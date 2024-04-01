Strong prices for cattle at Clogher mart
In the Fatstock Ring Beef Bred Cows sold easily to a firm demand with an 810kg Lim. to £2122-20 (£262) with a 700kg B/B. to £1890 @£270 per 100kg and an 800kg Lim. to £2080 @£260 per 100kg.
Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1740 for a 640kg Lim. to £272 per 100kg selling to £276 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1683-60.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1462 for an 860kg @£170 Fatb Bulls sold to £2786-40 for a 1290kg Lim. to £216.
Fat Steers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 640kg Lim. to £1779-20. Friesian Steers sold to £ 1267-20 for a 640kg to £198 per 100kg Fat Heifers sold to £290 for a 530kg Lim. to £1537. With a 590kg Ch. to £288 @£1699-20.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2420 for an 835kg Lim. (£290 ) and selling to £320 per 100kg for a 605kg Lim. to £1940.
Forward Steers sold to £1860 for a 595kg Lim. (£312) and selling to £321 per 100kg for a 575kg Lim. to £1850. Med Weight Steers sold to £1550 for a 480kg Ch. (£323)
Smaller Steers sold to £1150 for a 385kg Lim. (£298) Heavy Heifers sold to £1840 for a 690kg Ch. (£266) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 590kg Ch. to £1820.
Forward Heifers sold to £1690 for a 580kg Ch. (£291) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 535kg Lim. to £1640.
Med Weight Heifers sold to £1480 for a 485kg Ch. (£305) selling to £316 per 100kg for a 455kg Lim. to £1440. Smaller Heifers sold to £1170 for a 380kg Ch. (£308)
Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1700 for a strong 540kg Ch. (£315) Lighter Weights sold to £1630 for a 470kg Lim. (£347) and selling to £362 per 100kg for a 370kg Ch. to £1340. Weanling Heifers sold to £1380 for a 425kg Ch. (£324) with a 390kg Ch. to 31380 (£354) and selling to a high of £474 per 100kg for a 270kg Lim. to £1280.
Dairy Cow & Heifers sold to £1950 and £1930. Springers to £1300. Suckler Outfits sold to £2980 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1950 and £1760.
Bull Calves sold to £600 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £510 for Sim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £830 for Lim.
Reared Female Lumps sold to £1000 for Lim.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS.
Augher Producer 610kg Lim. to £276 (£1683-60) Crumlin Producer 640kg Lim. to £272 (£1740-80) Strabane Producer 610kg Lim. to £272 (£1659-20) Ballygawley Producer 700kg B/B. to £270 (£1890) Newtownbutler Producer 660kg Lim. to £264 (£1742-40) and 750kg Lim. to £258 (£1935) Benburb Producer 810kg Lim. to £262 (£2122-20) Maguiresbridge Producer 800kg Lim. to £260 (£2080) Largy Producer 590kg Lim. to £258 (£1522-20) Brookeborough Producer 740kg B/B. to £256 (£1894-40) Galbally Producer 630kg B/B. to £256 (£1612-80) Lisnaskea Producer 550kg Lim. to £254 (£1397) Crumlin Producer 670kg Lim. to £252 £1688-40) Beragh Producer 810kg Lim. to £250 (£2025) Carrickmore Producer 660kg Lim. to £248 (£1636-80) Armagh Producer 770kg Ch. to £248 (£1909-60) Carrickmore Producer 730kg B/B. to £246 (£1795-80) Newtownbutler Producer 810kg Ch. to £244 (£1976-40)
Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £230 to £242 per 100kg
Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £254 to £280 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1462 for an 860kg to £170 per 100kg other fleshed Friesians sold from £162 to £168 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £126 to £144 per 100kg
Poorer type Friesians sold from £104 to £120 per 100kg
FAT BULLS: Maguiresbridge Producer 1290kg Lim. to £216 (£2786-40) Aghalee Producer 1000kg Ch. to £200 (£2000) Ardboe Producer 980kg AA. to £170 (£1666)
FAT STEERS: Lim Steers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1779-20) Char Steers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 580kg to (£1554-40) Her Steers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 670kg to (£1675) Shb. Steers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 630kg to (£1537-20) AA. Steers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1296) Friesian Steers sold to £198 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£1267-20)
FAT HEIFERS: Lim Heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 530kg to (£1537) Char Heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1699-20) Daq. Heifers sold to £244 per `100kg for a 750kg to (£1830) Her Heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1416) AA Heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 600kg to (£1440) Friesian Heifers sold to £204 per 100kg for a 510kg to (£1040-40)
STORE BULLOCKS
A smaller entry sold easily to a very keen demand with heavy lots selling to £2420 for an 835kg Lim. (£290) and selling to £320 per 100kg for a 605kg Lim. to £1940 .Other quality lots sold from £268 to £315 per 100kg Forward Steers sold to £1860 for a 595kg Lim. (£312) selling to a high of £321 per 100kg for a 575kg Lim. to £1850. Other quality lots sold from £270 to £317 per 100kg.
