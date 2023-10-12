Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1420 for a 550kg Charolais at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 10th October sold to a strong demand especially for quality lots.

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1420 for a 550kg Charolais (£258) a 390kg Limousin sold to £1280 (£328) with a 370kg Charolais to £1260 (£341) and a 345kg Charolais to £1260 (£365).

Smaller males sold to a high of £378 per 100kg for a 225kg Charolais to £850 with a 205kg Charolais to £760 (£371).

Weanling heifers sold to £920 for a 420kg Aberdeen Angus with a 385kg Charolais to £910. Cows and calves sold to £1180 and £1160.

Sample prices as follows:

Weanling steers and bulls

Magheraveely producer £1420 for a 550kg Charolais (£266) Lisnaskea producer 390kg Limousin to £1280 (£328) 370kg Charolais to £1260 (£341) and a 345kg Charolais to £1260 (£365); Maguiresbridge producer 415kg Charolais to £1230 (£296) 405kg Charolais to £1210 (£299) and 425kg Simmental to £1150 (£271); Brookeborough producer 375kg Charolais to £1190 (£317) Innishmore producer 365kg Limousin to £970. Fivemiletown producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. Derrylin producer 305kg Charolais to £890 (3292) 255kg Charolais to £860 (£337) and 255kg Charolais to £790 (£310); Fivemiletown producer 280kg Limousin to £840 (£300) 290kg Limousin to £860, 230kg Limousin to £770 (£335) and 275kg Limousin to £720. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Belgian Blue to £840 and 270kg Limousin to £750. Derrygonnelly producer 225kg Charolais to £850 (£378) 235kg Charolais to £790 (£336) 205kg Charolais to £760 (£371) 195kg Charolais to £710 (£364) and 210kg Charolais to £605 (£288); Maguiresbridge producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £810, 340kg Belgian Blue to £690, 370kg Belgian Blue to £690, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £610, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £600, and 330kg Friesian to £490. Magheraveely producer 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Newtownbutler producer 215kg Limousin to £720 (£335) and Lisnaskea producer 310kg Simmental to £700, 240kg Simmental to £680, 255kg Limousin to £650, 260kg Simmental to £570, and 255kg Simmental to £560.

Weanling heifers

Magheraveely producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, and 405kg Stabiliser to £720. Newtownbutoler producer 385kg Charolais to £910. Maguiresbridge producer 410kg Charolais to £910. Newtownbutler producer 270kg S/H To £860 (£319) 225kg Limousin to £680 (£302) 265kg Limousin to £660, 220kg Limousin to £660 (£300) and 225kg Limousin to £620. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to £850. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Limousin to £800, and 310kg Charolais to £620. Innishmore producer 340kg Limousin to £730. Maguiresbridge producer 330kg Simmental to £720 and 310kg Simmental to £610. Derrylin producer 280kg Limms to £625 x 2 and 285kg Limousin to £600. Derrygonnelly producer 200kg Charolais to £565 and 185kg Charolais to £540.

Suckler cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer £1180 for Limousin cow and Limousin bull £1160 and £1100 twice for Limousin cows with Limousin heifer calves.