The majestic setting of Lurgan Park, proved the perfect venue for the 112th Lurgan Show, on the first Saturday of June.

Judge for the occasion was Mike Frazer from Templepatrick, who was tasked with deciding the placings for the large entry of quality Dexter cattle on display.

The first class of the day saw four magnificent bulls step out in the glorious sunshine and it was Derryola Red Bull, from the herd of Antoine Nicholson who took the first red rosette of the morning.

Following in close second was Matthew Bloomer’s Planetree Cerberus, with Derryola Geno from Ryan Lavery in third position. Frith Spida Man, again from Matthew Bloomer was placed fourth respectively.

Mike Frazer, judge for the Dexter breed at Lurgan Show.

The cow class saw the eleven-year-old cow, Ballyboley Calamity from Ryan Lavery take top position, followed by Ballyhartfield Nessa in second from the McAreavey herd. Friary Olga, also from the same home was in third position, with Ballyloughan Lola from Montgomery and Henry in fourth place.

Moving on to the largest class of the day, with an impressive ten entries in the heifer section, it did not leave it an easy task for judge Mike Frazer. Stepping out at the top was Lester’s Elaine, an 18-month-old heifer from the Kernan herd, closely followed by Ballydavey Moana, a 21-month-old heifer from Daniel Murray. Derryola Hazel stood out in third position, securing a third rosette for Ryan Lavery

A large entry of animals for the calf class saw the superb homebred bull Ballyloughan Remo triumph in first place for the herd of Montgomery and Henry. Cadian Hollie took second place for Matthew Bloomer, followed by the smart heifer calf, Cadian Ella, from the same herd.

Finale of the morning saw both first and second place animals enter back into the ring, to await the final decision of judge Mike Frazer. After a few moments of suspense, Mike tapped out the winner of the bull class, Derryola Red Bull as his Champion, an impressive feat for a young bull and the first Championship at Lurgan for Antoine Nicholson.

Champion Dexter at Lurgan Show, Derryola Red Bull shown by Antoine Nicholson

Mike found his Reserve Champion in Ballyboley Calamity, the eleven-year-old cow from the herd of Ryan Lavery.

Commenting after his decisions Mike remarked that it was great to see animals with great longevity still exhibiting in the show ring. He also thanked the exhibitors for bringing good numbers of quality cattle out on show.

The Dexter exhibitors would like to thank Lurgan Show for hosting Dexter classes and to Mike Frazer for kindly judging.

RESULTS

Reserve Champion Dexter at Lurgan Show, Ballyboley Calamity shown by Ryan Lavery

Class 73 - BULL ANY AGE: 1st - Derryola Redbull, Antoine Nicholson; 2nd - Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd - Derryola Geno, Ryan Lavery; 4th - Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer

Class 74 - COW ANY AGE: 1st - Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery; 2nd - Ballyhartfield Nessa, McAreavey Family; 3rd - Friary Olga, McAreavey Family; 4th - Ballyloughan Lola, Montgomery and Henry

Class 75 - HEIFER ANY AGE: 1st - Lesters Elaine, Kernan Pedigree’s; 2nd - Ballydavey Moana, Daniel Murray; 3rd - Derryola Hazel, Ryan Lavery; 4th - Ballindaragh Daisy, Antoine Nicholson; 5th - Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery

Class 76 - CALF UNDER ONE YEAR ON DATE OF SHOW: 1st - Ballyloughan Remo, Montgomery and Henry; 2nd - Cadian Hollie, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd - Cadian Ella, Matthew Bloomer; 4th - Derryola Jane, Ryan Lavery; 5th - Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery

Champion - Derryola Redbull, Antoine Nicholson