£411) and 450kg Charolais to £1930 (£429) J Leonard Irvinestown 465kg Limousin to £1970 (£394) J and M Maguire Omagh 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1970 (£394) J Boylan Aughnacloy 475kg Charolais to £1960 (£413) and P Potter Middletown 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£394).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
P Hughes Dungannon 395kg Belgian Blue to £1960 (£496) and 395kg Simmental to £1750 (£443) N and M Scollan Lisbellaw 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1840 (£418) A Hayes Portadown 395kg Limousin to £1500 (£380) and 385kg Limousin to £1360 (£353) and F McAvoy Coalisland 360kg Limousin to £1240 (£344).
Weanlings (162 lots)
A brisk demand in this section with a lot of strong males on offer this week selling to a top of £2840 for a 665kg Simmental (£427) a 570kg Limousin sold to £2710 (£475) with a 550kg Charolais to £2500 (£455) and a 470kg Charolais sold to £2150 (£457).
Several others sold from £380 to £447 per 100kg.
Lightweight males sold to £2000 for a 420kg Limousin (£476) a 345kg Charolais sold to £2000 (£580) with a 375kg Limousin to £1960 (£523).
Strong Males sold to £2840 for a 665kg Simmental (£427) 620kg Limousin to £2640 (£426) 550kg Charolais to £2500 (£455) for CFG Hugh Donnelly Sixmilecross Alan Dickie Tempo 570kg Limousin to £2710 (£475) S Lagan Moneymore 635kg Charolais to £2360 (£372) 565kg Charolais to £2150 (£381) and 505kg Charolais to £1970 (£390) K Grimes Pomeroy 545kg Charolais to £2320 (£426) 595kg Charolais to £2260 (£380) and 545kg Charolais to £2050 (£376) M/S C and P Daly Dungannon 565kg Limousin to £2180 (£386) S Gibson Co Armagh 470kg Charolais to £2150 (£457) and M/S SA and P J Hagan Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £2100 (£447) and 465kg Limousin to £1980 (£426).
Lightweight males
CFG Hugh Donnelly Sixmilecross 420kg Limousin to £2000 (£476) S Gibson Co Armagh 425kg Limousin to £2000 (£471) K McIvor Seskinore 345kg Charolais to £2000 (£580) F McConville Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £1990 (£452) and 415kg Charolais to £1960 (£472) and Martin Hackett Augher 375kg Limousin to £1960 (£523).
Weanling heifers
Sold to a top of £2020 for a 430kg Charolais (£470) a 345kg Charolais sold to £2000 (£580) with a 280kg Charolais selling to £1660 (£593) and selling to a top of £637 per 100kg for a 245kg Limousin to £1560.
Lots of others sold from £437 to £538 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £1560.
Leading prices
D Donnelly Sixmilecross 430kg Charolais to £2020 (£470) 385kg Limousin to £1900 (£494) 280kg Charolais to £1660 (£593) and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 |(£437) H Gibson Sixmilecross 385kg Simmental to £2000 (£519) H McGowan Fivemiletown 435kg Limousin to £1900 (£437) 430kg Charolais to £1880 (£437) 405kg Charolais to 31850 (£457) and 370kg Limousin to £1710 (£462) F McConville Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £1870 455) (£505) 385kg Limousin to £1860 (£483) and 290kg Limousin to £1560 (£538) Alan Dickie Tempo 365kg Limousin to £1830 (£501) David Simpson Aughnacloy 365kg Charolais to £1800 (£493) and 340kg Charolais to £1700 (£500) K McIvor Seskinore 330kg Charolais to £1700 (£515) and 315kg Charolais to £1600 (£508) S Smyth Rosslea 365kg Simmental to £1660 (£455) P McElroy Clogher 305kg Charolais to £1570 (£515) and William Gray Tynan 245kg Limousin to £1560 (£637).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good turnout this week again sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling choice calved heifers to £3320, £3260, £3100 and £2620. A Fintona producer sold four choice heifers to £3280, twice for Friesian. £3000 and £2940 for Fleckvieh; Fivemiletown producer £2580 for calved Danish Red bred heifer. Banbridge producer £2560 and £2200 for calved heifers. Enniskillen producer £2450 for calved heifer. Cookstown producer £1900 and £1680 for calved second calvers.
Springing heifers sold to £2850, £2100 and £2000 for a Newtownbutler producer.
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller entry this week sold to £3540 for a 2019 Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf at foot for P E McDonald Tempo. B Reihill Lisnaskea £3450 for Shorthorn beef heifer with Limousin bull calf and £2850 for Shorthorn bred heifer with Hereford bull calf. P Elliott Cookstown £3400 for Hereford heifer with Hereford bull calf. Des Capper Portadown £3400, £3000, £2900 and £2760 for incalf heifers.
Other outfits sold from £1830 to £2380. J Hamilton Clady sold a young pedigree non registered Hereford bull born 12-05-2024 to £2400.
Dropped calved and reared lumps
Another brisk demand in this section with Bull Calves (under four weeks) selling to £920 and £890 for Charolais to E Cassidy Derryheanlish Farms Ltd Rosslea. R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £740 for British Blue; D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £710 for Hereford; R J Hoy Monea £650, £620, £610, £590, £560 and £550 for Simmentals; R J Nixon Bellanaleck £640 for Charolais and V Gunn Newtownbutler £480 x 2 and £420 for Hereford.
Heifer calves (under four weeks)
R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £840, £790, £760, £620 and £600 for British Blue; A Veitch Lisbellaw £780 for Charolais; T J Hamilton Dungannon £710 for Simmental; R J Hoy Monea £690, £630, £590, £540, £510 and £500 for Simmentals and V Gunn Newtownbutler £480 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
T Breslin Lisnaskea £1780, £1610, £1600, £1400 for Charolais and £1110 for Limousin. C McMahon Rosslea £1750 for Charolais £1660, £1500 x 2 and £1260 for Simmentals; K Moore Augher £1580 for Limousin £1390 for Belgian Blue and £1280 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £ 1120, £950, and £930 for Charolais and £1100 for Belgian Blue and £1095 for Simmental; J Leitch Castlederg £1100 and £990 for Aberdeen Angus; B McManus Kinawley £1070 and £850 for Aberdeen Angus; G Anderson Kesh £800 for Limousin and £790 for Aberdeen Angus; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £770 for Limousin; Ballygreenan Farms Augher £640 for Aberdeen Angus and C L Allen Ballygawley £540 and £490 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
T Breslin Lisnaskea £1570 and £1490 for Charolais; A Farrell Fivemiletown £1510 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £1370 Charolais £1300 Shorthorn £1300 Aberdeen Angus £990 Speckle Park £860 x 2 Limousins; B McManus Kinawley £1280 for Charolais; J Leitch Castlederg £1100 x 2 £1070, £990, £970 and £900 x 3 for Aberdeen Angus and C Wilson Kinawley £940 for Hereford.