LEADING PRICES:
W J Grey Trillick 835kg Lim to £2420 (£290) 785kg Lim. to £2170 (£276) and 750kg Lim. to £2040 (£272) D McCrystal Ballygawley 655kg Lim. to £655kg Ch. to £2010 (£307) R Armstrong Fivemiletown 745kg Ch. to £2000 (£268) and 625kg Ch. to £1890 (£302) B Daly Armagh 635kg Lim. to £1970 (£310) 620kg Ch. to £1940 (£313) 620kg Ch. to £1920 (£309) 620kg Lim. to £1910 (£308) 610kg Lim. to £1890 (£310) 615kg Lim. to £1840 (£299) This producers pen of Steers averaged 620kg to average £308 per 100kg D McCaffery Clogher 735kg Lim. to £1950 (£265) Fermanagh Producer 605kg Lim. to £1940 (£320) and 620kg Lim. to £1900 (£306) W McKittrick Armagh 675kg Sim. to £1900 (£281) s Smyth Castlewellan 695kg Ch. to £1900 (£273)
FORWARD STEERS 510KG TO 595KG sold to £1860 for a 595kg Lim. (£312) £1850 for a 575kg Lim. (£321) £1750 for a 560kg AA. (£312) and 530kg Ch. to £1680 (£317) for a Fermanagh Producer. K Clarke Newmills 590kg Lim. to £1750 (£296) 565kg Lim. to £1710 (£302) 575kg Lim. to 31700 (£295) 575kg Lim. to £1680 (£292) 595kg Lim. to £1650 (£277) 555kg Lim. to 31630 (£293) 525kg Lim. to £1550 (£295) and 570kg Lim. to £1540 (£270) M Davidson Cookstown 550kg Lim. to £1700 (£309) 540kg B/B. to £1690 (£313) 515kg Lim. to £1580 (£307) 515kg Ch. to £1580 (£306) 520kg Lim. to 31540 (£296) 530kg Lim. to £1530 (£300) 520kg Lim. to £1520 (£292) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 555kg Lim. to £1580 (£284) and 550kgLim. To £1590 (£289)
MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1550 for a 480kg Ch. (£323) with a 425kg Sal. to £1350 (£317) other quality lots sold from £259 to £307 per 100kg
LEADING PRICES:
Fermanagh Producer 480kg Ch. to £1550 (£323) G Mellon Fintona 500kg AA. to £1460 (£292) and 435kg S/H. to £1180 (£271) Fermanagh Producer 465kg Sal. to £1460 (£314) 480kg Shb. to £1420 (£296) 425kg Sal. to £1350 (£317) and 405kg SaL. to £1180 (£291) P Quinn Ballygawley 495kg Ch. to £1460 (£295) 490kg Lim. to £1270 (£259) 485kg Lim. to £1200 (£247) aqnd 440kg Ch. to £1170 (£266) A Johnston Clogher 500kg Lim. to £1430 (£286) M Davidson Cookstown 465kg Lim. to £1430 (£307) 450kg Lim. to £1270 (£282) 470kg Lim. to £1250 (£266) and 465kg Lim. to £1250 (£269) J Marshall Omagh 490kg Fries. to £1190 (£243) and 485kg Fries. to £1150 (£237)
SMALLER STEERS 385KG & UNDER
Ballygawley Producer 385kg Lim. to £1150 (£298) M Davidson Cookstown 350kg Lim. to £1030 (£294) M Shannon Fermanagh 315kg B/B. to £800, 345kg Her. to £740, and 290kg M/B. to £560.
STORE HEIFERS
A good turnout in this section sold to a brisk demand with Heavy Heifers selling to £1840 for a 690kg Ch. (£266) and selling to £308 per 100kg for a 590kg Ch. to £1820 several other quality lots sold from £262 to £290 per 100kg Forward Heifers sold to £1690 for a 580kg Ch. (£291) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 535kg Lim. to £1640 with others selling from £271 to £296 per 100kg.
