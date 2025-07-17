Young farmers set to represent Northern Ireland at European Rally in Slovenia

Four enthusiastic young farmers and the President of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are preparing to travel to Slovenia this summer to represent Northern Ireland at the prestigious Rural Youth Europe European Rally 2025.

The YFCU delegation includes:

Katie Witherspoon (Lisnamurrican YFC)

Emily Clarke (Seskinore YFC)

Dylan Walker (Moneymore YFC)

Linzi Kennedy (Collone YFC)

Accompanied by Richard Beattie, YFCU president

YFCU members attending the Rural Youth Europe European Rally pictured with Rodney Brown, Danske Bank

Taking place from 19th to 26th July 2025 in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, the Rally will be held under the inspiring theme “Planting Ideas, Cultivating the Future.”

Organised by Rural Youth Europe in partnership with Zveza Slovenske podeželske mladine (Slovenian Rural Youth Association), the event will bring together young people from across Europe to focus on empowering rural youth to take an active role in policy-making and local development.

Participants will engage in workshops, cultural exchange, and leadership activities that equip them with the skills, confidence, and international perspective to help drive change in their local communities.

Richard Beattie, YFCU President, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our members to gain international experience, build meaningful connections, and return home with new ideas to support rural development.

“We’re incredibly proud of our rally team and know they will represent YFCU with enthusiasm and professionalism.”

YFCU would also like to extend sincere thanks to Rodney Brown and Danske Bank for their long-standing support as sponsors of the European Rally Team.

Their ongoing commitment plays a key role in enabling YFCU members to take part in this life-changing international experience.

The European Rally 2025 promises to be an unforgettable week for the YFCU delegates as they connect with fellow young rural leaders from across the continent and proudly represent Northern Ireland on the international stage.