YFCU members experience the Oxford Farming Conference
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The conference has always been, and always will be a highlight in the farming industry calendar, bringing together people from all corners of the agricultural, rural and food sectors, generating ideas and positive solutions for the future.
The three-day event was held at the University of Oxford in England from Wednesday 8th to Friday 10th January 2025.
The four members that had the opportunity to attend were Richard Beattie, YFCU president, Jack Stewart, Ulster Young Farmer winner, Emma Knox, executive committee member, and Helen Laird, chairperson of AERA Committee and Ulster Young Farmer winner.
These four esteemed members showcased their passion for agriculture and commitment to fostering diversity within the farming community.
The conference centred around the theme Facing Change, Finding Opportunity, which explored how current and future farming policies provide new opportunities for farmers; and how we can adapt, with the help of science and new practices, to the changing natural world we farm in; and how change and adversity can produce inspiring innovators and leaders who can transform people, farming and food production.
Amongst the 32 speakers was Andrew Muir, Northern Ireland Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and Ian Marshall, head of business development and policy at Queen’s University, Belfast.
The Oxford Farming Conference is renowned for providing a forum where emerging agricultural leaders can exchange ideas, learn from established professionals, and gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.
YFCU are proud to have such dedicated and ambitious members as Richard, Jack, Emma and Helen.
Their participation in the conference reflects the YFCU’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders and promoting diversity within the sector.
YFCU president Richard Beattie thanked the Irish Farmers’ Journal and the Thomas Henry Foundation for their kind sponsorship of supporting the members on their journey to the event.
He said: “The conference encouraged us to focus on the latest developments in UK agriculture for policy, research and business purposes. It proved to be a very educational trip, and we all came away with an enhanced knowledge of how current and future farming policies provide new opportunities for farmers.”
Derek Lough, chief executive officer, YFCU, commended the Irish Farmers’ Journal and Thomas Henry Foundation for investing in the development of young talent within the agricultural sector.
By sponsoring the delegate places, both organisations contributed to the growth and diversification of the agricultural community, ensuring a vibrant and sustainable future for the industry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.