LEADING PRICES:
M/S R & S Black Cookstown 680KG Ch. to £1840 (£266) 640kg Ch. to £1700 (£265) and 590kg Ch. to £1680 (£284) J Morton Armagh 630kg Ch. to £1830 (£290) P McAleer Pomeroy 590kg Ch. to £1820 (£308) 590kg Ch. to £1700 (£288) W J Grey Trillick 665kg Ch. to £1790 (£269) C Daly Benburb 595kg Lim. to £1690 (£284) 645kg Ch. to £1690 (£262) and 600kg Ch. to £1630 (£271)
FORWARD HEIFERS 530KG TO 580KG sold to £1690 for a 580kg Ch. (£291) 555kg Lim. to £1660 (£299) 555kg Ch. to £1640 (£295) 560kg Ch. to £1570 (£280) and 530kg Ch. to £1570 (£296) for J Morton Armagh. P Montgomery Augher 535kg Lim. to £1640 (£306) J Grant Aghalee 565kg Lim. to £1620 (£286) A Boyd Tempo 575kg Ch. to £1620 (£281) C Daly Benburb 580kg Ch. to £1590 (£274) P McAleer Pomeroy 570kg Lim. to £1580 (£277)
MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 415KG TO 500KG
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1480 for a 485kg Ch. (£305) and selling to £316 per 100kg for a 455kg Lim. to £1440
LEADING PRICES:
C Kelly Dungannon 485kg Ch. to £1480 (£305) 475kg Ch. to £1430 (£301) 445kg Ch. to £1370 (£308) and 450kg Ch. to £1110 (£246) P Montgomery Augher 495kg Lim. to £1480 (£299) and 485kg Lim. to £1400 (£288) P Slane Carrickmore 500kg Lim. to £1450 (£290) 485kg B/B. to £1360 (£292) and 490kg Lim. to £1340 (£273) E Fee Fivemiletown 500kg Shb. to £1310 £262) C Tierney Roslea 500kg B/B. to £1260 (£252) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 415kg Lim. to £1170 (£282) and 440kg Lim. to £1140 (£259) A Boyd Tempo 475kg AA. to £1160 (£244) K Caldwell Fivemiletown 450kg AA. to £1160 (£258) J McCaffery Derrylin 415kg Lim. to £1120 (£270)
SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER
A Boyd Tempo 380kg Ch. to £1170 (£308) 320kg Ch. to £800 and 345kg Ch. to £740. C Kelly Dungannon 395kg Ch. to £1080. P Carr Co. Armagh 400kg AA. to £1040. S Nicholl Lisbellaw 395kg B/B. to £970. J & M Maguire Omagh 395kg AA. to £900. R Brownlee Moy 385kg B/B. to £890, 335kg B/B. to £790 and 345kg B/B. to £730.
WEANLINGS
A very firm demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1700 for a strong Ch. 540kg (£315) Lightweight Steers & Bulls sold to £1630 for a 470kg Lim. (£347) with a 390kg Lim. selling to £1400 (£359) and selling to £362 per 100kg for a 370kg Ch. to £1340 all good quality lots sold to well over the £300 mark.
WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1380 for a 425kg Ch. (£324) with a 390kg Ch. to £1380 (£354) and selling to a high of £474 per 100kg for a 270kg Lim. to £1280 several other quality lots sold from £279 to £344 per 100kg
LEADING PRICES:
WEANLING STEERS & BULLS
L Johnston Newtownbutler £1700 for a strong 540kg Ch. (£315) and £1440 for a 550kg Lim. (£262) Light Weight Steers & Bulls sold to £1630 for a 470kg Lim. (£347) for R J Barnes Cookstown. D J Hume Strabane 465kg Ch. to £1520 (£327) 435kg Ch. to £1520 (£349) ) 425kg Ch. to £1470 (£346) 390kg Lim. to £1410 (£361) 415kg Ch. to £1380 (£332) 385kg Ch. to £1350 (£350) and 390kg Lim. to £1320 (£338) K Johnston Brookeborough 460kg Ch. to £1460 (£317) 400kg Lim. to £1410 (£352) 410kg Lim. to £1380 (£336) and 390kg Lim. to £1310 (£336) E Cassidy Rosslea 390kg Lim. to £1400 (£359) and 385kg Ch. to £1310 (£340) B Foster Loughgall 440kg Sim. to £1390 (£316) G O Neill Fintona 465kg Lim. to £1350 (£290) A Dobbs Carrickmore 430kg Ch. to £1340 (£311) T Smyth Dromore 370kg Ch. to £1340 (£362)
WEANLING HEIFERS
D J Hume Strabane 425kg Ch. to £1380 (£324) 390kg Ch. to £1380 (£354) 90kg Ch. to £1380 (£354) 405kg Ch. to £1310 (£323) 375kg Lim. to £1190 (£317) 400kg Lim. to £1180 (£295) 405kg Ch. to £1150 (£284) 365kg Lim. to £1090 (£298) and 390kg Lim. to £1090 (£279) T Smyth Dromore 410kg Ch. to £1360 (£331) and 390kg Ch. to £1320 (£338) J Nugent Galbally 270kg Lim. to £1280 (£474) A Dobbs Carrickmore 420kg Ch. to £1190 (£283)and 460kg Ch. to £1090. Coalisland Producer 360kg Lim. to £1170 (£325) J Robson Augher 340kg Lim. to £1150 (£338) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 325kg Lim. to £1120 (3344) 330kg Lim. to £1080 (£327) and 320kg Limms. to £1080 x 2 (£337) S Molloy Ballygawley 355kg Lim. to £1110 (£312)
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
A good turnout this week sold to a steady demand with a Dromore Producer selling Calved Heifers to £1950 and £1450. Strabane Producer £1930 for Calved Heifer. Dungannon Producer £1880, £1620, and £1300 for Calved Heifers. Bellanaleck Producer £1850, £1760, £1700, £1680 and £1480 for Calved Heifers. Several others sold from £1000 to £1380. A Cullyhanna Producer sold Springing Heifers (due May to AA. Bull) to make £1300, £1200, £1190, and £1100.
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
A very strong demand in this section for quality lots with Wm. Cranston Newtownhamilton selling a 2nd Calver with Char. Bull Calf to make £2980. Ballygawley Producer £1650 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf and £1500 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf. A lot of Incalf Cows & Heifers on offer this week selling to a top of £1950, £1760, and £1720 for Saler Bred Heifers (incalf to Lim. Bull due Mid April) for R McDermot Omagh. J Nugent Dungannon £1630 for 2019 Cow. G O Neill Fintona £1540, £1450, £1440, and £1120. Sixmilecross Producer £1450 and £1380. Armagh Producer £1450, £1270, and £1180. Others sold from £900 to £1080.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A brisk demand in this section with Bull Calves selling to £600 for a Char. to B Cassidy Rosslea. G Foster Kinawley £480 and £320 for AAs. and £300 x 2 for Limms. A Leonard Largy £455 for AA. M & L Kelly Newtownbutler £430, £380, £345, £315, and £300 for AAs. with £315 for Her. G Henderson Irvinestown £410 for Ch. R J W E Ferguson Drumgose £390 and £300 for Chars. V E Irwin Ballinamallard £380 and £300 for B/Bs. I W Little Newtownbutler £360 and £300 for AAs.
HEIFER CALVES
J Steele Crumlin £510 for Sim. and £490 for S/H. S & A Kelly Tempo £500 for AA. M McGinnity Derrynoose £500 x 2 for AAs. W Downey Fermanagh £410 for B/B. Omagh Producer £400, £390 and £370 for Limms and £380 and £350 for Herefords. Dungannon Producer £340, £320 and £310 for Simms.
REARED MALE LUMPS
R Johnston Ederney £830, £730, and £700 for Limms. R McConnell Clogher £800 for Lim. P McConnell Clogher 780 for Ch. and £740 for Lim. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £690 for B/B. P Woods Clogher £660 for Sim. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £645 for Ch. £600 X 2 for B/Bs. ££595 x 2 £570, and £560 x 2 for AAs. S Gormley Augher £620 x 2 for AAs.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS
R Johnston Ederney £1000, £800, £770, £730, £680 and £640 for Limms. P McConnell Clogher £750 and £710 for Chars with £650 for Lim. J Steele Crumlin ££590 for IM. and £590 for Sim. S & A Kelly Tempo £560 for BRB. M/S D D & E McElroy Clogher £530 for Lim. M McGinnity Derrynoose £520 x 2 for AAs.