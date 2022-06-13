Woman in critical condition following serious road traffic collision

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, close to the Nutt’s Corner Roundabout, on Saturday night (11 June).

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 13th June 2022, 9:26 am

Inspector Patmore said: “Shortly before 10pm, officers received and responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision, involving a black Seat Leon and a white Nissan Duke.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

“A woman aged in her 40s was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries, where she remains in a critical condition at this time.

“A man in his 20s, who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1827 of 11/06/22,” Inspector Patmore ended.

