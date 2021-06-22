Telephone scams: Call for robust action protect vulnerable

Dolores Kelly MLA called on the Justice Minister to outline what steps she is taking to counteract the threat of telephone scams.

The SDLP Upper Bann MLA said: “It is vital that we protect our communities from the threat of telephone scams, which can often be most pernicious to the most vulnerable in our society.

“We all must do more to combat these scams including by raising awareness in our communities and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3 March 2017 - NI Assembly Election 2017 Count at Banbridge Leisure Centre for Newry & Armagh and Upper Bann constituencies. Dolores Kelly(SDLP) makes her acceptance speech. Photo by Tony Hendron / Press Eye.

“The Executive must take robust action to ensure no one in our community falls foul of these harmful practices.”

